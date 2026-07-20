ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Second Quarter of 2026

 | Source: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up 40% from the second quarter of 2025, and up 30% from adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2025*.
  • Loans grew $533 million, or 15% annualized, during the quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 3.63%, up 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and up 53 basis points from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Book value per share of $36.19, up 14.8% year-over-year.
  • Efficiency ratio under 30%, down from 33% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity* increased from 15.68% to 17.71% year-over-year.
  • Cost of interest-bearing deposits of 2.80%, down 53 basis points from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Deposits grew $686 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Liquidity remains strong with $1.46 billion in cash and cash equivalents, equaling 8% of our total assets, and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.
  • Consolidated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets increased from 11.38% in the second quarter of 2025 to 11.83% in the second quarter of 2026.

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, “We were pleased with the strong loan growth in the quarter and the positive momentum in virtually all our markets for growth with our loan pipeline at record levels.”

David Sparacio, CFO, said, “Net Income growth of 30% year-over-year, while maintaining an efficiency ratio below 30%, along with continued improvement in our net interest margin resulted in superior performance, as we have historically delivered.”

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to total tangible assets, adjusted net interest income, adjusted non-interest income, and adjusted non-interest expense. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

                   
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)                  
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending June 30, 2026 Period Ending March 31, 2026 % Change From Period Ending March 31, 2026 to Period Ending June 30, 2026 Period Ending June 30, 2025 % Change From Period Ending June 30, 2025 to Period Ending June 30, 2026
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                  
Net Income $85,793  $82,971  3.4% $61,424  39.7%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $85,762  $82,971  3.4% $61,393  39.7%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.57  $1.52  3.3% $1.12  40.2%
Return on Average Assets  1.91%  1.89%     1.40%   
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity  17.71%  17.91%     14.56%   
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  54,702,886   54,695,017      54,664,480    
                   
Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $85,793  $82,971  3.4% $66,133  29.7%
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common                  
Stockholders, net of tax* $85,762  $82,971  3.4% $66,102  29.7%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $1.57  $1.52  3.3% $1.21  29.8%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*  1.91%  1.89%     1.50%   
Adjusted Return on Average Common                  
Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*  17.71%  17.91%     15.68%   
                   
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS                  
Net Income $168,764         $124,648  35.4%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $168,733         $124,617  35.4%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $3.09         $2.28  35.1%
Return on Average Assets  1.90%         1.42%   
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity  17.81%         15.08%   
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  54,698,973          54,660,577    
                   
Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $168,764         $129,357  30.5%
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common                  
Stockholders, net of tax* $168,733         $129,326  30.5%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $3.09         $2.36  30.6%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax*  1.90%         1.48%   
Adjusted Return on Average Common                  
Stockholders' Equity, net of tax*  17.81%         15.65%   
                   
BALANCE SHEET                  
Total Assets $18,345,498  $18,171,287  1.0% $17,378,628  5.6%
Loans  14,478,489   13,945,913  3.8%  13,232,560  9.4%
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits  2,995,402   2,836,622  5.6%  2,632,058  13.8%
Total Deposits  14,548,730   14,486,364  0.4%  13,862,319  5.0%
Stockholders' Equity  1,978,418   1,912,537  3.4%  1,721,783  14.9%
                   

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $85.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $61.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $1.57 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.52 in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.12 in the second quarter of 2025. The prior-year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.21.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.91% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 17.71% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.40% and 14.56%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income was $155.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $148.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $131.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 3.63% compared to 3.53% in the first quarter of 2026 and 3.10% in the second quarter of 2025. Loan yields were 6.23% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to 6.18% during the first quarter of 2026 and 6.37% during the second quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, we recovered $1.9 million in interest income from a large credit relationship that was previously on nonaccrual status. This recovery accounted for five basis points of the increase in loan yields from the first quarter of 2026. Investment yields were 3.81% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.78% during the first quarter of 2026 and 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 2.80% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.79% during the first quarter of 2026 and 3.33% during the second quarter of 2025. Average federal funds purchased rates were 3.74% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.74% during the first quarter of 2026 and 4.49% during the second quarter of 2025.

