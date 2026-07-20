Hunton Strengthens Public Affairs Consultancy with Addition of Jason Powell as Director of Government Affairs in Richmond

Richmond, VA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to welcome Jason W. Powell, former senior advisor to the Virginia Secretary of Finance, as the firm’s director of government affairs in the global economic development, commerce and government relations group, the firm’s full-service public affairs consultancy.

Based in Richmond, Powell will help manage the firm’s Virginia state and local government relations and lobbying efforts and advise clients on legislative, budgetary, and regulatory strategy. With three decades of experience in fiscal analysis and public policy evaluation, Powell has advised senior leaders on high-stakes public investments and has guided decisions involving more than $100 billion in investments.

Most recently, Powell served as senior advisor to the Virginia Secretary of Finance under Governor Abigail Spanberger (D), following his service as deputy secretary of finance and senior advisor to the secretaries of transportation and education under Governor Glenn Youngkin (R). In those roles, he supported Virginia’s budget development process, prepared senior officials for legislative and public engagement, and worked closely with executive branch and legislative leaders on major policy initiatives.

Powell also held senior roles with the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, where he analyzed the Commonwealth’s annual General Fund budget, led strategic legislative initiatives, and presented complex policy and budget analyses before legislative bodies.

“Given Jason’s extensive experience in Virginia state government, his deep knowledge of the state budget and the processes behind it, and his longstanding relationships with policymakers and public officials across the Commonwealth, his arrival is an exciting opportunity for Hunton and our clients,” said Todd P. Haymore, managing director of the firm’s global economic development, commerce and government relations group. “We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the team.”

Earlier in his career, Powell served on the staff of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission and contributed to policy and governance initiatives through staff roles with the National Conference of State Legislatures and the Southern Legislative Conference.

Powell earned his undergraduate degree in political science and his master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Hunton’s public affairs consultancy delivers the client-centered service and sophisticated counsel of a boutique practice while offering direct access to the full spectrum of legal services available through the firm’s many practice and industry groups. The team provides clear, practical guidance to help clients navigate complex government relations and economic development issues and engage effectively with executive and legislative branch officials. It also helps national and international companies coordinate multistate initiatives and identify the right resources when and where they are needed.

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