Martensen IP Offers Strategic Insights for Government Contractors, Why Standard Consultant Agreements May Not Be Enough, and the Benefits of Government Contracting Intellectual Property Counsel

Colorado Springs, CO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Small technology companies often grow by using consultants, engineering firms, software developers, university researchers, prototype shops, and specialty subcontractors instead of hiring a full-time staff for every discipline. That approach is practical and often essential. It allows a small business to pursue high-value research, development, and production opportunities without carrying the cost of permanent employees before revenue is secure. According to Martensen IP, when the company’s primary customer is the United States Government, standard government contractor consultant agreements carry risks that are far larger than the cost of the engagement itself.

The primary risk involves a potential gap in rights. The company may be promising the government that it can deliver technology, data, software, reports, designs, inventions, or technical documentation, while the people actually creating those materials are not its employees and have not signed an agreement that gives the company intellectual property rights it needs. In the commercial market, this is often treated as a “work for hire” or invention-assignment issue. In government contracting, it is that and more.

When analyzing these relationships, a foundational question arises: Who owns intellectual property created under a government contract? Consultant agreements in government contracts must address patent rights, data rights, software rights, confidentiality, marking obligations, cyber and controlled information requirements, flow-down clauses, recordkeeping, and the prime contractor’s ability to support audits, proposals, option periods, disputes, and follow-on procurements. Without these protections, firms risk subcontractor ownership disputes in government contracts that can impair their ability to perform or compete for future work.

A small business that gets this wrong may still complete the immediate technical task, but it might later discover that it cannot patent the invention, deliver required technical data, support required government rights, use the subcontractor’s work in a SBIR Phase III or follow-on contract, stop the subcontractor from reusing the work for a competitor, or prove that restrictive markings on delivered data were justified. These consultant agreement mistakes in government contracting can ultimately impair the company’s ability to perform its prime contract or compete for future government work.

The Limits of Work for Hire Government Contracts

Many small companies use a short commercial clause stating that “all work product shall be considered a work made for hire.” That language may be useful, but work-for-hire clauses in federal government contracts are often misunderstood and frequently over-relied upon.

In a government-contracting environment, particularly where the company is developing technology, software, prototypes, technical data, or patentable inventions for the United States Government, a simple work-made-for-hire in government contracts clause is rarely enough by itself. It should be treated as one component of a broader intellectual-property, data-rights, and compliance structure.

Can a Consultant Keep Copyright in Government Contract Work?

The first limitation is that “work made for hire” is a copyright concept. It can determine who is treated as the author and initial copyright ownership in government contracts for written reports, drawings, manuals, certain software code, visual materials, or other works of authorship.

Under the Copyright Act, if a work qualifies as a work made for hire, the employer or commissioning party is generally treated as the author and owns the copyright unless the parties agree otherwise in a signed writing. But that doctrine does not transfer every kind of intellectual property. It does not, by itself, assign patent rights in inventions. It does not necessarily transfer trade secrets, know-how, manufacturing methods, test procedures, algorithms as functional inventions, technical concepts, or rights in pre-existing tools. It also does not solve government data-rights issues, which may be governed by FAR, DFARS, agency-specific clauses, and the funding history of the technology.

This distinction is especially important for technology companies. A consultant copyright dispute for a government contractor can stem from the fact that a consultant may create a written report, source code, CAD drawing, prototype design, test fixture, manufacturing method, and patentable improvement during the same engagement. Some of those deliverables may involve copyright. Some might involve inventions. Some may involve trade secrets. Some might be technical data or computer software subject to government license rights. A clause that only says “work made for hire” may address one piece of the ownership puzzle while leaving the most valuable parts unresolved. How consultants lose ownership rights in government contracts often comes down to this lack of explicit contractual coverage.

The second limitation is that independent contractors and consultants are not automatically covered by the work-made-for-hire doctrine. The Copyright Act recognizes two basic categories of works made for hire: works prepared by employees within the scope of employment, and certain specially ordered or commissioned works that fall within specific statutory categories and are covered by an express written agreement. A consultant is not an employee. Merely paying the consultant, supervising them, defining the statement of work, or requiring the consultant to deliver work product does not automatically make the resulting work a work made for hire.