Average loans for the second quarter of 2026 were $14.22 billion, an increase of $440.1 million, or 12.8% annualized, from average loans of $13.78 billion for the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $1.21 billion, or 9.3%, from average loans of $13.01 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Ending total loans for the second quarter of 2026 were $14.48 billion, an increase of $532.6 million, or 15.3% annualized, from $13.95 billion for the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $1.25 billion, or 9.4%, from $13.23 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2026 were $14.32 billion, an increase of $191.8 million, or 5.4% annualized, from average total deposits of $14.13 billion for the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $423.0 million, or 3.0%, from average total deposits of $13.90 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Ending total deposits for the second quarter of 2026 were $14.55 billion, an increase of $62.4 million, or 1.7% annualized, from $14.49 billion for the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $686.4 million, or 5.0%, from $13.86 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.96% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.42% for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was attributable to a large real-estate secured relationship. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.11% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 0.25% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.20% for the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, was 1.26%, 1.25%, and 1.28%, respectively. We recorded an $11.7 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, and $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income was $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $12.5 million. Adjusted for $8.6 million of securities losses in the second quarter of 2025, this represented a $3.9 million, or 43.5% increase. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $667,000, or 25.0%, to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, and were relatively flat on a linked quarter basis. We increased our service charge rates on many of our treasury management products in July of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $898,000, or 67.9%, to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $329,000, or 17.4%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to an increase in loans sold into the secondary market. We also increased our per-loan administrative fee in the first quarter of 2026. Credit card income increased $373,000, or 17.6%, to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $290,000, or 13.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income increased $2.0 million, or 94.4%, to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $1.3 million, or 46.5%, on a linked quarter basis. The increases were primarily due to our purchases of $150.0 million of new contracts in the third quarter of 2025 and $25.0 million of new contracts in the second quarter of 2026. Additionally, we had a $1.0 million adjustment related to a correction of BOLI income in the fourth quarter of 2025. Other operating income decreased $37,000, or 5.0%, to $708,000 for the second quarter of 2026 from $745,000 in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $80,000, or 12.7%, on a linked quarter basis.

Non-interest expense increased $5.8 million, or 13.0%, to $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $2.6 million, or 5.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense increased $3.7 million, or 16.4%, to $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, and decreased $579,000, or 2.2%, on a linked quarter basis. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the full impact of our Houston market expansion. The number of full-time equivalent employees (excluding temporary employees) increased by 22, or 3.4%, to 663 at June 30, 2026 compared to 641 at June 30, 2025, and increased by three from the end of the first quarter of 2026. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $440,000, or 12.5%, to $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $15,000, or 0.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense decreased $43,000, or 0.5%, to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $437,000, or 5.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $323,000, or 17.0%, to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $284,000, or 14.6%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses increased $1.3 million, or 23.8%, to $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $2.4 million, or 54.2%, on a linked quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 29.65% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to 33.46% during the second quarter of 2025 and 29.80% during the first quarter of 2026.

Our effective tax rate was 19.94% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 19.82% for the second quarter of 2025, and 17.82% on a linked quarter basis. During the first quarter of 2026, we purchased Investment Tax Credits, which reduced our tax expense. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2026 and 2025 of $36,000 and $234,000, respectively.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank (the “Bank”), the Company provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Through the Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to the Company, are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of the Company’s senior management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the impact of tariffs, trade wars and other conflicts on general economic conditions; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"); changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and nonbank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.


 
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except share and per share data)                    
  2nd Quarter 2026 1st Quarter 2026 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                    
Interest income $249,880  $241,480  $251,388  $251,308  $246,635 
Interest expense  94,243   93,332   104,867   117,860   114,948 
Net interest income  155,637   148,148   146,521   133,448   131,687 
Provision for credit losses  11,412   10,637   7,922   9,463   11,296 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  144,225   137,511   138,599   123,985   120,391 
Non-interest income  12,892   10,840   15,691   2,833   421 
Non-interest expense  49,961   47,384   46,683   47,996   44,204 
Income before income tax  107,156   100,967   107,607   78,822   76,608 
Provision for income tax  21,363   17,996   21,223   13,251   15,184 
Net income  85,793   82,971   86,384   65,571   61,424 
Preferred stock dividends  31   -   31   -   31 
Net income available to common stockholders $85,762  $82,971  $86,353  $65,571  $61,393 
Earnings per share - basic $1.57  $1.52  $1.58  $1.20  $1.12 
Earnings per share - diluted $1.57  $1.52  $1.58  $1.20  $1.12 
Average diluted shares outstanding  54,702,886   54,695,017   54,675,802   54,667,955   54,664,480 
                     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Total assets $18,345,498  $18,171,287  $17,727,190  $17,584,199  $17,378,628 
Loans  14,478,489   13,945,913   13,696,912   13,311,967   13,232,560 
Debt securities  1,630,531   1,684,421   1,728,901   1,849,739   1,914,503 
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits  2,995,402   2,836,622   2,684,272   2,598,895   2,632,058 
Total deposits  14,548,730   14,486,364   14,219,034   14,106,922   13,862,319 
Borrowings  34,750   34,750   34,750   64,750   64,747 
Stockholders' equity  1,978,418   1,912,537   1,850,347   1,781,647   1,721,783 
                     
