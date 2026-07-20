Meliora Healthcare Welcomes Dr. Scott Thompson

NAPLES, Fla., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meliora Healthcare is pleased to announce that Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Scott Thompson, MD has joined the practice’s care team and is now accepting new patients.





Dr. Thompson earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Columbia University Medical Center/NY-Presbyterian. He went on to complete a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at Boston University, where he developed expertise in the surgical and nonsurgical management of athletic injuries.

He specializes in shoulders, knees and sports medicine. His clinical practice focuses on arthroscopic shoulder and knee surgery, as well as nonsurgical treatment of sports injuries, fitness, wellness and injury prevention. Dr. Thompson is committed to helping patients of all ages return to the activities they love while maintaining their health and well-being by preserving their ability to perform at the highest level possible.

“I am thrilled to join Meliora Healthcare,” said Dr. Thompson. “The practice’s commitment to delivering exceptional patient-centered care through cutting-edge treatment aligns with my own approach. I look forward to working with the team to continue providing compassionate care to patients in our community.”

Meliora Healthcare is a physician-owned, multi-specialty medical practice that takes a personal approach to care delivery. Having multiple specialties under one roof allows Meliora Healthcare practitioners to coordinate care effectively. Led by a team of highly skilled, award-winning physicians, Meliora Healthcare offers primary care, gastroenterology, hepatology, sleep medicine and pulmonology service lines. The practice aims to transform the patient's experience by delivering exceptional care, ensuring accessibility, and fostering compassionate connections.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Thompson to Meliora Healthcare,” said Dr. Mazen Albeldawi, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Meliora Healthcare. “His impressive academic background and dedication to patient-centered care make him an excellent addition to our team. I am confident that our patients will benefit from his results-driven approach.”

For more information about Meliora Healthcare, visit meliorahealthcare.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6be76555-8646-4fbb-a155-95d62ef41fc1