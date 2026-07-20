Supreme Court of Canada Upholds Prohibition on Medical Treatment Patents 

MONTREAL, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supreme Court of Canada released its highly anticipated decision in Pharmascience Inc. v. Janssen Inc., which addresses the validity of Janssen’s patent relating to the medicine paliperidone.

The Court reaffirmed the long-standing principle that methods of medical treatment are not patentable in Canada and provided greater clarity on the distinction between medical treatment methods and patentable pharmaceutical inventions. The Court recognized that treatment decisions requiring the professional skill and judgment of healthcare providers generally should not be subject to patent protection. The Court, however, concluded that the paliperidone dosing regimen did not fall within the prohibited category and was therefore patentable.

“This decision represents an important step for the pharmaceutical industry, as it partially clarifies the legal framework, and reinforces Pharmascience’s commitment to its mission of making medications more accessible to Canadians while ensuring the sustainability of our healthcare system” said Jim Vounassis, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmascience. “At Pharmascience, we will continue to advocate strongly for policies that promote timely access to more affordable medicines for Canadians and prevent unnecessary barriers that delay competition and drive-up healthcare costs.”

The company remains committed to putting patients first and to supporting access to effective, affordable medicines for Canadians. As a leading Canadian manufacturer, Pharmascience intends to continue partnering with governments to strengthen pharmaceutical sovereignty and build a more resilient drug supply chain for Canadians.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. Based in Montreal, the company employs near 1,600 people and is among Canada's leading drug manufacturers. As a privately held, fully integrated company, Pharmascience builds on strong Canadian roots while expanding its international presence, with products distributed in more than 50 countries.

Ranked 41st among Canada's top 100 R&D investors in 2025, with annual investments of $55 million, Pharmascience Inc. is a major player in the country's pharmaceutical industry.

For more information: MediaInquiries@pharmascience.com