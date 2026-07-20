NEOMED partners with Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Youngstown and Lorain to expand clinical training, strengthen Ohio’s physician workforce

Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) formed a strategic partnership aimed at expanding workforce development initiatives and building a strong pipeline of physicians to serve communities statewide. Mercy Health operates the largest number of hospitals in Ohio.

NEOMED students now have increased access to Mercy Health’s hospitals and clinical sites in the Youngstown, Lorain and Cincinnati regions, where they are gaining real-world experience caring for a broad range of patient populations. The expanded rotations are expected to deepen students’ clinical competencies, strengthen community connections and provide meaningful exposure to practice environments where physician shortages are most pressing.

“This partnership represents a powerful step forward in preparing the next generation of physicians and meeting the healthcare needs of our state,” said NEOMED President John Langell, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., FACS. “NEOMED’s affiliation with Mercy Health brings to life a shared vision to transform medical education and advance healthcare access.”

By expanding clinical training opportunities in Ohio, the partnership also aims to encourage more medical students to remain in the state after graduation. Research shows physicians are more likely to practice in regions where they complete their training, making this effort a critical step in addressing projected physician shortages across Ohio, particularly in underserved and regional communities.

“Expanding access to care in Ohio starts with training more physicians. By increasing opportunities for hands-on learning within Mercy Health’s hospitals and clinical sites, we’re building a stronger workforce that’s more likely to stay, practice and serve where the need is greatest,” said Dr. John Luellen, state president, Ohio, Mercy Health. “Together with NEOMED, we’re advancing medical education in a way that helps ensure more Ohioans can receive high-quality care close to home.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment between NEOMED and Mercy Health to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care and to invest in the future of care delivery.

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About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) is a global Catholic health ministry in the United States, Ireland and the Philippines. A $14 billion organization, BSMH delivers care and health services through 47 hospitals and a network of approximately 60,000 associates, including 3,000 providers.

BSMH is one of the largest health systems in the United States and the largest not-for-profit private healthcare provider in Ireland. Its diverse portfolio of companies includes advisory and technology-enabled solutions that strengthen clinical quality, operations, data capabilities and financial performance.

Rooted in the compassionate ministry of Jesus, BSMH is committed to improving health and well-being and bringing good help to those most in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Through community investment, access initiatives and efforts to address social drivers of health, the ministry extends its impact beyond its facilities. Through Global Ministries, BSMH also partners locally to support underserved communities in Haiti, Peru, South Sudan and the Philippines, strengthening health, resilience and opportunity.

For more information, visit bsmhealth.org and follow Bon Secours Mercy Health on social media.

About Mercy Health

Mercy Health serves communities across Ohio and Kentucky through a network of hospitals, medical practices and care sites, delivering high-quality, coordinated care that improves outcomes and expands access. Through its integrated approach, Mercy Health strengthens the long-term sustainability of care delivery and extends its impact beyond the walls of its facilities.

Mercy Health is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), a global Catholic health ministry operating across the United States, Ireland and the Philippines. Rooted in the compassionate ministry of Jesus, Mercy Health is committed to improving health and well-being throughout our communities, especially those most in need who are poor, dying and underserved. Across its ministry, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides more than $415 million in community benefit each year, supporting programs and initiatives that address social drivers of health and strengthen communities. For more information, visit mercy.com and follow Mercy Health on social media.

About Northeast Ohio Medical University

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) creates transformational leaders and improves health through education, discovery and service. NEOMED’s mission is made possible through its network consisting of several nationally ranked healthcare systems. The University has four Colleges — Medicine, Pharmacy, Graduate Studies and the Bitonte College of Dentistry. Its programs offer Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degrees, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in other medical and life science areas. In addition to the basic sciences at its Colleges, NEOMED conducts research to advance innovation in healthcare. NEOMED’s unique areas of service include Coordinating Centers of Excellence that disseminate best practices for treating mental illness. Primary care patient services are offered at NEOMED Health Care and the University’s award-winning NEOMED Free Clinic. Learn more at neomed.edu.