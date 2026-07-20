Distribution Solutions Group Announces Controller Buyout; Julie & Holleman Investigating Whether Minority Shareholders Are Receiving Fair Value

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGR) has agreed to be acquired by its controlling shareholder in a transaction that will cash out the company's remaining public investors for $35.00 per share.

Julie & Holleman LLP, which has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is investigating the proposed merger because of potential conflicts. The buyer—affiliates of LKCM Headwater Investments LLC—already controls approximately 79% of DSG’s outstanding common stock. In addition, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, J. Bryan King, also serves as Managing Partner of LKCM Headwater.

If you are a DSG shareholder and would like to discuss the transaction, please visit https://julieholleman.com/distribution-solutions-group-inc/, call partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020, or email scott@julieholleman.com. Consultations are free.

Controller buyouts receive heightened judicial scrutiny because the controlling shareholder’s interests differ from those of the public investors being cashed out. Although DSG announced that a special committee of independent directors negotiated the merger, Julie & Holleman is investigating whether the process adequately protected minority shareholders and whether the merger consideration reflects the Company's fair value.

Julie & Holleman is reviewing, among other things, the negotiation process, the role and independence of the special committee, the protections afforded to unaffiliated shareholders, and the disclosures surrounding the transaction.

For additional information, please visit https://julieholleman.com/distribution-solutions-group-inc/ or contact Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or scott@julieholleman.com.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm’s attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

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New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com