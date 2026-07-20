PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 / Results for Q1 2026/2027 Sales

Lesquin, 20 July 2026, 18:00

Postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements

for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and

of the annual financial report 2025/2026

Results for Q1 2026/2027 Sales





Lesquin, July 20, 2026 – Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the "Company") today announces:







the postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and of its annual financial report for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, as the certification of the statutory and consolidated financial statements could not be completed within the legal deadlines; and



the publication of its sales for the first quarter of the 2026/2027 fiscal year.

1. Postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and the 2025/2026 annual financial report





The Company reminds that it is subject to a conciliation proceedings opened for its benefit by judgment of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court on March 4, 2026 (the "Conciliation Proceedings"). In this context, it is actively conducting discussions with its main financial creditors with a view to restructuring its debt and is reviewing strategic options regarding its asset perimeter.

In this context, the certification work on the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 by the statutory auditors could not be finalised to date.

Consequently, the Company is unable to publish its annual financial report within the timeframe provided for in Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, i.e. by July 31, 2026 at the latest. The publication of the Company's Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial report, will be postponed accordingly.

The Company is making every effort to finalise this work as soon as possible and to publish its annual financial report at the earliest.

In addition, the Company will submit a request to the President of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court, pursuant to Articles L. 225-100 and R. 225-64 of the Commercial Code, in order to obtain an extension of the deadline for holding the Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, until December 31, 2026.

The updated financial calendar, including in particular the publication dates of the annual financial report and the universal registration document as well as the date of the General Meeting to approve the accounts, will be released as soon as possible.

2. Sales for the 1 st quarter 2026/2027





IFRS – €m 2026/27



2025/26



% change



Sales (Unaudited data) 1st quarter (April-June)



55.2 56.5 -2.3% Nacon Gaming 32.6 31.3 +4.1% Bigben Audio-Video / Telco 22.6 25.2 -10.3%

NACON Gaming recorded 1st quarter 2026-2027 sales of €32.6m, up 4.1%.

Sales from the Games activity stood at €22.4 million for the quarter, up 13.8% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Catalogue activity (new games). After a strong increase in the fourth quarter of 2025-2026 (+33.2%), sales for the 1st quarter of 2026-2027 stood at €3.9 million. This level reflects a limited number of game releases over the period, with Cthulhu: The Cosmic AbyssTM, Tour de France 26TM et Pro Cycling ManagerTM 26. It should be noted that the performance of Tour de FranceTM is improving year-on-year.

The Back Catalogue (games released in previous fiscal years) recorded a solid performance, with sales of €18.5 million, up 32% over the quarter. It benefits from the high volume of releases in the previous fiscal year.

Sales for the Accessories activity recorded, as in the previous quarter, a less pronounced decline compared to last year due to a more favorable US market. Sales thus stood at

€9.2 million, down 15.4%.

BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco recorded sales of €22.6 million for the quarter, down 10.3%.

This decline is mainly due to the activity of "Mobile Accessories" with sales of €17.9 million compared to €20.4 million over the same period of the previous fiscal year. It reflects the lack of momentum in the mobile market, with a low point reached during the period. The performance of the Force® brand, however, remains solid across all ranges.

This activity should benefit in the 2nd quarter from the release of new smartphones with innovative designs.

Audio-Video : This activity recorded a nearly stable quarter with sales of €4.7 million, compared to €4.8 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year, with continued strong demand recorded for the Thomson range.





ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE







REVENUE IFRS 2025-2026

285.6 M€











HEADCOUNT

Over 1,300 employees











INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, and audio-video products. Renowned for its capacity for innovation and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for SRD long-only

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP







PRESS CONTACT: Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr – +33 1 80 81 50 00





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