Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) securities between June 24, 2025 and June 18, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly touted the SCAR program and the Company’s production of BADGERs as central to AeroVironment’s growth prospects. The Complaint alleges that Defendants told investors that the Company had “won” the SCAR contract, that it was “locked in,” that the customer was “asking for more,” and that the Company was “very much on track” to ramp revenue and improve margins as more BADGER systems moved into production.

The Complaint also alleges that Defendants’ representations concerning the SCAR agreement were false. The Complaint alleges that AeroVironment’s agreement with the U.S. DoD to produce BADGERs for the SCAR program was not secure, AeroVironment was facing a significant threat of competition from other vendors for the work it was performing under that agreement, and there was a material risk that the Company would not continue to deliver products for the SCAR program, or would do so only on a significantly reduced basis.

The Complaint continues to allege that the truth began to emerge on January 20, 2026, when AeroVironment announced that the U.S. Government had issued a stop work order on the Company’s agreement to deliver BADGER systems to support the SCAR program. As a result of this disclosure, the price of AeroVironment common stock declined by $61.97 per share, or 16%.

The Complaint continues to allege that on March 2, 2026, industry publication Space News reported that the U.S. DoD was reopening the SCAR program and soliciting proposals from vendors other than AeroVironment because the Space Force was “reassessing how to move forward.” The Complaint alleges that news caused the price of AeroVironment common stock to decline by $43.93 per share, or 17%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of AeroVironment should contact the Firm prior to the July 27, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .