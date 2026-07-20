Fin Home Custom Contracting Earns Sixth Best of Houzz Award for Design and Client Satisfaction in Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX , July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Summary

Fin Home Custom Contracting, a Farmers Branch-based custom home builder and remodeler serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, has earned its sixth Best of Houzz award. The recognition is based on homeowner reviews and design quality from the Houzz community, and it extends the company's run of wins from 2021 through 2026.

Fin Home Custom Contracting, a Farmers Branch-based custom home builder and remodeler, has been honored with its sixth Best of Houzz award, announced in February 2026. Houzz recognizes home professionals each year based on client reviews and the design quality of their work, as judged by a community of millions of homeowners, where Fin Home Custom Contracting holds a 5.0 rating across 27 client reviews. Winning six years in a row places Fin Home among the smaller group of building professionals the platform recognizes consistently, rather than for a single standout year.

Fin Home Custom Contracting has built its reputation on a straightforward idea: understand how a family actually lives in a home, then plan and build around that. As a custom home builder in Dallas-Fort Worth, Fin Home pairs its construction work with professional design through a partnership with Bohannon Design, so layout, materials, and finish decisions get the same attention as the structure itself.

That approach carries across the company's work. Fin Home builds ground-up custom homes, takes on whole-home remodeling in Dallas and the surrounding suburbs, and handles kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, home additions, and outdoor living projects. It also builds custom homes in the lake communities west of the metroplex, including the Possum Kingdom Lake area. A recent whole-home remodel in Keller, documented alongside a video interview with the homeowner, is one example of the kind of project behind Fin Home's Best of Houzz reviews.



Fin Home Custom Contracting

"Earning Best of Houzz six times means a lot to us because it reflects genuine customer satisfaction," said Erik Finholm, owner of Fin Home Custom Contracting. "We're proud to be a Farmers Branch business serving families throughout the Dallas area, and we're grateful every time a homeowner trusts us with something as personal as their home."

Fin Home Custom Contracting works with families across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, including Dallas, Arlington, Plano, Frisco, Coppell, Irving, Keller, and Flower Mound. Homeowners considering a custom build or a remodel can see Fin Home's completed work and reviews at finhomecontracting.com or schedule a consultation.



Fin Home Custom Contracting

About Fin Home Custom Contracting

Fin Home Custom Contracting is a Farmers Branch-based custom home builder and remodeler serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. Founded in 2018 by Erik Finholm, who has built and remodeled homes since 2006, the company has been recognized with six Best of Houzz awards for design quality and client satisfaction.

Established: 2018 (owner Erik Finholm has built and remodeled homes since 2006)

Headquarters: Farmers Branch, serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro

Services: Custom home construction, whole-home remodeling, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, home additions, and outdoor living

Also builds: Custom lake homes in the Possum Kingdom Lake area

Recognition: Six Best of Houzz awards, 2021 through 2026

Design partner: Bohannon Design

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Best of Houzz award, and how many has Fin Home Custom Contracting won?

Best of Houzz is an annual recognition given to home professionals on the Houzz platform, based on homeowner reviews and design quality as judged by the Houzz community. Fin Home Custom Contracting, a Farmers Branch custom home builder and remodeler, has earned it six times, from 2021 through 2026, and holds a 5.0 rating across 27 client reviews on Houzz.

What is the difference between the Design and Service Best of Houzz awards?

The Design award reflects how popular a professional's completed projects are among the Houzz community, while the Service award reflects client ratings and reviews. Both are awarded annually.

What areas does Fin Home Custom Contracting serve?

Fin Home Custom Contracting is based in Farmers Branch and works across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, from Dallas and the northern suburbs to lake communities west of the metroplex, including Possum Kingdom, Graford, Graham, and Mineral Wells.

What types of projects does Fin Home Custom Contracting handle?

Fin Home Custom Contracting builds custom homes and completes whole-home, kitchen, and bathroom remodels, along with home additions and outdoor living projects. On custom builds, it works with Bohannon Design to pair construction with professional design.

How can homeowners contact Fin Home Custom Contracting?

Homeowners can view Fin Home Custom Contracting's completed projects and reviews at finhomecontracting.com and request a consultation through the company's contact page.

Media Contact

Fin Home Custom Contracting

13375 N Stemmons Fwy, Ste 410

Dallas, TX 75234

(214) 972-6402

finhomecontracting.com

Facebook: facebook.com/finhomecontracting

Instagram: instagram.com/fin_home_custom_contracting

YouTube: youtube.com/@FinHomeCustomContracting

TikTok: tiktok.com/@finhomecontracting

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