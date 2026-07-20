Route 92 Medical Celebrates the 200th Patent for its Neurovascular Intervention Portfolio

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced the company’s 200th global issued patent for its innovative neurovascular intervention product portfolio. Route 92 holds intellectual property across a range of solutions for neurovascular interventional procedures including the HiPoint Reperfusion Systems and FreeClimb Reperfusion Systems, both powered by its Tenzing® Delivery Catheter.

Among the recently issued patents are U.S. Patent No. 12,622,713, entitled “Methods and Systems for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke,” which relates to the delivery of a large-bore intracranial catheter with a tapered tip delivery catheter to an intracranial occlusion, and U.S Patent No. 12,582,802, entitled “Aspiration Catheter Systems and Methods of Use,” which relates to the company’s ASCENTTM aspiration technique for removal of clot by maximizing clot engagement and optimizing catheter positioning at the clot with the use of the Company’s Tenzing Delivery Catheter. These are techniques core to the single-operator Monopoint® approach to neurovascular intervention.

“Route 92 Medical set out to revolutionize neurovascular intervention—and we’ve done it,” said John Miller, Chief Technology Officer at Route 92 Medical and medical device veteran with over 20 years of neurovascular innovation experience dating back to the earliest stroke intervention devices. “The range of solutions we’ve brought to the market, covered by our robust patent portfolio and the strength of our clinical data, are testaments to our success in addressing the patient and market need for simple, effective tools to improve stroke care.”

The company’s neurovascular portfolio includes the HiPoint 88 Reperfusion System, featuring the Monopoint approach, the first “super-bore” aspiration catheter with a mono-axial procedural approach and a 0.088-inch inner diameter FDA-cleared for the treatment of large vessel occlusions, the cause of many acute ischemic strokes. It joins a suite of purpose-built stroke treatment solutions including the HiPoint 70 Reperfusion System, FreeClimb 70 Reperfusion System, FreeClimb 54 Reperfusion System, and the FreeClimb 88 Access System all powered by Tenzing Delivery Catheters and supported by the Base Camp® Sheath System.

“Route 92 continues to innovate and expand our global intellectual property portfolio, and we are committed to a vigorous defense of our patent rights against all those who infringe,” said Tony Chou, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Route 92 Medical. “Our core technologies, including Tenzing and Monopoint, have established a strong and growing beachhead for Route 92 in ischemic stroke. However, they have potential to offer similar benefits in many other areas, and we look forward to helping improve clinical outcomes for patients across neurovascular care.”