Payment Card Services Leader Acts on MazeBolt RADAR™ Data to Prove DDoS Defenses, Expands to GCP

Following damaging downtime, RADAR reduced the company’s vulnerability from 52% to 18% in a six-month period

Company now expands RADAR into Google Cloud Platform

RAMAT GAN, Israel, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, today announced a multi-year renewal with a leading European payment card services company that first deployed RADAR after suffering damaging DDoS downtime. Over the past six months, RADAR ran thousands of attack simulations, generating the data that allowed the security team to reduce the percentage of attacks bypassing their deployed protections from 52% to 18.2%.

The company deployed RADAR as an independent, nondisruptive DDoS validation layer, to gain continuous visibility into DDoS vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across its on-premises environment including its scrubbing center, customer premises equipment (CPE), and web application firewall (WAF). The company is now expanding RADAR into its Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environment as it re-architects its hybrid infrastructure, extending continuous DDoS validation across OSI Layers 3, 4, and 7.

"Deploying a DDoS mitigation stack and validating that it works are two very different problems, and this renewal proves the point," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and founder of MazeBolt. "This customer came to us after damaging downtime. They saw exactly how vulnerable their deployed protections proved to be, used that data to remediate their on-premises defenses, and now they're extending RADAR into the Google Cloud environment."

For a company operating national payment infrastructure, a cloud migration is not a routine IT project; it is a high-stakes transition where misconfigured defenses could mean system-wide payment service disruption. As the company moves critical workloads to GCP, it is extending RADAR coverage into the new cloud environment, running continuous DDoS simulations in parallel with its existing on-premises validation. The approach ensures that as defense configurations shift during the migration, new exposure can be identified and remediated before it can be exploited.

The gap between deploying DDoS defenses and knowing they work is an industry-wide problem. MazeBolt research shows that 86% of organizations surveyed test their DDoS defenses only once a year or less, yet more than 99% suffered damaging attacks in the past 12 months. On average, RADAR closes that gap by reducing customer exposure from 37% vulnerable attack vectors to under 2%.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by delivering DDoS resiliency against today's AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR™ by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses without affecting production services, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR SmartCycle™ anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is a measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and automated DDoS protection that prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by DDoS downtime. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

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Howard Silverman

VP Marketing

howard.silverman@mazebolt.com

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Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

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