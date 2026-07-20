Wowza Deploys Synthetic Video Detector With NVIDIA

DENVER, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, whose media server powers more than 35,000 video deployments across 170-plus countries, today announced its plans to distribute the NVIDIA Synthetic Video Detector (SVD) through the Wowza Video Intelligence Framework (VIF)®. The integration makes NVIDIA Media2's, best-in-class, state-of-the-art synthetic-video detection available on live video streams - running on-premises, at the edge, in hybrid configurations, or fully air-gapped - so the organizations most exposed to synthetic media can detect AI-generated video in real time, on NVIDIA AI infrastructure they already own.

The problem: the systems that protect us run on video that can now be synthetic

Synthetic video has crossed the threshold from novelty to risk. Surfshark found that AI-generator-enabled fraud losses reached roughly $410 million in the first half of 2025 alone, and in a survey Gartner released in September 2025, 62% of organizations said they had faced a synthetic media attack in the prior 12 months. The tools to create a convincing synthetic version now sell for as little as $20, so the threat is cheap, fast, and accelerating.

The exposure is most acute in exactly the sectors that cannot afford to be wrong:

Media and broadcast: Synthetic video impersonating public figures have driven more than $400 million in losses (Surfshark), and content-provenance standards show where a clip came from, but not whether it has been altered.

Synthetic video impersonating public figures have driven more than $400 million in losses (Surfshark), and content-provenance standards show where a clip came from, but not whether it has been altered. Government and public trust: Gartner predicts that by 2028, 40% of government organizations will establish dedicated "TrustOps" functions to counter synthetic media impersonation and disinformation-as-a-service.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 40% of government organizations will establish dedicated "TrustOps" functions to counter synthetic media impersonation and disinformation-as-a-service. Public safety: In April 2026, a Florida man was arrested after presenting a sheriff's deputy with an AI-generated video of a fabricated crime; area agencies went on alert as fake footage began triggering unnecessary emergency responses.

In April 2026, a Florida man was arrested after presenting a sheriff's deputy with an AI-generated video of a fabricated crime; area agencies went on alert as fake footage began triggering unnecessary emergency responses. Financial services and enterprise: Gartner predicts that by 2026, 30% of enterprises will no longer trust identity verification in isolation because of synthetic media attacks on biometrics.

The solution: NVIDIA's SVD detection model, distributed by Wowza, running where the video already lives

NVIDIA SVD is delivered as an NVIDIA NIM microservice , giving customers a standardized way to deploy optimized AI inference across supported NVIDIA infrastructure. Integrated with Wowza VIF, SVD can run where live video already resides - on-premises, at the edge, in hybrid environments, or fully air-gapped. With 35,000+ deployments and 200,000+ running instances, Wowza is embedded in everything from spacecraft to race cars to sub-sea monitoring systems. Together, NVIDIA SVD and Wowza VIF assist with both detection and deployment, delivering the power of NVIDIA's detection technology through the media server organizations already trust.

“For more than twenty years, Wowza has made video run wherever our customers need it, on-premises, at the edge, air-gapped, and in environments where failure is not an option. NVIDIA built the best synthetic-video detector in the world. We built the layer that puts it everywhere it's needed. Together, we're giving the organizations that protect people the ability to trust what they're seeing, in real time, on their own hardware.” – Krish Kumar, CEO, Wowza

“Bringing real-time AI across media workflows, from creation and streaming to verification and response, is critical for video security. By integrating NVIDIA’s synthetic video detection, Wowza is bringing content authenticity directly into the stream, so organizations can identify AI-generated content as it appears while keeping sensitive video on their own infrastructure.” - Richard Kerris, Vice President of Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA

What the solution means for customers

Proven accuracy. Rather than the surface flaws newer generators are already fixing, NVIDIA's SVD reads the statistical fingerprints AI generator leaves in a video's frequency content. That makes it durable: it works on compressed, streamed footage and provides a probabilistic score at a frame level. The approach won the 2025 SAFE Challenge at ICCV and was published at NeurIPS 2025.

Deploy anywhere. SVD ships as an NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of NVIDIA AI for Media with the deployment freedom VIF delivers across Wowza's footprint in 170-plus countries – making the collaboration a natural fit for both Wowza and NVIDIA customers.

Secure by design. Detection runs inside the customer's network on their own NVIDIA AI infrastructure; footage, models, and outputs never leave the organization's control. VIF supports fully air-gapped operation with no telemetry and no license phone-home at runtime, and encrypts all external-facing channels. For organizations bound by data sovereignty, this is the difference between being able to deploy synthetic-video detection and not being able to deploy it at all.

Lower TCO. SVD is TensorRT-optimized for the NVIDIA GPUs Wowza customers already operate, so detection is added with no rip-and-replace and no new datacenter GPU purchase.

Use cases

Government and public sector. Where impersonation of officials and disinformation-as-a-service erode institutional trust, SVD runs on-premises to support verification at the point of ingest.

Where impersonation of officials and disinformation-as-a-service erode institutional trust, SVD runs on-premises to support verification at the point of ingest. Public safety. Facing air-generated emergency video and fabricated crime footage, teams screen inbound video before responders act.

Facing air-generated emergency video and fabricated crime footage, teams screen inbound video before responders act. Financial services. Flag synthetic executives on video calls and synthetic-video identity attacks with detection that runs inside the enterprise, satisfying data-residency rules.

Flag synthetic executives on video calls and synthetic-video identity attacks with detection that runs inside the enterprise, satisfying data-residency rules. Broadcast and media. Verify footage authenticity in-stream before it goes live.

Verify footage authenticity in-stream before it goes live. Critical infrastructure. Run edge detection on live monitoring feeds - on the operator's own hardware - to catch ai-generated footage or replayed surveillance video before it masks a real event.



Availability

The Wowza Video Intelligence Framework is generally available beginning July 20, 2026. VIF ships with production-grade models at launch, including an RF-DETR object detection model and CLIP-based scene analysis. NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector is available through VIF for customers running supported NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Read NVIDIA’s announcement to learn more: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/siggraph-news-2026/#synthetic-video

Wowza will showcase the framework through dedicated customer briefings focused on security, public safety, transportation, and industrial operations.

For more information or to request a demo: www.wowza.com/video-intelligence-framework

About Wowza

Wowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale cloud, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering support, Wowza helps teams build video workflows that just work, anywhere video needs to go. Learn more at www.wowza.com

Media Contact:

Alex Gammelgard

alex.gammelgard@wowza.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3ef804f-b010-4521-9c86-370b4bc2d1ab