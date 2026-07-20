Scrum Alliance® Announces Roger Chou as Newest Member-Elected Director to the Board of Directors

DENVER, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance , the premier global nonprofit organization for agile education and professional credentialing, is proud to announce the election of Roger Chou to its Board of Directors. Elected directly by the global Scrum Alliance membership, Chou will bring a deeply informed perspective from the membership and community to the board's deliberations.





As Taiwan's first Certified Scrum Trainer® (CST®) , Chou's election also brings a valuable Asia-Pacific perspective to the board. His appointment underscores Scrum Alliance's commitment to embracing diverse global voices and reflects the vibrant growth and influence of the agile community across the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

Chou's career has focused on expanding the impact of agility by helping executive leadership teams understand and support the work of delivery teams. He has trained hundreds of executives, delivering Certified ScrumMaster® training to more than 300 CEOs. By bringing leaders into the agile fold, Chou has dedicated his career to creating more supportive, collaborative environments for agile practitioners on the ground.

"Roger's profound dedication to our community and his proven track record of bridging the gap between delivery teams and the boardroom make him a valuable addition to our Board of Directors," said Tristan Boutros, Chief Executive Officer of Scrum Alliance. "Roger's deep proficiency in strategic management and cross-functional leadership is exactly what we need to advance our global mission and better serve our members."

Chou joins the board with an extensive background in long-term strategy, organizational governance, and professional development. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from National Sun Yat-sen University, where his research focused on executive-level strategy.

"I train leaders in scrum because leadership is where the hardest decisions—and the biggest gaps between strategy and delivery—actually live," said Chou. " Agility is not just a delivery technique for teams; it is a discipline for the people who shape what an organization becomes. I am honored to carry that conviction onto this board. My goal is to ensure that the voice of every member is represented at the highest level of our organization."

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

Connect with Scrum Alliance:

Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for Scrum Alliance

bethany@moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/069d51f3-9ea6-4011-8cb8-f45191f2e0a4