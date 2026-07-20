New York, USA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malignant Pleural Effusion Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of 4.9% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) | DelveInsight

The malignant pleural effusion market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of metastatic cancers, particularly lung, breast, and ovarian cancers. Rising awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and advancements in minimally invasive drainage and pleural management procedures are contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as PTS500 (Gongwing Biopharm), M701 (Wuhan YZY Biopharma), RSO-021 (RS Oncology), and others will further propel the market growth.

Recently published Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, malignant pleural effusion emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Summary

The market size for malignant pleural effusion was found to be USD 2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest malignant pleural effusion treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total number of incident cases of MPE in the 7MM is approximately 480,000 in 2025.

in 2025. Key malignant pleural effusion companies, including Gongwing Biopharm, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, RS Oncology, and others, are actively working on innovative malignant pleural effusion drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative malignant pleural effusion drugs. Some of the key malignant pleural effusion therapies in clinical trials include PTS500, M701, RSO-021, and others. These novel malignant pleural effusion therapies are anticipated to enter the malignant pleural effusion market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

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Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer and Associated Pleural Complications: The increasing global prevalence of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, and mesothelioma is a major driver of the MPE market. Since malignant pleural effusion commonly develops in advanced-stage malignancies, the growing cancer burden directly contributes to a larger patient pool requiring diagnosis and treatment.

The increasing global prevalence of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, and mesothelioma is a major driver of the MPE market. Since malignant pleural effusion commonly develops in advanced-stage malignancies, the growing cancer burden directly contributes to a larger patient pool requiring diagnosis and treatment. Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Improved imaging modalities, biomarker-based diagnostics, and minimally invasive procedures have enhanced the early detection and accurate diagnosis of pleural effusions. These advancements facilitate timely intervention, thereby increasing the adoption of MPE-related diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Improved imaging modalities, biomarker-based diagnostics, and minimally invasive procedures have enhanced the early detection and accurate diagnosis of pleural effusions. These advancements facilitate timely intervention, thereby increasing the adoption of MPE-related diagnostic and therapeutic services. Greater Focus on Palliative and Supportive Care: As MPE is often associated with advanced-stage cancer, there is a growing emphasis on improving quality of life through palliative care interventions. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting symptom-management strategies, driving demand for effective MPE treatment modalities and long-term care solutions.

As MPE is often associated with advanced-stage cancer, there is a growing emphasis on improving quality of life through palliative care interventions. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting symptom-management strategies, driving demand for effective MPE treatment modalities and long-term care solutions. Launch of Emerging MPE Drugs: The dynamics of the MPE market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as PTS500 (Gongwing Biopharm), M701 (Wuhan YZY Biopharma), RSO-021 (RS Oncology), and others.





Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the malignant pleural effusion market growth is anticipated to rely on epidemiological studies identifying patient populations most likely to benefit from new therapies. Singh further added that understanding incidence and survival rates is key for drug development. While emerging treatments may address these gaps, their success will depend on robust clinical results and timely regulatory approvals.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Analysis

The malignant pleural effusion market currently relies heavily on drainage-based interventions, primarily due to the lack of approved disease-modifying therapies and the aggressive nature of the condition, which often requires recurrent and invasive procedures.

Existing management strategies are largely palliative and focus on alleviating symptoms and improving quality of life. These approaches include systemic anticancer treatments, thoracentesis, tube thoracostomy, pleurodesis using sclerosing agents, indwelling pleural catheter placement, pleuroperitoneal shunts, and pleurectomy.

Among available treatment options, talc pleurodesis, especially when administered through thoracoscopic poudrage with large-bore chest drains, is widely regarded as the standard of care because of its high efficacy and durable symptom control.

Indwelling pleural catheters (IPCs) represent a viable alternative, offering comparable symptomatic relief and reduced hospitalization duration, although they may be associated with a higher incidence of adverse events. For pain management, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are preferred, as they effectively control discomfort without compromising pleurodesis outcomes.

Looking ahead, therapeutic advancements in MPE remain relatively limited owing to a sparse clinical pipeline. Nevertheless, the treatment landscape is expected to evolve with the development of novel and longer-acting therapies, including candidates such as RSO-021 and PTS-500 .

. As these emerging therapies and advanced treatment modalities progress through development, they are anticipated to address unmet clinical needs, intensify market competition, and expand the range of therapeutic options available to patients.

Learn more about disease-modifying therapies for malignant pleural effusion @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Market

Malignant Pleural Effusion Competitive Landscape

Some of the malignant pleural effusion drugs under development include PTS500 (Gongwing Biopharm), M701 (Wuhan YZY Biopharma), RSO-021 (RS Oncology), and others.

