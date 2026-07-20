AI Made Building Software Cheap. Votito Launches to Answer the Harder Question: What to Build

London, UK , July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching on 20th July, Votito is a product management platform built for a shift the software industry: as AI tools make software faster to write, the constraint is no longer building things, it is knowing which things deserve to be built.

Google's 2025 DORA report found that AI adoption mostly delivers individual productivity, and that actual product performance gains are very modest. The report identifies user-centric focus as one of key AI adoption capabilities, explaining that "Without a user-centric focus, AI adoption is unlikely to help teams. It may even harm them".

Unfortunately, AI tooling is also negatively impacting the availability of user-centric expertise, causing larger teams to break up into smaller units. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the trend of "pods" of 3-4 people augmented with AI agents taking on the tasks that previously needed much larger groups. "When teams have 10-15 people, companies can justify assigning a dedicated product person. But with 3-4 people per pod, this is just not feasible", said Gojko Adzic, the founder of Votito. "People inside the team will need to take on most product responsibilities".

Developers and business users are increasingly taking on product management tasks. Bain & Company reported in June 2026 that "the traditional divide between product and software development is breaking down." GitHub's research from December 2025 identified that developers will need to increasingly think on the level of "understanding user needs ."

"People who will own the roadmaps in the future are engineers and domain experts. They know the technology and the business domain, but they've never run a user study, never designed a survey, never had to differentiate between loud demands and actual user needs,” said Adzic. “Our goal with Votito is to help people like that actually succeed."

Votito aims to put proven product research tools in the hands of people who are not traditional product managers, making it easy to discover and apply the right tools and, crucially, to interpret the results. Votito combines feedback boards with established survey methods, helping teams collect feedback from users, parse through the noise to find trends and patterns, then conduct deep-dive research to understand what the feedback really means. By providing easy access to research tools, automating feedback analysis and scoring, and helping to interpret the results instead of just collecting raw data, Votito makes it possible for small teams to benefit from the same product research techniques that were previously available only to large enterprises with dedicated product teams, at a fraction of the price.

Votito is available now at www.votito.com.