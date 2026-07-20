In order to resolve technical issues, trading in AB Novaturas shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is suspended

AB Novaturas (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that on 20 July 2026, the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (in Polish: Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A.) (hereinafter - the WSE) resolved on suspension of trading in the Company's shares (ISIN LT0000131872) at the WSE as from 21 July 2026. The suspension has been resolved upon the Company's respective request, submitted with reference to the allocation of new shares and their registration with Nasdaq CSD SE (the Lithuanian central securities depository, hereinafter - Nasdaq) planned for 21 July 2026. Therefore, the suspension has been executed in accordance with § 30 section 1 item 1) of the WSE Rules.

The Company has been informed that, in connection with Nasdaq's registration of the Company's new shares, the Polish Central Securities Depository (in Polish: Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) (hereinafter - KDPW), acting as the secondary depository, is obliged to reflect the share issue on KDPW participants' accounts in accordance with the parameters of the home depository (Nasdaq). As a result of registration by Nasdaq of the new shares scheduled for 21 July 2026, KDPW may be unable to distinguish whether the shares in question belong to the series that has already been formally admitted to trading on the WSE.

Short-term suspension of trading should ensure that investors have universal and equal access to information on which shares registered with KDPW are admitted to trading on the WSE.

The WSE’s Management Board has decided that the suspension remains in effect until and including the day preceding the introduction of the Company’s newly issued shares to trading on the Main Market of the WSE.

Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt