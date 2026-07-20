CHEFS MAKING WAVES REVEALS 2027 LINEUP

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixthman, the leader in immersive festivals at sea, along with a21 and Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), announces a star-studded talent lineup for Chefs Making Waves 2027. The announcement builds on the success of the sold-out Chefs Making Waves Presents Bobby Flay & Friends, sailing this November, and reflects the partnership's proven ability to create unforgettable immersive experiences at sea. The Caribbean voyage will bring together a mix of culinary personalities, live entertainment and chef-led experiences, giving guests the chance to cook, dine, laugh and connect with some of the most recognizable names in food.

The lineup includes Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Michael Symon, hosts of the hit food talk show, “Chewed Up,” which reunites the Emmy Award-winning stars of The Chew, alongside Kardea Brown, Tiffany Derry, Duff Goldman and Marcus Samuelsson. Returning talent from previous Chefs Making Waves sailings includes Alex Meyer, Luciana Giangrandi and Giorgio Rapicavoli, who will join Joe Isidori and Robbie Felice onboard.

"Food has always been about bringing people together, and that's exactly what makes Chefs Making Waves so special," said Clinton Kelly, co-host of “Chewed Up.” "Carla, Michael and I love creating experiences that are just as much about the conversations as they are about the recipes, and we can't wait to share that with guests next spring. We know they'll leave with incredible memories and hopefully a few new favorite recipes, too."

“Chewed Up” brings Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall and Michael Symon together for an unfiltered cooking and conversation series filled with delicious recipes, lively debates and plenty of laughs. Reviving the chemistry that made The Chew a fan favorite, the hit food talk show blends approachable recipes, entertaining stories and candid conversations with the effortless humor and friendship that audiences have loved for years. Guests aboard Chefs Making Waves will experience that magic firsthand during multiple live tapings throughout the sailing.

Chefs Making Waves 2027 will sail April 20-24, 2027, from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. In addition to attending multiple exclusive live tapings of “Chewed Up”, guests will interact with the show's hosts and other beloved chefs through cooking demonstrations, tastings, curated meals, Q&As and other immersive onboard experiences.

“Chefs Making Waves gives culinary talent the space to be themselves, connect with guests and truly enter into a one-of-a-kind community,” said Jeff Cuellar, CEO of Sixthman. “That energy is what makes the event feel different from a traditional food festival. Guests aren’t simply watching chefs on a stage. They’re sharing meals, conversations and unexpected moments with them throughout the journey.”

The lineup for Chefs Making Waves Destination: Alaska will be announced soon. Travelers booking both Chefs Making Waves 2027 and Chefs Making Waves Destination: Alaska can take advantage of the Double Dip incentive. The first 300 cabins booked on both voyages will receive exclusive access to a special autograph session during the Alaska sailing. The presale deadline for both sailings is July 16, 2026, with public on-sale beginning July 20, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET. Guests can reserve a cabin with $100 down per person when enrolling in Automatic Monthly Billing.

For more information and to book, visit chefsmakingwaves.com.

###

About Sixthman

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 495,000 guests on over 215 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. 2026 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

About a21

a21 is a full-service live experience agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, a21’s portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire, and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition and more. Learn more at https://www.teama21.com.

About EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group)

EBG is an e-commerce company that specializes in entertainment, travel and merchandising products and services through its proprietary platforms including the largest entertainment perks brands, TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits and Working Advantage. Through private, membership-based programs and other direct distribution channels, the company generates millions of transactions annually in entertainment, sports, travel, retail and services. EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions, and owns and operates a network of consumer and membership-based websites. EBG was a producing partner for In Residence on Broadway featuring limited-run performances with Mel Brooks, Morrissey, Dave Chappelle, Criss Angel, Barry Manilow and others. EBG has fueled its growth through investment partnerships with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Shubert Organization, as well as through other acquisitions.

Contact Info



Kaci Pollack

kaci@seesparkgo.com

+1 678-895-4488