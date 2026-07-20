Glocoms Inc. and Maurence Anguh, Ph.D. Awarded DLA Contract for Occupational Health Services at DLA Distribution San Joaquin

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glocoms Inc., a premier provider of management consulting, Information Technology, and Engineering solutions, announced it had been awarded a contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide comprehensive occupational health services at DLA Distribution San Joaquin (DDJC) in Tracy, California. The contract supports the health and readiness of approximately 1,200 DLA civilian personnel and 10 active-duty military personnel assigned to the installation.

Under the terms of the firm-fixed-price contract, Glocoms will operate the DDJC Occupational Health Clinic, providing medical personnel including an Occupational Health Physician (OHP), Nurse Practitioner (NP), Clinician, Public Health Advisor, and medical support staff to perform medical surveillance, pre-placement and termination examinations, fitness-for-duty evaluations, hearing conservation, respiratory protection, immunization programs, and treatment of occupational injuries and illnesses. The contract includes a one-year base period with four one-year option periods, reflecting DLA’s confidence in Glocoms’ ability to deliver sustained, high-quality medical support.

“We are honored to be entrusted by the Defense Logistics Agency to support the health and well-being of the personnel who keep America’s Armed Forces supplied,” said Maurence Anguh, PhD, Senior Director at Glocoms. “Our team brings deep expertise in occupational health and federal medical services, and we are fully committed to delivering the skilled personnel and comprehensive care required to ensure the success of this mission-critical contract at DLA Distribution San Joaquin.”

Dr. Maurence Anguh, who will oversee project execution, brings over 25 years of management experience and has led more than 80 projects for federal agencies including the VA, USACE, USCG, IHS, and now DLA, as well as private-sector clients such as Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and GE. He holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Wales, UK. His proven leadership and direct involvement in this engagement make him the natural choice to guarantee complete operational success for this DLA delivery order.

The DDJC Health Clinic’s primary function is to provide occupational health services including job-related physicals, fit-for-duty evaluations, immunizations in accordance with DOD/DLA regulations and OSHA standards, as well as minor work-related medical care for workplace injuries and illnesses. Glocoms will also manage medical surveillance programs for personnel in specialized roles including motor vehicle operators, materials handling equipment operators, firefighters, police officers, and individuals in radiation monitoring and respiratory protection programs.

This contract award underscores Glocoms’ continued growth in the federal sector and its ability to deliver specialized healthcare staffing solutions that support critical readiness and force protection missions. The company’s consulting framework, designed and managed by industry leaders, has been successfully deployed across national and international centers of excellence.

About Glocoms Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Glocoms Inc. provides strategic solutions and services in management consulting, Information Technology, and Engineering to the global marketplace. The company’s unique methodologies are designed, implemented, and managed by industry leaders with extensive technical and management experience, delivering success for clients worldwide.

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Glocoms Inc.

Email: glocoms@glocoms.com

Address: 1404 W Fulton St, Chicago IL 60607

Website: https://www.glocoms.com/

