Malignant Pleural Effusion Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of 4.9% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) | DelveInsight

The malignant pleural effusion market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of metastatic cancers, particularly lung, breast, and ovarian cancers. Rising awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and advancements in minimally invasive drainage and pleural management procedures are contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as PTS500 (Gongwing Biopharm), M701 (Wuhan YZY Biopharma), RSO-021 (RS Oncology), and others will further propel the market growth.

 | Source: DelveInsight Business Research LLP DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New York, USA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malignant Pleural Effusion Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of 4.9% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) | DelveInsight

The malignant pleural effusion market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of metastatic cancers, particularly lung, breast, and ovarian cancers. Rising awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and advancements in minimally invasive drainage and pleural management procedures are contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as PTS500 (Gongwing Biopharm), M701 (Wuhan YZY Biopharma), RSO-021 (RS Oncology), and others will further propel the market growth.

Recently published Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, malignant pleural effusion emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Summary

  • The market size for malignant pleural effusion was found to be USD 2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.
  • The United States accounted for the largest malignant pleural effusion treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
  • The total number of incident cases of MPE in the 7MM is approximately 480,000 in 2025.
  • Key malignant pleural effusion companies, including Gongwing Biopharm, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, RS Oncology, and others, are actively working on innovative malignant pleural effusion drugs. 
  • Some of the key malignant pleural effusion therapies in clinical trials include PTS500, M701, RSO-021, and others. These novel malignant pleural effusion therapies are anticipated to enter the malignant pleural effusion market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover malignant pleural effusion market growth opportunities @ http://delveinsight.com/report-store/malignant-pleural-effusion-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market 

  • Rising Incidence of Cancer and Associated Pleural Complications: The increasing global prevalence of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, and mesothelioma is a major driver of the MPE market. Since malignant pleural effusion commonly develops in advanced-stage malignancies, the growing cancer burden directly contributes to a larger patient pool requiring diagnosis and treatment.
  • Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Improved imaging modalities, biomarker-based diagnostics, and minimally invasive procedures have enhanced the early detection and accurate diagnosis of pleural effusions. These advancements facilitate timely intervention, thereby increasing the adoption of MPE-related diagnostic and therapeutic services.
  • Greater Focus on Palliative and Supportive Care: As MPE is often associated with advanced-stage cancer, there is a growing emphasis on improving quality of life through palliative care interventions. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting symptom-management strategies, driving demand for effective MPE treatment modalities and long-term care solutions.
  • Launch of Emerging MPE Drugs: The dynamics of the MPE market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as PTS500 (Gongwing Biopharm), M701 (Wuhan YZY Biopharma), RSO-021 (RS Oncology), and others.


Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the malignant pleural effusion market growth is anticipated to rely on epidemiological studies identifying patient populations most likely to benefit from new therapies. Singh further added that understanding incidence and survival rates is key for drug development. While emerging treatments may address these gaps, their success will depend on robust clinical results and timely regulatory approvals.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Analysis

  • The malignant pleural effusion market currently relies heavily on drainage-based interventions, primarily due to the lack of approved disease-modifying therapies and the aggressive nature of the condition, which often requires recurrent and invasive procedures. 
  • Existing management strategies are largely palliative and focus on alleviating symptoms and improving quality of life. These approaches include systemic anticancer treatments, thoracentesis, tube thoracostomy, pleurodesis using sclerosing agents, indwelling pleural catheter placement, pleuroperitoneal shunts, and pleurectomy.
  • Among available treatment options, talc pleurodesis, especially when administered through thoracoscopic poudrage with large-bore chest drains, is widely regarded as the standard of care because of its high efficacy and durable symptom control. 
  • Indwelling pleural catheters (IPCs) represent a viable alternative, offering comparable symptomatic relief and reduced hospitalization duration, although they may be associated with a higher incidence of adverse events. For pain management, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are preferred, as they effectively control discomfort without compromising pleurodesis outcomes.
  • Looking ahead, therapeutic advancements in MPE remain relatively limited owing to a sparse clinical pipeline. Nevertheless, the treatment landscape is expected to evolve with the development of novel and longer-acting therapies, including candidates such as RSO-021 and PTS-500
  • As these emerging therapies and advanced treatment modalities progress through development, they are anticipated to address unmet clinical needs, intensify market competition, and expand the range of therapeutic options available to patients.