YZY Biopharma’s M701 is a first-in-class biologic for the treatment of malignant pleural effusion (MPE) and malignant ascites associated with cancer. The drug is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets EpCAM on tumor cells and CD3 on T cells, facilitating the interaction between immune cells and cancer cells. This dual-targeting mechanism promotes T-cell activation and enhances tumor cell destruction within the pleural or peritoneal cavity. By administering M701 through intrapleural or intraperitoneal infusion, localized immune-mediated antitumor activity can be achieved. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial for MPE secondary to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

RS Oncology’s RSO-021 is an innovative formulation of thiostrepton being advanced for clinical development. It functions as a covalent inhibitor of PRX3, irreversibly binding to active-site cysteine residues and suppressing PRX3 peroxidase activity. This mechanism elevates oxidative stress within cancer cells beyond survivable levels, resulting in tumor cell death. RSO-021 is undergoing investigation in a Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT05278975) involving patients with MPE arising from solid tumors as well as mesothelioma. According to the clinical trial record, the study status is currently reported as unknown. The therapy is administered weekly through an indwelling intrapleural catheter and treatment continues until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, patient withdrawal, or study discontinuation.

Gongwin Biopharm’s PTS-500 is an experimental therapy specifically designed for the management of MPE. The drug contains para-toluene-sulfonamide (PTS) as its active ingredient and is intended to selectively target and eliminate cancer cells while minimizing damage to normal tissues. Potential benefits include delayed recurrence of pleural effusions and improved patient comfort. PTS-500 is currently being assessed in Phase II clinical studies in Taiwan, and the company plans to expand development through multicenter Phase II/III trials across several countries, including the United States.

The anticipated launch of these emerging malignant pleural effusion therapies are poised to transform the malignant pleural effusion market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge malignant pleural effusion therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the malignant pleural effusion market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about emerging malignant pleural effusion therapies, visit @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Medication

What is Malignant Pleural Effusion?

Malignant pleural effusion (MPE) is the abnormal accumulation of fluid in the pleural space, the cavity between the lungs and the chest wall, caused by the presence of cancer cells or cancer-related processes. It is a common complication of advanced malignancies, particularly lung cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, and mesothelioma, and is often associated with disease progression and a poor prognosis. Patients with malignant pleural effusion typically present with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, and reduced exercise tolerance, which can significantly impair quality of life. Diagnosis is usually confirmed through imaging studies and cytological examination of pleural fluid. Management focuses on symptom relief and may include thoracentesis, indwelling pleural catheters, pleurodesis, and treatment of the underlying malignancy.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Epidemiology Segmentation

The malignant pleural effusion epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current malignant pleural effusion patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, there were approximately 50,000 incident cases of MPE due to breast cancer and more than 25,000 cases due to lymphoma across EU4 and the UK.

The malignant pleural effusion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Incident Cases of MPE

Tumor Type-specific Incident Cases of MPE

Gender-specific Incident Cases of MPE

Symptom-specific Incident Cases of MPE

Download the report to understand the future of malignant pleural effusion treatment @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Options

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Malignant Pleural Effusion Market CAGR 4.9% Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Size in 2025 USD 2 Billion Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies Gongwing Biopharm, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, RS Oncology, and others Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapies PTS500, M701, RSO-021, and others

Scope of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report

Malignant Pleural Effusion Patient Population Forecast

Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapeutics Market Size

Malignant Pleural Effusion Pipeline Analysis

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Size and Trends

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Opportunity

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Unmet Needs

KOL’s Views on Malignant Pleural Effusion

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation malignant pleural effusion drugs @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Key Insights 2 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Introduction 3 MPE Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of MPE by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of MPE by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Signs and Symptoms 6.3 Etiology and Pathophysiology 6.4 MPE Caused by Different Diseases 6.5 Diagnosis 6.6 Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment 6.7 Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines 7 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 Incident Cases of MPE 8.2.2 Tumor Type-specific Incident Cases of MPE 8.2.3 Gender-specific Incident Cases of MPE 8.2.4 Symptom-specific Incident Cases of MPE 8.3 Total Incident Cases of MPE in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Incident Cases of MPE in the US 8.4.2 Tumor Type-specific Incident Cases of MPE in the US 8.4.3 Gender-specific Incident Cases of MPE in the US 8.4.4 Symptom-specific Incident Cases of MPE in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Malignant Pleural Effusion Drug Profiles 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs 10.2 PTS500: Gongwin Biopharm 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analysts’ View 10.3 M701: Wuhan YZY Biopharma 10.4 RSO-021: RS Oncology List to be continued in the final report… 11 MPE: Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of MPE in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of MPE by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 Market Size of MPE in the United States 11.7.1 Total Market of MPE 11.7.2 Market Size of MPE by Therapies in the United States 11.8 Market Size of MPE in EU4 and the UK 11.9 Market Size of MPE in Japan 12 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views 13 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Unmet Needs 14 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market SWOT Analysis 15 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17 Bibliography 18 Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Methodology

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