The Supreme Court addressed this employee-versus-independent-contractor issue in Community for Creative Non-Violence v. Reid. The Court looked to common-law agency principles to determine whether the creator was an employee for copyright purposes, rather than simply accepting the label used by the parties. That means a contract calling someone a “consultant” or “independent contractor” can help show the business relationship, but it does not by itself answer the copyright question.

Conversely, a company generally should not try to call a consultant an “employee” for copyright purposes while treating that same person as an independent contractor for tax, benefits, labor, and procurement purposes. The better approach is to draft a contract that assumes the consultant is not an employee and then uses proper assignment and license language to obtain the rights the company needs. If this is handled incorrectly, a government contractor sued by a subcontractor over copyright ownership can be the disastrous result.

The third limitation is the statutory category problem. For an independent contractor’s work to qualify as a work made for hire, the work must fit within one of the listed categories in the Copyright Act, such as a contribution to a collective work, part of a motion picture or other audiovisual work, a translation, a supplementary work, a compilation, an instructional text, a test, answer material for a test, or an atlas, and the parties must expressly agree in writing that the work is a work made for hire.

Many technology deliverables do not fit comfortably into those categories. Software, firmware, engineering drawings, design files, laboratory notebooks, system architectures, simulation models, technical data packages, algorithms, manufacturing processes, and prototype documentation may be extremely valuable, but they are not automatically “works made for hire” merely because the agreement says so.

This is why a well-drafted consultant agreement should include both work-made-for-hire language and a separate present assignment clause. The agreement should say, essentially, that to the maximum extent permitted by law, copyrightable deliverables are works made for hire; and to the extent any deliverable does not qualify as a work made for hire, the consultant presently assigns to the company all right, title, and interest in the deliverables and associated intellectual property, subject to any negotiated exceptions. Copyright transfers generally require a signed writing. The assignment should not be left to a future promise to sign something later.

Invention Assignment, Government Contractors, and Patent Rights

Patent rights require even more care. Patent rights ordinarily originate with the inventor, and federally funded work does not automatically vest title in the contractor simply because the work was performed under a government-funded program.

In Stanford v. Roche, the Supreme Court emphasized that the Bayh-Dole Act did not automatically take title from the inventor and place it in the federal contractor. For a small company using individual consultants, this means the agreement should include invention-disclosure obligations, present assignment language for inventions the company is entitled to own, cooperation obligations for patent filings, and a requirement that the consultant execute confirmatory assignments and other documents needed to protect the company’s and the government’s rights.

For subcontractors that are separate companies, the drafting may need to be more nuanced. In government R&D contracts, the prime contractor may not always be free to demand outright ownership of every invention made by a subcontractor. Certain patent-rights clauses give subcontractors their own rights and obligations with respect to subject inventions.

The agreement should therefore distinguish between individual consultants, who may be expected to assign project inventions to the company, and true subcontractor entities, which may retain ownership of their own subject inventions while granting the prime contractor and the government the licenses and deliverable rights required for contract performance. Overbroad commercial language can create conflict with the prime contract; underdrafted language can leave the prime without the rights it needs.

The fourth limitation involves background intellectual property. A work-made-for-hire clause usually does not identify what the consultant already owned before the project began. What happens when a subcontractor owns IP delivered in a government contract? Consultants often bring templates, libraries, development tools, test scripts, CAD blocks, design methods, software routines, proprietary know-how, and reusable technical approaches to an engagement. If those items are incorporated into a government deliverable without disclosure, the small business may later discover that it cannot give the government the rights required under the prime contract, cannot provide source materials, cannot modify the deliverable without the consultant, or cannot commercialize the technology outside the government program.

The agreement should require the consultant to identify background IP before work begins. It should state whether background IP may be used, whether it may be embedded in deliverables, and what license the company receives if it is used. For government work, that license should be broad enough to allow the company to perform the prime contract, satisfy delivery obligations, support government rights, modify and maintain the technology, pursue follow-on contracts, and commercialize the product where appropriate. If the consultant wants to retain ownership of background tools, that can be acceptable, but the company must receive rights sufficient to avoid being trapped after the subcontract ends.

The fifth limitation is that a work-made-for-hire clause does not control third-party materials. A consultant may use open-source software, commercial software libraries, university-owned materials, prior employer materials, stock images, vendor documentation, or subcontracted labor. If those materials are not disclosed and cleared, the company can inherit license restrictions or infringement risks.

