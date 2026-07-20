The American Kidney Fund and IgA Nephropathy Foundation Create New IgA Nephropathy Patient Guidelines (UPDATE)

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) and the IgA Nephropathy Foundation announce the creation of a new resource for IgA nephropathy patients and their loved ones: the IgA nephropathy patient guidelines. The guidelines are based on recently updated guidelines from KDIGO, a global nonprofit that develops and implements evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for kidney disease.

AKF and the IgA Nephropathy Foundation developed these guidelines using patient focus group input and clinician review. Key features of the guidelines include:

Plain language explanations of IgA nephropathy and an overview of available treatment options

Practical guidance for discussing treatment options with healthcare team

Printable format

“Ensuring that patients can access and understand the most up-to-date recommendations and guidance for managing and treating their disease is an essential component of empowering patients to be meaningful and active participants in their own care,” said AKF President and CEO LaVarne A. Burton. “This resource can serve as a bridge between what is heard in the doctor’s office and the practical information that a patient needs to remember when they get home and have follow-up questions. While they are not a replacement for your care team’s advice, these evidence-based guidelines help simplify clinical information.”

IgA nephropathy is a rare kidney disease that causes inflammation and damage to the kidneys, reducing their ability to filter waste and fluid from the bloodstream. While there is no cure for IgA nephropathy, there are therapies to help treat the disease and slow the damage to the kidneys, potentially delaying or preventing kidney failure.

“The 2025 KDIGO guidelines represent an important step forward in advancing evidence-based care for people living with kidney disease,” said Bonnie Schneider, director and co-founder of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation. “By incorporating the latest research and emphasizing patient-centered approaches, these recommendations will help clinicians make more informed decisions and improve outcomes for patients worldwide. We are pleased to collaborate with the American Kidney Fund, whose advocacy and commitment to elevating the patient voice help ensure that clinical guidance reflects the real-world experiences and needs of those affected by kidney disease.”

The guidelines are available on AKF’s website as a downloadable, printable guide and will be available in Spanish, Korean and simplified Chinese. An interactive version of AKF’s patient guidelines will be published later this year. The resource is part of AKF’s efforts to increase awareness for IgA nephropathy, which also include an educational campaign, “A Step Ahead of IgA Nephropathy.” The goal of the campaign is to help people living with IgA nephropathy and their families and caregivers better understand and manage this rare form of kidney disease.

AKF is grateful to Title Sponsor Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Lead Sponsors Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., Travere Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Champion Sponsor Calliditas Therapeutics for supporting the development of the IgA nephropathy patient guidelines.

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About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the IgA Nephropathy Foundation

The IgA Nephropathy Foundation, founded 21 years ago, is the largest patient-led organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by IgA Nephropathy (IgAN). Through its patient-centric approach, the foundation has become a powerful voice for the community, providing vital resources for education, fostering a strong peer-to-peer support network, and aggressively advocating for legislative change to accelerate research and improve access to care. For more information, please visit www.IGAN.org or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and X.