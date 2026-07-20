Conceivable Life Sciences Strengthens Senior Leadership Team to Support IVI RMA Partnership and U.S. Launch

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conceivable Life Sciences, the company behind the world's first automation-assisted IVF lab, AURA, today announced two senior leadership appointments: Julie O'Shaughnessy as President and Vincent Payet as Senior Vice President of U.S. Deployment & Partner Success. The appointments come as Conceivable prepares for its U.S. commercial launch in partnership with IVI RMA Global, the world's leading fertility care organization. It also reflects months of work assembling the right team to lower costs, expand access, and improve fertility outcomes.

O'Shaughnessy joins Conceivable as President after building and scaling operations at some of the world's fastest-growing technology and biotechnology companies. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer at Vivodyne, she helped build a next-generation drug discovery platform at the intersection of biology, automation, and AI. Previously, she held a senior leadership role at a leading bio-manufacturing company, helping scale the organization from startup to more than 2,000 employees and $2.5 billion in capitalized value. She was recruited to lead Conceivable's U.S. commercial launch and drive the company's global expansion strategy.

Payet joins as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations & Partner Success from Ferring Pharmaceuticals, where he spent 13 years, most recently as CEO of Ferring North Latin America. He holds a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology and will lead clinical deployment and commercial partner relationship strategy as Conceivable scales globally.

"We built AURA to standardize the IVF laboratory. Getting that right at scale requires a leadership team with real depth in operations and clinical partnerships, as well as conviction in the technology. Julie and Vincent have each already done, in their respective fields, what we now need to do together: turn a Nobel Prize-winning scientific breakthrough into a dependable, repeatable standard of care. They're exactly the team we've been building toward."

— Alan Murray, CEO and Co-Founder, Conceivable Life Sciences

"Every patient deserves the same standard of care, regardless of which lab they're in or who is on shift that day. AURA makes that possible technically. Julie and Vincent make it happen operationally and each brings a rare, proven ability to translate scientific rigor into consistent outcomes at scale. Building this team to support our IVI RMA launch is one of the most important steps we've taken as a company, and a critical foundation for what comes next."

— Alejandro Chavez-Badiola, MD, Co-Founder & Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, Conceivable Life Sciences

The appointments follow Conceivable's recently announced partnership with IVI RMA Global to deploy AURA in the United States. AURA improves on hundreds of operator-dependent manual steps in the IVF laboratory with unmatched precision, under the supervision of embryologists, and is designed to improve consistency and precision across every step of the IVF laboratory workflow, with the goal of supporting better and more reproducible embryology results.

Every cycle feeds a proprietary data flywheel designed to continuously improve outcomes. As the first major fertility network to implement Conceivable's technology, IVI RMA continues to lead the evolution of fertility care through more precise, consistent, and scalable treatment for patients worldwide.

About Conceivable Life Sciences

Conceivable Life Sciences is standardizing the IVF laboratory. The company's AURA platform replaces hundreds of operator-dependent manual steps with robotic precision, under the supervision of embryologists, and is designed to improve IVF outcomes. Conceivable has partnered with IVIRMA Global, the world's leading fertility care organization, to launch in the U.S. and scale globally. Conceivable is headquartered in New York with R&D centers in Barcelona, Guadalajara, and London. Learn more at https://www.conceivable.life/ .

Media Contact: press@conceivable.life