Learn more about disease-modifying therapies for malignant pleural effusion @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Market

Malignant Pleural Effusion Competitive Landscape

Some of the malignant pleural effusion drugs under development include PTS500 (Gongwing Biopharm), M701 (Wuhan YZY Biopharma), RSO-021 (RS Oncology), and others.

YZY Biopharma’s M701 is a first-in-class biologic for the treatment of malignant pleural effusion (MPE) and malignant ascites associated with cancer. The drug is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets EpCAM on tumor cells and CD3 on T cells, facilitating the interaction between immune cells and cancer cells. This dual-targeting mechanism promotes T-cell activation and enhances tumor cell destruction within the pleural or peritoneal cavity. By administering M701 through intrapleural or intraperitoneal infusion, localized immune-mediated antitumor activity can be achieved. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial for MPE secondary to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

RS Oncology’s RSO-021 is an innovative formulation of thiostrepton being advanced for clinical development. It functions as a covalent inhibitor of PRX3, irreversibly binding to active-site cysteine residues and suppressing PRX3 peroxidase activity. This mechanism elevates oxidative stress within cancer cells beyond survivable levels, resulting in tumor cell death. RSO-021 is undergoing investigation in a Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT05278975) involving patients with MPE arising from solid tumors as well as mesothelioma. According to the clinical trial record, the study status is currently reported as unknown. The therapy is administered weekly through an indwelling intrapleural catheter and treatment continues until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, patient withdrawal, or study discontinuation.

Gongwin Biopharm’s PTS-500 is an experimental therapy specifically designed for the management of MPE. The drug contains para-toluene-sulfonamide (PTS) as its active ingredient and is intended to selectively target and eliminate cancer cells while minimizing damage to normal tissues. Potential benefits include delayed recurrence of pleural effusions and improved patient comfort. PTS-500 is currently being assessed in Phase II clinical studies in Taiwan, and the company plans to expand development through multicenter Phase II/III trials across several countries, including the United States.

The anticipated launch of these emerging malignant pleural effusion therapies are poised to transform the malignant pleural effusion market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge malignant pleural effusion therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the malignant pleural effusion market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about emerging malignant pleural effusion therapies, visit @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Medication

What is Malignant Pleural Effusion?

Malignant pleural effusion (MPE) is the abnormal accumulation of fluid in the pleural space, the cavity between the lungs and the chest wall, caused by the presence of cancer cells or cancer-related processes. It is a common complication of advanced malignancies, particularly lung cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, and mesothelioma, and is often associated with disease progression and a poor prognosis. Patients with malignant pleural effusion typically present with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, and reduced exercise tolerance, which can significantly impair quality of life. Diagnosis is usually confirmed through imaging studies and cytological examination of pleural fluid. Management focuses on symptom relief and may include thoracentesis, indwelling pleural catheters, pleurodesis, and treatment of the underlying malignancy.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Epidemiology Segmentation

The malignant pleural effusion epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current malignant pleural effusion patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, there were approximately 50,000 incident cases of MPE due to breast cancer and more than 25,000 cases due to lymphoma across EU4 and the UK.