Shares outstanding  54,671,023   54,663,123   54,624,955   54,621,441   54,618,545 
Book value per share $36.19  $34.99  $33.87  $32.62  $31.52 
Tangible book value per share (1) $35.94  $34.74  $33.62  $32.37  $31.27 
                     
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                    
Net interest margin  3.63%  3.53%  3.38%  3.09%  3.10%
Return on average assets  1.91%  1.89%  1.91%  1.47%  1.40%
Return on average common stockholders' equity  17.71%  17.91%  18.93%  14.88%  14.56%
Efficiency ratio  29.65%  29.80%  28.78%  35.22%  33.46%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets  1.16%  1.13%  1.08%  1.11%  1.04%
                     
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                    
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  11.83%  11.86%  11.65%  11.49%  11.38%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  11.83%  11.87%  11.66%  11.50%  11.38%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  13.09%  13.13%  12.93%  12.91%  12.81%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  10.93%  10.71%  10.26%  10.01%  9.78%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)  10.72%  10.46%  10.37%  10.06%  9.84%
                     
(1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.
 

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders’ equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net interest income, adjusted non-interest income, and adjusted non-interest expense.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

                    
 At June 30,
2026		 At March 31,
2026		 At December 31,
2025		  At September 30,
2025		   At June 30,
2025		 
Book value per share - GAAP$36.19   $34.99   $33.87   $32.62   $31.52  
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,978,418    1,912,537    1,850,347    1,781,647    1,721,783  
Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP$1,964,803   $1,898,922   $1,836,732   $1,768,032   $1,708,168  
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP$35.94   $34.74   $33.62   $32.37   $31.27  
                    
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 10.78 %  10.53 %  10.44 %  10.13 %  9.91 %
Total assets - GAAP$18,345,498   $18,171,287   $17,727,190   $17,584,199   $17,378,628  
Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615)   (13,615) 
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP$18,331,883   $18,157,672   $17,713,575   $17,570,584   $17,365,013  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 10.72 %  10.46 %  10.37 %  10.06 %  9.84 %
                    


          
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025  Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
                  
Net income - GAAP $85,793  $61,424    $168,764  $124,648  
Adjustments:                 
Legal matter accrual reversal  -   (2,276)    -   (2,276) 
Loss on marketable securities  -   8,563     -   8,563  
Tax on adjustments  -   (1,578)    -   (1,578) 
Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $85,793  $66,133    $168,764  $129,357  
                  
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $85,762  $61,393    $168,733  $124,617  
Adjustments:                 
Legal matter accrual reversal  -   (2,276)    -   (2,276) 
Loss on marketable securities  -   8,563     -   8,563  
Tax on adjustments  -   (1,578)    -   (1,578) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $85,762  $66,102    $168,733  $129,326  
                  
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $1.57  $1.12    $3.09  $2.28  
Adjustments:                 
Legal matter accrual reversal  -   (0.04)    -   (0.05) 
Loss on marketable securities  -   0.16     -   0.16  
Tax on adjustments  -   (0.03)    -   (0.03) 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $1.57  $1.21    $3.09  $2.36  
                  
Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $155,637  $131,777    $303,785  $255,394  
Adjustments:                 
Legal matter accrual reversal  -   (2,276)    -   (2,276) 
Tax on adjustments  -   571     -   571  
Adjusted net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $155,637  $130,072    $303,785  $253,689  
                  