In a government contract, that risk is magnified because the company may be required to deliver software, technical data, source code, documentation, or rights assertions to the government. A consultant agreement should prohibit the use of third-party materials unless disclosed and approved in writing, and it should require the consultant to provide license information, software bills of material, open-source notices, and evidence that the company has the rights it needs.

The sixth limitation is that the clause may not bind the people actually creating the work. If the consultant is an entity rather than an individual, its employees, founders, subcontractors, offshore developers, or temporary workers may be the actual authors or inventors. The small business may have a contract with the consulting company, but not with those individual creators. The consultant agreement should require the subcontractor to obtain written invention assignments, copyright assignments, confidentiality agreements, and government-contract flow-down commitments from its personnel and lower-tier subcontractors. Without that chain of title, the prime contractor may have difficulty proving ownership or licensing rights later.

A stronger clause structure is therefore layered. It does not rely on the phrase “work made for hire” alone. It includes: a work-made-for-hire provision for copyrightable deliverables where legally effective; a present assignment of non-work-made-for-hire deliverables; invention assignment and disclosure obligations; a background-IP schedule and license; restrictions on third-party materials; cooperation with patent, copyright, and government reporting obligations; confidentiality and trade-secret protections; and flow-down requirements for employees and lower-tier subcontractors. Trade-secret protection is particularly dependent on reasonable secrecy measures, so confidentiality, access control, return-of-materials, and secure-handling provisions should be drafted as operational obligations, not merely as boilerplate.

The practical lesson for a small government contractor is that a commercial work-made-for-hire clause is a useful starting point, but it is not a complete IP strategy. The company should assume that consultants own what the law gives them unless the agreement clearly and validly transfers or licenses the necessary rights.

When the government is the primary customer, the agreement must also be harmonized with the prime contract so that the company can satisfy government patent, data, software, cybersecurity, and delivery obligations. A one-sentence work-made-for-hire clause may be adequate for a simple marketing brochure. It is not adequate for a consultant helping develop high-value technology under a federal contract.

Government-Funded Inventions Create Separate Obligations

When a small company is performing experimental, developmental, or research work for the government, patent rights are not only a private matter between the company and its consultant. FAR 52.227-11, Patent Rights—Ownership by the Contractor, allows the contractor to retain ownership of subject inventions, but it also imposes disclosure, election, filing, government-license, employee-agreement, and subcontract-flowdown requirements. The clause defines a subject invention as an invention of the contractor made in performance of the contract, permits the contractor to retain ownership subject to the clause, and requires written disclosure to the Contracting Officer within specified timeframes.

That clause also gives the government important rights. If the contractor retains ownership, the government receives a nonexclusive, irrevocable, paid-up license to practice the subject invention worldwide or have it practiced on its behalf. The clause further allows the agency to request assignment of title in certain circumstances, including failure to disclose, failure to elect ownership, failure to file patent applications, or abandonment of prosecution in a country.

For small businesses that use consultants, the most operationally important provision may be the requirement to have written agreements with technical personnel. FAR 52.227-11 requires contractors to have written agreements with nonclerical, technical employees requiring prompt disclosure of subject inventions and execution of papers needed to file patent applications and establish the government’s rights. A prudent small company should extend the same discipline to consultants and individual technical subcontractors through carefully drafted consulting agreements, because the company cannot manage invention reporting if the people doing the inventive work are not contractually obligated to disclose inventions promptly.

Subcontracts add complexity. FAR 52.227-11 requires the substance of the patent-rights clause to be included in subcontracts for experimental, developmental, or research work. It also states that, at all tiers, the subcontractor has the rights and obligations of the contractor under the clause and that the contractor shall not, as consideration for awarding the subcontract, obtain rights in the subcontractor’s subject inventions.

This does not mean a prime contractor can never receive licenses, deliverables, or commercial rights from a subcontractor. It does mean the agreement must be drafted with counsel and with attention to the prime contract, because an overbroad “all inventions belong to the prime” clause may conflict with the government-contracting patent-rights structure, being nearby, against public policy and unenforceable.

