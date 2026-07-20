NFM Lending CEO Bob Tyson Featured in The CEO Magazine

Linthicum, MD, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognition spotlights leadership, innovation, and NFM’s people-first culture.

NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are proud to announce that CEO Bob Tyson is featured this month in The CEO Magazine, where he is recognized for his leadership, vision, and culture-first mindset that continue to drive the company forward in a competitive and ever-evolving mortgage industry.

The feature spotlights Tyson’s pledge to people, purpose, and progress — values that shape the experience of NFM team members, business partners, and borrowers alike. From building a workplace where employees feel valued, connected, and empowered, to championing innovation that strengthens the customer experience, Tyson’s leadership continues to make a lasting mark across the organization and industry.

The article also reflects the core of NFM’s identity as a company. The CEO Magazine highlights NFM’s focus on trust, integrity, technology, and teamwork and how the organization continues to meet borrowers where they are while keeping true to its values.

“It is truly an honor to be featured in The CEO Magazine,” said Tyson. “This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people across NFM who bring their talent, commitment, and heart to our mission every day. I’m proud of what we’ve built together and excited about the future as we continue to serve our customers, support one another, and drive our company forward.”

Tyson’s feature is recognition of his individual leadership and a larger salute to the NFM Family of Lenders’ continued momentum, strong culture, and long-term vision.

For NFM, the acknowledgment underscores what employees and partners already know: leadership grounded in genuineness, innovation, and care can make a meaningful difference — not only in business performance but also in the lives of the people the company serves every day.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lender founded in 1998 in Baltimore, Maryland, and licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The NFM Family of Lenders includes NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. For more information, visit www.nfmlending.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President of Communication

NFM Lending

gdipaula@nfmlending.com

443-451-3126

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