The City of Houston selects CDM Smith for engineering design services to expand the East Water Purification Plant

HOUSTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Houston, Texas selected CDM Smith to provide design services for Project 1 of the East Water Purification Plant (EWPP) Enhancement project, estimated at $2.2 billion in construction. The EWPP design phase is scheduled for completion in 2028.

The goal of the project is to expand the capacity of the existing water treatment plant by an additional 360 MGD, implement advanced drinking water treatment processes such as ozone disinfection and biological filtration and plan for future PFAS removal. The EWPP Enhancement project will provide drinking water to support 75 percent of Houston’s population, or 1.8 million residents. Between Houston’s now completed Northeast Water Purification Plant (NEWPP) and EWPP, the two plants will provide drinking water for over 4 million metropolitan residents.

“CDM Smith utilizes innovative applications of tried and proven at-scale technologies and team collaboration to address the city of Houston’s drinking water needs. Our team looks forward to completing the EWPP design and continuing our commitment to Houston to provide a secure water future,” said Randy Rogers, PE, BCEE, project manager and chief engineer.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

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