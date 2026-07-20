Deadline Alert: First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 24, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSLR) securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FIRST SOLAR INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 7, 2026, Jefferies downgraded First Solar from Buy to Hold, stating that during 2025, the Company had lowered guidance, faced significant de-bookings, and experienced margin compression. Additionally, Jefferies claimed that “[international] facilities remain a pain point while tariffs exist” and “underutilization at [international] facilities remains a concern.”

On this news, First Solar’s stock price fell $27.67, or 10.3%, to close at $241.11 per share on January 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 24, 2026, First Solar released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that earnings had significantly missed expectations. The Company also issued lower-than-expected revenue guidance for 2026 citing customer headwinds.

On this news, First Solar’s stock price fell $33.09, or 13.6%, to close at $210.12 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company’s business; (2) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 24, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.