Government Contract IP Ownership vs. Usage Rights

In federal procurement, “ownership” is often less important than “rights.” A company may own a drawing, software module, or technical report, but if it delivers that material to the government with the wrong rights or without proper markings, the government may receive broader use rights than the company intended.

Conversely, if the company promises to deliver data or software but a subcontractor owns key components and has not granted sufficient rights, the company may be unable to perform. Navigating FAR intellectual property clauses alongside strict DFARS intellectual property requirements is essential to avoid giving away proprietary technology.

Under FAR 52.227-14, Rights in Data—General, the government receives unlimited rights in data first produced in performance of the contract, subject to the clause’s exceptions and copyright provisions. The clause defines unlimited rights broadly, including rights to use, disclose, reproduce, prepare derivative works, distribute copies, and publicly perform or display the data in any manner and for any purpose. FAR Subpart 27.4 also explains that, under the basic rights-in-data framework, the government acquires unlimited rights in data first produced in performance, form-fit-and-function data, certain manuals and training material, and other delivered data that are not limited-rights data or restricted computer software.

For Department of Defense contracts, the analysis is often more detailed. DFARS 252.227-7013 governs rights in technical data for other than commercial products and services and distinguishes among unlimited rights, government purpose rights, limited rights, special license rights, and other categories.

The clause ties rights to factors such as whether the item, component, process, or data was developed exclusively with government funds, exclusively at private expense, or with mixed funding. DFARS 252.227-7014 performs a similar function for other than commercial computer software and computer software documentation, including unlimited rights for software developed exclusively with government funds, government purpose rights for mixed-funded software, and restricted rights for certain privately developed software.

This is where subcontractor agreements become essential. The prime contractor/subcontractor intellectual property relationship must be perfectly aligned with these rules. The prime must know what the subcontractor is delivering, what was developed before the subcontract, what will be developed during performance, what was developed at private expense, what was developed with government funds, what is third-party software, and what markings must be used.

DFARS 252.227-7013 requires identification of technical data to be furnished with restrictions and provides that data delivered without restrictive markings may be presumed to have been delivered with unlimited rights, subject to limited correction procedures. DFARS 252.227-7014 similarly requires identification of software to be furnished with restrictions and states that a contractor may not deliver restrictively marked software unless it is listed in the contract attachment, subject to limited post-award exceptions.

A consultant or subcontractor agreement should therefore require the subcontractor to provide a data-rights assertion table, identify all background technology, use only authorized restrictive legends, maintain records supporting any asserted restrictions, and cooperate in any government challenge to markings. It should also address third-party and open-source software. DFARS 252.227-7014 restricts incorporation of third-party copyrighted computer software into deliverable software unless the contractor owns the copyright, has obtained appropriate government license rights, or has obtained written Contracting Officer approval. Failure to manage these steps properly can lead to severe intellectual property disputes between prime contractors and subcontractors.

At the same time, small prime contractors should avoid overreaching. DFARS 227.7103-15 gives subcontractors protection for their government subcontractor intellectual property rights in data comparable to prime contractors and states that primes whose contracts include certain technical-data clauses must include those clauses, without modification except to identify the parties, in applicable lower-tier contracts. It also says contractors should not require subcontractors or suppliers to relinquish rights in technical data as a condition of award, except for the rights obtained by the government under the applicable clause.

The best agreement is not necessarily the one that grabs the most rights; it is the one that gives the prime exactly the rights it needs while preserving enforceability under the government contract.

Government Contract Flow-Down Clauses Are Performance Obligations

A subcontract or consulting agreement for government work should include thoughtful government contractor flow-down clauses, and consultants must understand them. These are not merely boilerplate requirements. “Flow-down” does not mean attaching the prime contract and telling the consultant to comply with everything.

Some FAR flow-down requirements must be included exactly as written to ensure contract compliance. Some DFARS flow down clauses apply only above dollar thresholds. Some apply only if the subcontractor will handle certain information, perform certain work, or deliver certain items. Some are irrelevant to a consultant and can create confusion if included unnecessarily. Mismanaging this flow-down architecture is one of the most common FAR and DFARS intellectual property pitfalls.

FAR 52.244-6, for example, lists clauses that must be included in subcontracts for commercial products and commercial services and also recognizes that contractors may flow down a minimal number of additional clauses necessary to satisfy their contractual obligations. That is a useful drafting principle for small businesses: create a clause matrix, identify which clauses apply to the consultant’s actual work, and incorporate the substance of those clauses in a way the consultant can understand and perform.

