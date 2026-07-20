Private Tours of Spain Strengthens Luxury Travel through strategic partnership with Wine Tourism Spain

Madrid, MADRID, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrid, Spain – 20th July, 2026 — Private Tours of Spain, a boutique operator specializing in fully customized private journeys across Spain and Portugal, has entered into a strategic partnership with Wine Tourism Spain, one of the country’s leading specialists in wine and food travel experiences.

An Exclusive winery visit in Spain

Under the agreement, Wine Tourism Spain will operate the wine-focused tours and experiences requested by clients of Private Tours of Spain. The collaboration allows Private Tours of Spain to offer a truly premium level of specialization and exclusive access in one of the most relationship-driven segments of experiential tourism, while giving Wine Tourism Spain access to travelers who wish to integrate outstanding wine days into broader private itineraries.

“The best wine tours in Spain are built on relationships that take years to earn, not on booking platforms. Servicing multiple region demands deep knowledge, trusted relationships with producers, and the ability to open doors that are not available through standard channels,” said Olivia Nuñez of Private Tours of Spain. “By partnering with Wine Tourism Spain, we ensure that this highly specialized part of our offering is delivered at the highest possible level. Our goal is to provide clients with authentic, insider experiences that only come from genuine local relationships.”

For Wine Tourism Spain, the partnership opens a valuable new channel of clients: travelers who want to include a carefully curated wine day within a wider private journey, or who use wine regions as elegant connections between major cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, or Barcelona and San Sebastián.

“Many of our most memorable experiences happen when a wine tour becomes the highlight of a larger trip, or when it serves as a refined way to travel between Spain’s great cities,” said Luis Lechuga of Wine Tourism Spain. “This collaboration also allows us to benefit from Private Tours of Spain’s extensive expertise in cultural and multi-day private journeys, so we can offer richer, more complete experiences to clients who want more than just wine.”

A shared commitment to human-centered tourism

Beyond the immediate operational benefits, both companies see the partnership as part of a longer-term positioning. As generalist platforms continue to standardize travel experiences, and as artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicles are expected to further reduce the traditional roles of drivers and generic guides, Private Tours of Spain and Wine Tourism Spain are deliberately investing in the opposite direction.

Both brands believe that the future of meaningful travel will belong to operators who can still deliver a genuinely human experience — one that presents a destination through the eyes of a knowledgeable local rather than through the interface of an application.

“Technology will change how people move and how information is delivered,” the two companies stated jointly. “What it cannot replace is real relationships, local judgment, and the ability to make a traveler feel they are discovering a place with someone who truly knows and cares about it. That is the standard we are committing to uphold.”

The new collaboration is effective immediately. Travelers interested in private and luxury journeys in Spain and Portugal that include specialist-led wine experiences can inquire directly through Private Tours of Spain or Wine Tourism Spain.

About Private Tours of Spain

Private Tours of Spain is a boutique, locally owned operator specializing in fully customized private tours, cultural journeys, and experiential travel across Spain and Portugal. The company focuses on personalized service, exclusive access, and authentic local experiences.

About Wine Tourism Spain

Wine Tourism Spain is a leading specialist in wine and food travel experiences throughout Spain and Portugal. The company designs private and small-group wine tours that emphasize quality producers, authentic encounters, and deep regional knowledge. The company has local teams in all of Spain´s major wine regions, including Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Penedes, Priorat, Andalusia or Douro Valley in Portugal

Wine Tourismspain and private Tours of Spain partnership

Press Inquiries

Luis Lechuga

pub [at] turismodevino.com

https://winetourismspain.com/