LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from July 13 to July 17, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from July 13 to July 17, 2026





Paris, July 20, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from July 13 to July 17, 2026:

Issuer



Name Transaction



Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market



(MIC Code) LECTRA 07/13/2026 FR0000065484 584 16.9834 AQEU LECTRA 07/13/2026 FR0000065484 3,249 16.9887 CEUX LECTRA 07/13/2026 FR0000065484 3,496 16.9947 XPAR LECTRA 07/13/2026 FR0000065484 565 16.9908 TQEX LECTRA 07/14/2026 FR0000065484 3,445 16.8460 XPAR LECTRA 07/14/2026 FR0000065484 3,163 16.8221 CEUX LECTRA 07/14/2026 FR0000065484 577 16.7822 AQEU LECTRA 07/14/2026 FR0000065484 550 16.8212 TQEX LECTRA 07/15/2026 FR0000065484 1,443 16.7799 XPAR LECTRA 07/15/2026 FR0000065484 808 16.7424 CEUX LECTRA 07/15/2026 FR0000065484 90 16.7600 TQEX LECTRA 07/15/2026 FR0000065484 178 16.7200 AQEU TOTAL 18,148 16.8906





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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