Return on average assets - GAAP  1.91%  1.40 %   1.90%  1.42 %
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $85,762  $61,393    $168,733  $124,617  
Adjustments:                 
Legal matter accrual reversal  -   (2,276)    -   (2,276) 
Loss on marketable securities  -   8,563     -   8,563  
Tax on adjustments  -   (1,578)    -   (1,578) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $85,762  $66,102    $168,733  $129,326  
Average assets - GAAP $18,013,805  $17,626,503    $17,746,068  $17,668,094  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP  1.91%  1.50 %   1.90%  1.48 %
                  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  17.71%  14.56 %   17.81%  15.08 %
Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $85,762  $61,393    $168,733  $124,617  
Adjustments:                 
Legal matter accrual reversal  -   (2,276)    -   (2,276) 
Loss on marketable securities  -   8,563     -   8,563  
Tax on adjustments  -   (1,578)    -   (1,578) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $85,762  $66,102    $168,733  $129,326  
Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $1,942,571  $1,690,855    $1,910,751  $1,666,039  
Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP  17.71%  15.68 %   17.81%  15.65 %
                  
Efficiency ratio  29.65%  33.46 %   29.72%  34.22 %
Net interest income - GAAP $155,637  $131,687    $303,785  $255,240  
Adjustments:                 
Legal matter accrual reversal  -   (2,276)    -   (2,276) 
Adjusted net interest income - non-GAAP $155,637  $129,411    $303,785  $252,964  
Total non-interest income - GAAP  12,892   421     23,732   8,698  
Adjustments:                 
Loss on marketable securities  -   8,563     -   8,563  
Adjusted non-interest income - non-GAAP $12,892  $8,984    $23,732  $17,261  
Adjusted net interest income and non-interest income - non-GAAP  168,529   138,395     327,517   270,225  
Non-interest expense - GAAP $49,961  $44,204    $97,345  $90,311  
Adjustments:                 
Adjusted non-interest expense - non-GAAP $49,961  $44,204    $97,345  $90,311  
Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP  29.65%  31.94 %   29.72%  33.42 %
                    


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
  June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 % Change
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks $115,442  $140,659  (18)%
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions  1,089,592   1,236,485  (12)%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell  251,439   333,760  (25)%
Cash and cash equivalents  1,456,473   1,710,904  (15)%
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value  995,051   1,227,851  (19)%
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $590,280 and $639,455, respectively)  635,480   686,652  (7)%
Restricted equity securities  12,475   12,156  3 %
Mortgage loans held for sale  14,886   22,131  (33)%
Loans  14,478,489   13,232,560  9 %
Less allowance for credit losses  (181,853)  (169,959) 7 %
Loans, net  14,296,636   13,062,601  9 %
Premises and equipment, net  63,648   59,993  6 %
Goodwill  13,615   13,615  - %
Other assets  857,234   582,725  47 %
Total assets $18,345,498  $17,378,628  6 %
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Non-interest-bearing demand $2,995,402  $2,632,058  14 %
Interest-bearing  11,553,328   11,230,261  3 %
Total deposits  14,548,730   13,862,319  5 %
Federal funds purchased  1,579,388   1,599,135  (1)%
Other borrowings  34,750   64,747  (46)%
Other liabilities  204,212   130,644  56 %
Total liabilities  16,367,080   15,656,845  5 %
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at         
June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025  -   -  - %
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,671,023 shares         
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026, and 54,618,545         
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025  55   54  2 %
Additional paid-in capital  239,317   236,716  1 %
Retained earnings  1,741,070   1,500,767  16 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,524)  (16,254) (84)%
Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.  1,977,918   1,721,283  15 %
Noncontrolling interest  500   500  - %
Total stockholders' equity  1,978,418   1,721,783  15 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $18,345,498  $17,378,628  6 %
             


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except per share data)
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2025  2026
 2025 
Interest income:              
Interest and fees on loans $220,731  $206,521  $430,797  $403,457 
Investment securities  15,827   16,567   31,926   32,596 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell  4,146   1,592   9,707   1,612 
Other interest and dividends  9,176   21,955   18,930   50,066 
Total interest income  249,880   246,635   491,360   487,731 
Interest expense:              
Deposits  79,440   93,488   157,725   188,233 
Borrowed funds  14,803   21,460   29,850   44,258 
Total interest expense  94,243   114,948   187,575   232,491 
Net interest income  155,637   131,687   303,785   255,240 
Provision for credit losses  11,412   11,296   22,049   17,926 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  144,225   120,391   281,736   237,314 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,338   2,671   6,634   5,229 
Mortgage banking  2,221   1,323   4,113   1,936 
Credit card income  2,492   2,119   4,694   4,087 
Securities losses  -   (8,563)  -   (8,563)
Bank-owned life insurance income  4,133   2,126   6,955   4,263 
Other operating income  708   745   1,336   1,746 
Total non-interest income  12,892   421   23,732   8,698 
Non-interest expenses:              
Salaries and employee benefits  26,274   22,576   53,127   45,455 
Equipment and occupancy expense  3,963   3,523   7,911   7,245 
Third party processing and other services  7,962   8,005   15,487   15,743 
Professional services  2,227   1,904   4,170   3,837 
FDIC and other regulatory assessments  2,753   2,753   4,260   5,607 
Other real estate owned expense  75   27   95   60 
Other operating expenses  6,707   5,416   12,295   12,364 
Total non-interest expenses  49,961   44,204   97,345   90,311 
Income before income taxes  107,156   76,608   208,123   155,701 
Provision for income taxes  21,363   15,184   39,359   31,053 
Net income  85,793   61,424   168,764   124,648 
Dividends on preferred stock  31   31   31   31 
Net income available to common stockholders $85,762  $61,393  $168,733  $124,617 
Basic earnings per common share $1.57  $1.12  $3.09  $2.28 
Diluted earnings per common share $1.57  $1.12  $3.09  $2.28 
                 


