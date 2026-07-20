Virtual Grid Announces Strategic Investment from Aether Holdings and Commercial Partnership to Launch AetherPod™ AI Factories

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Grid Inc. (“Virtual Grid”), a developer of modular, battery-backed AI compute and energy infrastructure, today announced that it has completed a strategic investment and commercial transaction with Aether Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) (“Aether”) establishing the commercial framework for the launch and commercialization of AetherPod, an Aether-branded modular AI infrastructure platform based on Virtual Grid’s NovaPod 2.1 technology.

Under the arrangements, Aether has received exclusive rights to market, distribute, deploy and support AetherPod throughout Southeast Asia, together with non-exclusive rights within the United States for approved opportunities. The arrangements include a significant strategic investment from Aether in Virtual Grid.

AetherPod is being launched as Aether’s customer-facing, white-labelled AI infrastructure offering. Virtual Grid will retain ownership and control of the underlying NovaPod 2.1 technology, deployment architecture, FOMA fleet-orchestration platform, product roadmap, quality controls and related intellectual property. Aether will lead customer acquisition, commercialization strategy, deployment coordination and first-line regional support in its designated territories, subject to Virtual Grid’s technical, compliance, branding and customer approval requirements.

“This transaction with Aether is an important milestone for Virtual Grid,” said John Hawes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Virtual Grid. “Aether’s investment and the launch of AetherPod provide validation for the distributed AI infrastructure model we are building and create a focused commercialization channel for NovaPod 2.1 in Southeast Asia and selected U.S. opportunities.”

“NovaPod 2.1 was designed to turn AI infrastructure into a repeatable deployment model: GPU-powered capacity, battery-backed energy systems, cooling, monitoring and fleet orchestration in a modular platform that can scale site by site,” Mr. Hawes added. “Through AetherPod, Aether can take that platform to market under its own brand while Virtual Grid remains focused on technology, deployment architecture, product quality and platform operations.”

ABOUT VIRTUAL GRID INC.

Virtual Grid Inc. (www.virtualgrid.ai) is building a distributed network of GPU-powered, battery-backed compute nodes across Western Canada. Designed as both a Virtual Data Center and a Virtual Power Plant, Virtual Grid’s modular infrastructure platform is intended to support AI, analytics, rendering, and other high-performance workloads through a decentralized, scalable, and energy-aware architecture.

ABOUT AETHER HOLDINGS, INC.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (www.helloaether.com) is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions. Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transaction, Aether’s strategic investment, the launch and commercialization of AetherPod, the development and commercialization of NovaPod™ 2.1, Virtual Grid’s technology platform, Aether’s commercialization rights and activities, anticipated deployment timelines, market opportunity, customer demand, product capabilities, deployment advantages, geographic expansion, future deployments, financing, site development, and Virtual Grid’s and Aether’s respective business strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Virtual Grid and Aether. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the transaction may not be performed, integrated or commercialized as contemplated; that Aether may not successfully commercialize AetherPod™; that NovaPod™ 2.1 or AetherPod™ may not achieve expected performance, cost, deployment or reliability objectives; that customer demand may not develop as anticipated; that Virtual Grid or Aether may not obtain required financing; that deployments may be delayed by hardware availability, manufacturing, supply-chain, site acquisition, permitting, interconnection, utility, regulatory, cybersecurity, vendor, operational or other matters; that the market for AI infrastructure may develop differently than expected; and that competitors, technology changes, capital constraints or regulatory developments may adversely affect the parties’ plans.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT —

Chris Dallin, Marketing Director

Virtual Grid

E. media@virtualgrid.ai

T. +1 (604) 362-3654

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dde5080b-9794-4b1f-a6a8-035b1408ab55