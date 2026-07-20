Service Coordination, Inc. Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Directors to Strengthen Leadership and Community Impact

Frederick, Maryland, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI), a leading provider of case management and support services for people with disabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Marina Bogin, MBA; Diane Devaney; and Karen Lancaster.

Collectively, these accomplished leaders bring expertise in healthcare finance, strategic communications, marketing, business leadership, governance, and community engagement. Their diverse perspectives and professional experience will strengthen SCI’s ability to provide thoughtful oversight, support long-term organizational sustainability, and advance its mission of helping people live connected, meaningful lives in their communities.

As SCI enters its 21st year of service, the organization remains focused on maintaining a strong operational foundation, deepening partnerships, and ensuring it is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the people and families it supports across Maryland. The addition of these new Board members reflects SCI's ongoing commitment to strong governance, strategic leadership, and long-term mission success.

“We are proud to welcome Marina Bogin, Diane Devaney, and Karen Lancaster to our Board of Directors,” says John Dumas, President and CEO, Service Coordination, Inc. “Each brings a unique combination of expertise, leadership, and commitment to community impact that will strengthen our organization and support our long-term sustainability. Together with our Board and leadership team, they will help guide SCI as we continue advancing our mission of helping people live connected, meaningful lives in their communities.”

SCI also extends its deep appreciation to three board members who are concluding their service: John Halley, Vlady Gorny, and Marlene Hendler. Their leadership, dedication, and commitment to SCI’s mission have played an important role in strengthening the organization, expanding its impact, and supporting individuals and families across Maryland. SCI is grateful for their contributions and lasting legacy of service.

Marina Bogin

Marina Bogin, MBA, is a healthcare finance executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in academic medical systems and nonprofit hospitals. As Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute, she oversees financial strategy, long-term planning, and organizational performance.

In joining SCI's Board of Directors, Marina brings deep expertise in financial stewardship, strategic planning, and governance that will help support SCI's long-term sustainability, strengthen decision-making, and advance its mission of helping people live connected, meaningful lives in their communities.

Diane Devaney

Diane Devaney is the founder and president of Devaney & Associates, an award-winning marketing and communications firm. With more than three decades of experience, she is a respected business leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for mentorship, community engagement, and nonprofit organizations throughout Maryland.

Diane’s experience building an award-winning firm and mentoring emerging leaders will bring a strong business and community engagement perspective to SCI’s Board. Her leadership in marketing, brand strategy, and nonprofit support will help expand awareness of SCI’s work and strengthen connections with partners across Maryland.

Karen Lancaster

Karen Lancaster is a communications executive and founder of Mission 52 Communications with extensive experience leading strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and crisis communications efforts for organizations including Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland Medical System, and MedImmune.

Karen’s background leading communications for complex health care, higher education, and life sciences organizations will offer valuable insight into high-stakes messaging, stakeholder engagement, and executive counsel. Her experience will support SCI in communicating its impact clearly and navigating opportunities for thoughtful, mission-aligned growth.

SCI’s Board of Directors plays a critical role in providing strategic guidance, ensuring strong governance, and supporting the organization’s mission to partner with people to live their best lives.

According to incoming Board Chair, Reneé Winsky, “SCI is entering an important new chapter from a position of strength. We have a dedicated Board, an experienced leadership team, an unparalleled team of professionals and a clear commitment to our mission. The addition of Marina, Diane, and Karen further strengthens our governance with expertise in finance, communications, business strategy, and community engagement. I am confident their perspectives will help SCI continue to grow, adapt, and serve Maryland communities for years to come.”

As SCI looks to the future, the organization remains committed to strong leadership, meaningful partnerships, and a person-centered approach to service. The expertise and perspectives of these new Board members will help ensure SCI continues to grow its impact and support people in living connected, meaningful lives in their communities.

For more information about Service Coordination, Inc., visit https://www.servicecoord.org/.

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About Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) is Maryland’s leading provider of case management services, dedicated to empowering people of all ages with disabilities to live full, independent lives. Serving more than 16,000 individuals, SCI connects people and families to the resources they need to thrive by championing choice, connections, and strengthening communities. Through person-centered planning, compassionate advocacy, and collaborative partnerships, SCI helps individuals navigate complex systems to access vital supports. Learn more at www.servicecoord.org and follow SCI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.