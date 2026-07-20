8thElement and Synthesized Partner to Industrialize Enterprise AI with AI-Native Test Data Automation

London, GREATER LONDON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesized, an AI-native test data automation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with 8thElement, the AI consultancy behind the AIM (Assess, Implement, Mature) framework.

Synthesized partners with 8thElement to Industrialize Enterprise AI with AI-Native Test Data Automation

Under the partnership, Synthesized will become 8thElement’s preferred test data automation partner. Its technology will be available throughout AIM engagements, providing enterprises with a governed route from initial AI assessment to production deployment and continuous improvement.

The joint offering is designed to help organizations test models, agents, and workflows using production-realistic data without copying sensitive production data into non-production environments. It supports SAP and non-SAP landscapes, including SAP S/4HANA migrations, application-modernization programs, and agentic AI deployments.

Addressing the enterprise AI testing gap

Many enterprise AI pilots perform well against clean, carefully selected datasets but encounter difficulties during implementation. Production data may be restricted to secure environments, conventional masking can disrupt relationships between records, and synthetic datasets may not accurately reflect real-world distributions or edge cases.

These limitations can prevent teams from testing AI systems against the rare, skewed, and complex scenarios that reveal bias, drift, and brittle behavior.

8thElement’s AIM framework provides an outcome-based structure for taking AI initiatives from assessment through implementation to operational maturity. Synthesized adds automated, governed test data designed to preserve the statistical characteristics and referential integrity required for realistic testing.

Together, the companies aim to identify data-readiness risks earlier, shorten testing cycles, and support continuous validation as enterprise AI systems evolve.

How Synthesized supports the AIM lifecycle

Assess: Synthesized’s schema intelligence helps identify sensitive data, relationships, and quality issues across SAP and non-SAP environments. These findings inform 8thElement’s assessment of data, model, process, and governance readiness, enabling teams to address potential implementation risks earlier.

Implement: Models, agents, and workflows can access production-realistic test data on demand. Synthetic and masked datasets retain referential integrity while reducing the need to place production copies in non-production environments. Automated audit trails also provide evidence for governance and review processes.

Mature: Continuous test data provisioning supports regression testing, drift detection, and ongoing validation as systems change. This applies across software releases, S/4HANA migration stages, and expansions of agentic AI workflows.

Governance and regulatory alignment

The joint offering is designed to reduce the exposure of sensitive information by keeping production data within secure environments and providing synthetic or masked data for development and testing.

These capabilities can support organizational programs addressing GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA requirements. Automated audit trails and test evidence can also assist change-control processes, including those associated with SOX.

The use of synthetic data can reduce privacy risk but does not replace an organization’s own legal, compliance, or anonymization review. Relevant requirements are scoped during the Assess phase.

What the partners are saying

“Most enterprises are still grading their AI on a test that reality never sets,” said Santosh Rajput, President of 8thElement. “A clean dataset may prove that a model runs, but it does not prove that the system is ready for production. Readiness depends on the quality and realism of the data used to validate it. By bringing Synthesized into the AIM framework, we are helping enterprises close that gap and build AI programs that can scale.”

“Enterprise AI programs often struggle because teams cannot safely and realistically test systems against the complexity of production data,” said Nicolai Baldin, CEO and Founder of Synthesized. “Together with 8thElement, we are operationalizing that missing layer. Embedding AI-native test data automation throughout the AIM lifecycle enables enterprises to validate AI systems continuously under realistic conditions without compromising privacy or delivery speed. That is an important step in moving AI from experimentation to dependable infrastructure.”

Availability

Joint AIM and Synthesized engagements are available immediately. Initial areas of focus include test data modernization and automation programs, agentic AI deployments in regulated industries, and AI-driven application modernization across enterprise data estates.

For more information or to request a briefing, contact Jamie Kerepka: jamie.kerepka@synthesized.io.

About 8thElement

8thElement is an AI consultancy that helps enterprises industrialize artificial intelligence through its AIM (Assess, Implement, Mature) framework and outcome-based commercial model. The firm works with organizations across financial services, healthcare, and SAP-driven industries to move AI initiatives from pilot to production while delivering measurable business value.

Learn more at www.8thelement.ai.

Synthesized AI-ready test data management platform for AI-Ready enterprises

About Synthesized

Synthesized is redefining software quality through AI-powered test data automation. Its AI-native test data management (TDM) platform enables engineering teams to automate the generation, validation, and sharing of production-realistic test data in minutes without compromising security, privacy, or compliance. Synthesized platform unifies SAP and non-SAP test data generation with end-to-end test data operations, enabling consistent, business-process-driven testing across complex application landscapes and supporting AI-ready enterprises and agentic QA. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and a finalist for multiple AI innovation awards, Synthesized serves leading enterprises in highly regulated industries from offices in London and New York.

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