 
LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
                
  2nd Quarter 2026 1st Quarter 2026 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025
Commercial, financial and agricultural $3,252,437 $3,189,704 $3,146,736 $2,945,784 $2,966,191
Real estate - construction  1,564,504  1,531,042  1,457,628  1,532,285  1,735,405
Real estate - mortgage:               
Owner-occupied commercial  2,781,375  2,718,512  2,739,823  2,680,055  2,557,711
1-4 family mortgage  1,685,723  1,695,140  1,671,713  1,625,296  1,561,461
Non-owner occupied commercial  5,123,635  4,739,642  4,603,389  4,448,710  4,338,697
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage  9,590,733  9,153,294  9,014,925  8,754,061  8,457,869
Consumer  70,815  71,873  77,623  79,837  73,095
Total loans $14,478,489 $13,945,913 $13,696,912 $13,311,967 $13,232,560
                


 
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)                 
 2nd Quarter 2026 1st Quarter 2026 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025
Allowance for credit losses:                   
Beginning balance$173,905  $171,683  $170,235  $169,959  $165,034 
Loans charged off:                   
Commercial, financial and agricultural 4,074   8,291   7,695   7,947   6,849 
Real estate - construction 711   -   -   -   - 
Real estate - mortgage 5   91   64   1,294   580 
Consumer 79   171   465   109   73 
Total charge offs 4,869   8,553   8,224   9,350   7,502 
Recoveries:                   
Commercial, financial and agricultural 667   178   1,532   237   959 
Real estate - construction -   -   -   30   - 
Real estate - mortgage 396   -   -   -   1 
Consumer 59   35   10   21   58 
Total recoveries 1,122   213   1,542   288   1,018 
Net charge-offs 3,747   8,340   6,682   9,062   6,484 
Provision for loan losses 11,695   10,562   8,130   9,338   11,409 
Ending balance$181,853  $173,905  $171,683  $170,235  $169,959 
                    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.26%  1.25%  1.25%  1.28%  1.28%
                    
Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.28%  1.26%  1.27%  1.29%  1.31%
Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.11%  0.25%  0.20%  0.27%  0.20%
                    
Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.33%  0.31%  0.24%  0.28%  0.35%
Nonperforming assets:                   
Nonaccrual loans$169,711  $176,613  $168,351  $166,662  $68,619 
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 1,242   1,274   478   965   3,549 
Other real estate owned and                   
repossessed assets 4,834   3,072   2,583   611   311 
Total$175,787  $180,959  $171,412  $168,238  $72,479 
                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.18%  1.28%  1.23%  1.26%  0.55%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.96%  1.00%  0.97%  0.96%  0.42%
Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.99%  1.05%  1.01%  1.00%  0.43%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 107.15%  98.47%  101.98%  102.14%  247.69%
                    