The malignant pleural effusion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

  • Incident Cases of MPE
  • Tumor Type-specific Incident Cases of MPE 
  • Gender-specific Incident Cases of MPE 
  • Symptom-specific Incident Cases of MPE

Download the report to understand the future of malignant pleural effusion treatment @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Options

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report MetricsDetails
Study Period2022–2036
Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Coverage7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
Malignant Pleural Effusion Market CAGR 4.9%
Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Size in 2025USD 2 Billion
Key Malignant Pleural Effusion CompaniesGongwing Biopharm, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, RS Oncology, and others
Key Malignant Pleural Effusion TherapiesPTS500, M701, RSO-021, and others

Scope of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report

  • Malignant Pleural Effusion Patient Population Forecast
  • Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapeutics Market Size
  • Malignant Pleural Effusion Pipeline Analysis
  • Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Size and Trends
  • Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Opportunity
  • Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Unmet Needs
  • KOL’s Views on Malignant Pleural Effusion
  • Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation malignant pleural effusion drugs @ Malignant Pleural Effusion Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Key Insights
2Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Introduction
3MPE Market Overview at a Glance
3.1Market Share (%) Distribution of MPE by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025
3.2Market Share (%) Distribution of MPE by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036
4Executive Summary
5Key Events
6Disease Background and Overview
6.1Introduction
6.2Signs and Symptoms
6.3Etiology and Pathophysiology
6.4MPE Caused by Different Diseases
6.5Diagnosis
6.6Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment
6.7Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines
7Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
8Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1Key Findings
8.2Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
8.2.1Incident Cases of MPE
8.2.2Tumor Type-specific Incident Cases of MPE
8.2.3Gender-specific Incident Cases of MPE
8.2.4Symptom-specific Incident Cases of MPE
8.3Total Incident Cases of MPE in the 7MM
8.4The United States
8.4.1Incident Cases of MPE in the US
8.4.2Tumor Type-specific Incident Cases of MPE in the US
8.4.3Gender-specific Incident Cases of MPE in the US
8.4.4Symptom-specific Incident Cases of MPE in the US
8.5EU4 and the UK
8.6Japan
9Patient Journey
10Emerging Malignant Pleural Effusion Drug Profiles
10.1Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs
10.2PTS500: Gongwin Biopharm
10.2.1Product Description
10.2.2Other Developmental Activities
10.2.3Clinical Trials Information
10.2.4Safety and Efficacy
10.2.5Analysts’ View
10.3M701: Wuhan YZY Biopharma
10.4RSO-021: RS Oncology
List to be continued in the final report…
11MPE: Market Analysis
11.1Key Findings
11.2Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Outlook
11.3Conjoint Analysis
11.4Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Forecast Assumptions
11.5Total Market Size of MPE in the 7MM
11.6Market Size of MPE by Therapies in the 7MM
11.7Market Size of MPE in the United States
11.7.1Total Market of MPE
11.7.2Market Size of MPE by Therapies in the United States
11.8Market Size of MPE in EU4 and the UK
11.9Market Size of MPE in Japan
12Key Opinion Leaders’ Views
13Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Unmet Needs
14Malignant Pleural Effusion Market SWOT Analysis
15Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Access and Reimbursement
15.1The United States
15.2In EU4 and the UK
15.3Japan
16Acronyms and Abbreviations
17Bibliography
18Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Malignant Pleural Effusion Clinical Trial Analysis 

Malignant Pleural Effusion Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant pleural effusion companies, including LIPAC Oncology, RS Oncology, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Gongwin Biopharm Holdings, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, and others.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key malignant pleural mesothelioma companies including AstraZeneca, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Amphera BV, RS Oncology, Sellas Life Sciences Group, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Vivace Therapeutics, NuCana plc, A2 Biotherapeutics, Tango Therapeutics, and others.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Analysis

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant pleural mesothelioma companies, including MolMed, PharmaMar, Ys Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., NovoCure Ltd, AGC Biologics S.p.A, Aduro Biotech, Inc., Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, TCR2 Therapeutics, Novotech (Australia) Pty Limited, AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Malignant Mesothelioma Market

Malignant Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key malignant mesothelioma companies including Bristol Myers Squibb, PrECOG, Astrazeneca, and others.

Malignant Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Analysis

Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant mesothelioma companies, including Epizyme, Ys Therapeutics, Novartis, Bayer, RS Oncology, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Vivace Therapeutics, Shionogi, Mirati Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, TCR2 Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Pfizer, Ascentage Pharma, Fida Farmaceutici, and others.

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