Janta Power Brings Rapidly Deployable Clean Energy to Fan Festivals and Beyond

DALLAS, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janta Power , a leading developer of patented three-dimensional solar tower energy systems, today announced a milestone for rapidly deployable infrastructure in support of one of the world’s largest sporting events. At Fan Festival sites in Dallas and Houston, Janta’s innovative solar towers generated power quietly and concurrently, demonstrating a new model for energy installations that simplify sourcing logistics and align with compressed operational timelines.

The Dallas installation at Fair Park consists of four JP5K solar towers with integrated 28 kWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) and served as a temporary power source for the duration of the Fan Festival. The East Downtown Houston tower and associated BESS served the Fan Festival and will remain as a permanent fixture, purchased to benefit the community and provide power for public amenities over a 25-year life span.

Both tower systems were deployed and fully operational within days, generating up to 275 KWh per day to support event infrastructure for thousands of visitors throughout the Fan Festivals. In addition, the towers feature a small footprint and visually appealing, fully functional body panels with graphic designs representing the energetic spirit of the host cities.

"The World Cup is more than a sporting event – it's a proving ground for the future of energy infrastructure," said Mohammed Njie, Founder and CEO of Janta Power. "By providing clean, quiet power in days instead of months, we're demonstrating that renewable energy can be delivered where it's needed most, without sacrificing speed, reliability, or performance. Whether it's powering a global event, an AI data center, an airport, or a community, our mission is the same: to make clean, affordable, and reliable energy quickly available wherever people need it.”

“Reliable power is a constant logistical consideration across festivals and large-scale events, so solutions that simplify deployment can have a real operational impact,” said Skye Fabrizio, Sustainability Manager at C3 Presents. “Janta’s towers were installed quickly, required minimal space compared to standard solar installations, and provided quiet, reliable power directly on-site. After seeing the technology in action, I see meaningful potential for its use across a much wider range of live events and temporary installations."

Janta’s vertical solar towers are designed to generate approximately 50% more energy than traditional flat-panel systems while using one-third of the land area, overcoming energy-density and siting constraints that limit conventional solar. Each tower’s stacked vertical design and integrated tracking system capture both low-angle morning and evening light, producing a dual-peak power curve that better aligns with real energy demand.

The Fan Festival installations build on Janta’s growing commercial applications. Pilot programs are underway with major global airports, including Munich International Airport , Aena (operator of over 70 airports worldwide), and Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), as part of the Airports for Innovation (A4I) initiative. The momentum reflects a broader shift already under way: as power-hungry industries from AI to telecommunications race to secure more capacity, the ability to stand up clean, quiet power sources on limited square footage is a competitive advantage.

About Janta Power

Janta Power delivers clean, affordable, and reliable power through its patented 3D solar towers, which generate significantly more electricity per acre than traditional solar technology. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Janta Power partners with leading enterprises, airports, and businesses to advance the adoption of compact, high-efficiency renewable energy systems.

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