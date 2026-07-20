Joint statement on VA’s release of new traumatic brain injury numbers:

WASHINGTON, DC, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) National Commander Coleman Nee and Invisible Wounds Foundation CEO Shannon Connell issued this joint statement today in response to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ release of updated traumatic brain injury (TBI) numbers among veterans:

The new data shows a significant increase in the number of veterans who’ve screened positive for TBI, received a TBI-related diagnosis in VA medical records, or filed claims for VA disability compensation for TBI in the past four years. The data covers the years 2001 to 2025.

Traumatic brain injuries are one of the most prominent wounds suffered in modern warfare, and the number of veterans reflected in the VA data underscores the scale of this issue. Congress must act now to drive research to prevent, diagnose and treat TBI in the military and veteran communities.

In addition to service members sustaining TBIs, these increases may also reflect increased awareness among service members, veterans, and clinicians, leading to higher rates of screening, reporting, and diagnosis. They may also reflect an improved understanding of how brain injuries occur, reduced stigma in self-reporting, and expanded TBI screening by the Veterans Health Administration, which has made meaningful progress in identifying veterans who need care.

It’s important to note that the VA data only represents veterans who’ve engaged with VA healthcare or benefits systems. It doesn’t account for unreported cases of TBI—believed by many researchers to be significant—or veterans who may have been misdiagnosed with mental health conditions, as TBI symptoms often overlap with those of posttraumatic stress disorder and related diagnoses. Symptoms can include irritability, insomnia, anxiety, depression and substance misuse, all of which, when left untreated, can worsen over time.

The scale of documented cases, combined with the likelihood of unreported injuries and potential misdiagnoses, underscores the urgency of sustained investments in research. Currently, there is no widely accepted precision diagnostic tool to identify the full spectrum of TBI within the military community, particularly for blast exposure, repetitive subconcussive impact, or long-term effects that emerge years later—and while clinicians provide care to manage TBI symptoms, there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically designed to treat TBI itself.

A TBI diagnosis shouldn’t be a life sentence. Promising research is underway to improve diagnostic and treatment solutions. We call on Congress to increase funding and direct greater focus toward service member and veteran-centered TBI research. The health and wellbeing of those who have taken the oath to protect our nation are at stake.