Viamedia.ai Adds Aristotle Political Intelligence to Geo-Graph™, Giving Campaigns Neighborhood-Level Precision and Incremental Voter Reach

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia.ai , a next-generation ad tech company built to solve the challenges of today’s fragmented media ecosystem, today announced the integration of new political intelligence into its Geo-Graph™ platform, giving campaigns and advocacy organizations the ability to build custom voter audiences and reach them with precision and speed across every channel, while going far beyond ZIP codes.

Political campaigns run on tight timelines. Geo-Graph™ with political intelligence is built for that reality. Campaigns can plan, activate, and measure across linear TV, CTV, and digital in days - not weeks - with fully managed service execution from Viamedia.ai's team.

Find the voters who move elections. Ignore the ones who won't.

The new political intelligence layer lets advertisers build custom audiences based on voter registration, party affiliation, voting history, donor status, and issue priorities. Combined with Geo-Graph™'s hexagonal grid system built on Uber's H3 spatial framework, campaigns can activate those audiences at the neighborhood level, not just the district or ZIP code level.

As a result, political advertisers gain incremental reach. Campaigns can stop wasting dollars re-targeting already-decided voters and start finding persuadables and low-propensity supporters who haven't seen or engaged with messaging.

"Campaign spending keeps setting records, but accountability is rising just as fast," said George Stacy, VP of Data Products & Partnerships, Viamedia. "Geo-Graph™ with political intelligence lets campaigns put their message in front of the right voters, in the right neighborhoods, at the right moment. This also means they stop burning budget on audiences that were never going to move."

The political datasets powering Geo-Graph™ come from Aristotle, one of the most trusted providers of political data. Aristotle’s National Voter File enables highly accurate targeting at scale across the country. This means that Geo-Graph™ scales from a single competitive district to a national campaign without breaking workflows or slowing down reporting.

“Campaigns need data they can trust and technology that lets them act on it quickly,” said Aristotle Executive Vice President of Data Andrew Tavani. “By integrating Aristotle’s voter intelligence into Geo-Graph™, we’re helping campaigns identify and reach the right audiences with greater precision across every channel.”

Key capabilities include:

Custom voter audiences built to campaign specs.

Neighborhood-level targeting via H3 geo-grid.

Incremental reach identification to find voters who haven’t been reached yet.

Cross-channel activation, unifying linear TV, CTV, and digital.

Fully managed service with fast turnaround.

Planning, activation, and measurement, all in one platform.





Geo-Graph™ is Viamedia’s proprietary advertising and marketing service that maps billions of data points into a highly granular, location-based audience intelligence platform. By mapping data to the most precise micro-geographic levels, the Geo-Graph™ enables detailed audience analysis and campaign planning. This service provides the foundational dataset and visual tools needed to execute targeted marketing strategies at any scale—from hyper-local to national and beyond.

About Viamedia.ai:

Viamedia.ai combines trusted local television expertise with AI-powered digital innovation to deliver unified omnichannel advertising solutions. The platform enables brands and agencies to plan, activate and measure campaigns across linear TV, connected TV and digital channels through a single, intelligent interface.

For more information, visit www.Viamedia.ai .

Contacts:

Rich Cherecwich

Broadsheet Communications for Viamedia.ai

rich@broadsheetcomms.com

Andrew Tavani, Aristotle

andrew.tavani@aristotle.com