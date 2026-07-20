KFC Canada Serves Up Impressive Value with New Good Cluckin’ Deals Platform

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada launches Good Cluckin’ Deals, a new long-term value platform serving craveable offers across classic fan-favourites and exciting new menu items. Starting today until the end of August, Canadians can enjoy the Sandwich of the Day for $5.95 and an 8-piece Chicken and Fries Bucket for only $19.99. With even more offers rolling out throughout the rest of the year, KFC has every craving or occasion covered, from grabbing a satisfying lunch to feeding the whole family.

For today's consumers, especially Gen Z and next-gen, value isn't simply about spending less. It's about getting more for their money, ensuring quality and generous portions at an affordable price. Good Cluckin' Deals is built around that mindset, offering what Canadians are craving.

While others shrink portions, limit choice, or compromise on quality, KFC delivers their iconic Finger Lickin' Good chicken, craveable flavour, and satisfying abundance that Canadians know and love, at prices that feel almost unbelievable. This new platform is based on a simple truth: KFC does value differently.

"Value shouldn't mean compromising on the food you actually want," says Jordan Sequeira, Senior Marketing Manager, KFC Canada. "We're showing Canadians that they can enjoy great taste, quality and portions without stretching their budget. We want guests walking away thinking, 'How the cluck am I getting all this for so little?' That's the standard we're setting at KFC."

Good Cluckin’ Deals joins KFC’s broader value lineup, alongside the Everyday Value Menu and the recently launched KFC Rewards program. Fans can also look forward to surprise one-day drops soon. Together, these offerings make KFC a reliable destination for value, helping Canadians get more of what they love whenever the craving hits.

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About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For further information:

Suneera Singh, Narrative, suneera.singh@narrativexpr.com