How Consultants Lose Ownership Rights In Government Contracts

A small government contractor should treat its consultant and subcontractor agreements as part of its compliance system, not as a purchasing form. The following best practices are especially important.

Rights review. Perform a rights review before work starts. Identify the prime contract clauses governing patents, data, software, SBIR/STTR rights, cybersecurity, export controls, publication, and confidentiality. Determine whether the engagement is ordinary commercial support, experimental or developmental work, software development, research, manufacturing support, testing, or access to government-furnished information. The agreement should be signed before the consultant receives information or begins work.

IP definition. Define background IP and foreground IP. Require the consultant or subcontractor to list pre-existing tools, methods, software, data, inventions, and third-party materials. Then define what will be owned by the company, what will be owned by the subcontractor, what will be licensed, what can be reused, and what rights the government must receive. For individual consultants, use present assignment language for project inventions and deliverables. For subcontractors with their own technology, use carefully tailored licenses and avoid provisions that conflict with FAR or DFARS protections.

Disclosure processes. Create an invention-disclosure process. The agreement should require prompt written disclosure of potentially patentable inventions, cooperation with patent filings, execution of declarations and assignments, and support for government reporting. NIST guidance explains that failure to report subject inventions can violate award terms and may result in serious consequences, including loss of rights in the invention.

Data-rights support. The subcontractor should provide assertion tables, funding history, development history, marking instructions, and records sufficient to justify restrictions. The agreement should make payment or final acceptance contingent on delivery of required rights documentation, not just technical output. If the company cannot substantiate a restrictive legend, the legend may be vulnerable.

Third-party materials control. The agreement should prohibit incorporation of third-party software, open-source code, proprietary data, or contractor-owned tools unless disclosed and approved. For software, the company should require a bill of materials, license terms, source-code escrow or repository access where appropriate, and an explanation of any license obligations that could affect government delivery or commercialization.

Secrecy measures. Federal trade-secret law requires reasonable measures to keep information secret and economic value from the information not being generally known. Consultant agreements should include confidentiality obligations, use restrictions, access limits, return-or-destruction obligations, secure storage requirements, and survival provisions. For government work, those provisions should be harmonized with CUI, FCI, export-control, and agency-specific requirements.

Flow-down accuracy. The agreement should include a clause matrix or attachment showing applicable FAR, DFARS, agency-supplement, and prime-contract clauses. The company should avoid dumping irrelevant clauses into every consulting agreement, but it should not omit clauses governing IP, data rights, cybersecurity, ethics, records, audits, equal employment, trafficking, supply-chain restrictions, or other requirements that apply to the subcontractor’s performance.

Finally, maintain records after the subcontract ends. Government rights questions often arise years later in follow-on procurements, audits, disputes, due diligence, or acquisition discussions. The agreement should require survival of IP, confidentiality, cooperation, data-rights, audit, and record-retention obligations. It should also require the subcontractor to assist with corrections, replacement assignments, patent filings, government inquiries, and challenges to restrictive markings.

Conclusion

For a small company whose primary customer is the United States Government, a consultant or subcontractor agreement is not a routine administrative document. It is the document that connects the company’s technical performance to its legal ability to deliver, protect, commercialize, and reuse the technology it is developing. A strong agreement protects the company’s chain of title, preserves patent and data-rights positions, supports required government licenses, controls third-party technology, flows down mandatory clauses, and reduces the risk that a subcontractor relationship will undermine a valuable government program.

The practical rule is straightforward: Do not wait until an invention is made, software is delivered, a proposal is due, or the government challenges a marking to decide who owns what. Define the rights at the beginning, align them with the prime contract, and make your government contractor consultant agreements part of your government-contracting infrastructure.

If you have questions about writing government contractor consultant agreements, contact Martensen. We can explain how to ensure an agreement clearly delineates your rights and protects your intellectual property.

About Martensen IP

At the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen understands the tools of IP. Martensen knows the business of IP. We understand the tech market, especially when the government is a customer, and we know how to plan, assess, and adjust. Patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licenses are our tools. https://www.martensenip.com

Martensen IP Media Contact

Mike Martensen | Founder

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