Joe Falcao Joins Scrum Alliance Board of Directors, Bringing Global Financial Leadership to the Future of Agility

DENVER, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance is proud to welcome Joe Falcao to its Board of Directors. A strategic Chief Financial Officer and Board Director with more than 25 years of global experience, Falcao brings a deep blend of financial stewardship, governance expertise, and international perspective to the organization.





"Joe joins us at a time when agility has never been more valuable to how organizations grow and compete," said Tristan Boutros, Scrum Alliance's Chief Executive Officer. "His track record of building resilient and scalable organizations, leading complex transformations, and guiding boards through change is exactly the kind of strategic insight that will strengthen our mission. As businesses race to adopt AI and outpace disruption, Joe will support our mission to equip more people and enterprises with the education, skills, and community they need to thrive."

Falcao's career spans high-growth, established, and Fortune 500 companies. He specializes in designing robust finance functions, enhancing organizational sustainability, and providing risk oversight and governance. His extensive global perspective is shaped by living and working in seven countries, including corporate assignments in Brazil, Belgium, and Malaysia.

Falcao currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Bose Professional, where he supports the company's continued global expansion and the scaling of its financial and operational capabilities as an independent business. Earlier, Falcao held senior finance leadership roles at high-growth companies, including Thrasio, where he helped build financial capabilities during a period of rapid global scale. He later served as Chief Financial Officer of Orva, where he led financial operations under private equity ownership, improving e-commerce profitability and driving enterprise value creation.

"I've spent 25 years helping organizations grow through complexity—and the common thread in every success story has been agility : the discipline to learn fast, focus on what matters most, and empower teams to deliver," said Falcao. "Scrum Alliance is at the heart of that movement, and I'm deeply honored to serve on its board at such a pivotal moment."

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

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Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for Scrum Alliance

bethany@moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691e1b34-8652-46c1-bfa1-e4e4782dd20f