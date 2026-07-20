PERDUE® NAMED OFFICIAL CHICKEN OF THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

Salisbury, MD and Baltimore, MD, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERDUE® and the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday a new multi-year partnership that unites two iconic Maryland organizations around a shared commitment to fueling gameday, feeding communities and serving the state they proudly call home.

Beginning with the 2026 NFL season, Perdue becomes the Official Chicken of the Baltimore Ravens, creating new opportunities to engage fans on gameday, fuel Ravens players and staff, and help feed Maryland communities through hunger relief initiatives across the state.

The partnership officially kicked off today at the Maryland Food Bank, where leaders from Perdue Farms and the Baltimore Ravens announced the collaboration, made a donation of nearly 43,000 pounds of chicken – which equates to 35,600 meals – to support hunger relief efforts, and volunteered alongside Maryland Food Bank staff.

“For more than a century, Perdue has proudly called Maryland home, and we've always believed food has the power to bring people together,” said Chris Perdue, senior vice president of marketing at Perdue. “Becoming the Official Chicken of the Baltimore Ravens is an exciting milestone, but what makes this partnership especially meaningful is bringing together two homegrown brands that share a deep commitment to Maryland and the people who call it home. Together, we'll fuel our hometown team, feed fans and help provide meals for Maryland families—creating an impact that extends far beyond game day.”

“Perdue is a Maryland institution and a trusted brand that has brought families together for generations,” Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. “There’s a special sense of pride when two iconic hometown organizations come together to celebrate our state, enhance the fan experience and make a meaningful impact in the community. We are excited to welcome Perdue as the Official Chicken of the Baltimore Ravens and look forward to further bringing this partnership to life throughout the season.”

Partnership Highlights

As the Official Chicken of the Baltimore Ravens, Perdue will bring the partnership to life from the practice field to the stadium through fan experiences, community engagement and gameday activations, including:

The debut of the Perdue logo patch on Baltimore Ravens practice jerseys beginning with the 2026 season.

beginning with the 2026 season. Perdue chicken served throughout M&T Bank Stadium, including the viral Ravenous Chicken Box giving fans great-tasting, high-quality chicken options on game day.

including the viral Ravenous Chicken Box giving fans great-tasting, high-quality chicken options on game day. Perdue products fueling Ravens players and staff at the Under Armour Performance Center.

at the Under Armour Performance Center. Retail promotions, digital content and community events celebrating football, food and Maryland traditions.

Fan experiences, special activations and a few surprises throughout the season, with more to be announced in the months ahead.

Introducing Rushing to Fight Hunger

The partnership also marks the start of Rushing to Fight Hunger, a season-long initiative that brings together Perdue Farms, the Baltimore Ravens and the Maryland Food Bank to help address food insecurity across Maryland.

Through this program, for every 100 rushing yards accumulated by the Ravens, Perdue will donate 1,300 meals to Maryland families facing hunger. Together, Perdue and the Ravens will turn success on the field into meaningful support for local communities throughout the season.

“At the Maryland Food Bank, we know strong partnerships create stronger communities,” said Meg Kimmel, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank. “We're excited to join Perdue Farms and the Baltimore Ravens in launching this initiative, which will help provide nutritious food and hope to neighbors across our state while raising awareness of the ongoing need to build food security in Maryland.”

Additional Rushing to Fight Hunger activities, fan engagement opportunities and community events will be announced throughout the football season.

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About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the #1 brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of No Antibiotics Ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal byproducts. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in No Antibiotics Ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

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