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except per share data)         
  2nd Quarter 2026 1st Quarter 2026 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025
Interest income:               
Interest and fees on loans $220,731 $210,066 $214,252 $210,987  $206,521 
Investment securities  15,827  16,099  17,204  17,343   16,567 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell  4,146  5,561  5,671  4,724   1,592 
Other interest and dividends  9,176  9,754  14,261  18,254   21,955 
Total interest income  249,880  241,480  251,388  251,308   246,635 
Interest expense:               
Deposits  79,440  78,285  86,920  98,735   93,488 
Borrowed funds  14,803  15,047  17,947  19,125   21,460 
Total interest expense  94,243  93,332  104,867  117,860   114,948 
Net interest income  155,637  148,148  146,521  133,448   131,687 
Provision for credit losses  11,412  10,637  7,922  9,463   11,296 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  144,225  137,511  138,599  123,985   120,391 
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,338  3,296  3,339  3,316   2,671 
Mortgage banking  2,221  1,892  1,664  1,864   1,323 
Credit card income  2,492  2,202  1,835  2,405   2,119 
Securities losses  -  -  -  (7,812)  (8,563)
Bank-owned life insurance income  4,133  2,822  8,149  2,405   2,126 
Other operating income  708  628  704  655   745 
Total non-interest income  12,892  10,840  15,691  2,833   421 
Non-interest expenses:               
Salaries and employee benefits  26,274  26,853  23,838  25,522   22,576 
Equipment and occupancy expense  3,963  3,948  3,737  3,615   3,523 
Third party processing and other services  7,962  7,525  7,779  8,095   8,005 
Professional services  2,227  1,943  1,481  1,857   1,904 
FDIC and other regulatory assessments  2,753  2,745  2,641  2,742   2,753 
Other real estate owned expense  75  20  13  82   27 
Other operating expenses  6,707  4,350  7,194  6,083   5,416 
Total non-interest expenses  49,961  47,384  46,683  47,996   44,204 
Income before income taxes  107,156  100,967  107,607  78,822   76,608 
Provision for income taxes  21,363  17,996  21,223  13,251   15,184 
Net income  85,793  82,971  86,384  65,571   61,424 
Dividends on preferred stock  31  -  31  -   31 
Net income available to common stockholders $85,762 $82,971 $86,353 $65,571  $61,393 
Basic earnings per common share $1.57 $1.52 $1.58 $1.20  $1.12 
Diluted earnings per common share $1.57 $1.52 $1.58 $1.20  $1.12 
                  


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  2nd Quarter 2026 1st Quarter 2026 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025
  Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate
Assets:                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans, net of unearned income (1)                              
Taxable $14,198,439  6.18% $13,751,447  6.18% $13,474,271  6.30% $13,175,297  6.34% $12,979,759  6.37%
Tax-exempt (2)  26,082  37.03   32,976  5.82   30,670  5.52   30,478  5.47   30,346  5.51 
Total loans, net of unearned                              
income  14,224,521  6.23   13,784,423  6.18   13,504,941  6.29   13,205,775  6.34   13,010,105  6.37 
Mortgage loans held for sale  13,327  5.30   10,680  4.40   9,887  4.49   11,351  4.82   11,739  5.23 
Debt securities:                              
Taxable  1,659,147  3.81   1,702,499  3.78   1,826,632  3.77   1,926,101  3.60   1,965,089  3.37 
Tax-exempt (2)  444  5.41   444  5.41   444  5.41   444  5.41   492  4.88 
Total securities (3)  1,659,591  3.81   1,702,943  3.78   1,827,076  3.77   1,926,545  3.60   1,965,581  3.37 
Federal funds sold and securities                              
purchased with agreement to resell  372,645  4.46   501,377  4.50   469,148  4.79   365,733  5.12   124,303  5.14 
Restricted equity securities  12,456  6.41   12,228  6.17   12,193  6.61   12,167  6.36   12,146  6.64 
Interest-bearing balances with banks  964,808  3.73   1,041,026  3.73   1,393,155  4.00   1,608,118  4.45   1,952,479  4.47 
Total interest-earning assets $17,247,348  5.82% $17,052,677  5.75% $17,216,400  5.79% $17,129,689  5.82% $17,076,353  5.80%
Non-interest-earning assets:                              
Cash and due from banks  96,648      103,847      102,066      103,470      109,506    
Net premises and equipment  63,303      61,253      61,009      60,614      59,944    
Allowance for credit losses, accrued                              
interest and other assets  606,506      552,337      556,704      415,586      380,700    
Total assets $18,013,805     $17,770,114     $17,936,179     $17,709,359     $17,626,503    
                               
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
Checking $2,050,758  1.69% $2,101,953  1.60% $2,126,615  1.77% $2,069,440  2.16% $2,222,000  1.78%
Savings  112,077  1.41   110,843  1.42   106,551  1.52   103,668  1.66   101,506  1.63 
Money market  7,956,884  3.03   7,812,168  3.01   7,816,487  3.23   7,965,115  3.67   7,616,747  3.67 
Time deposits  1,274,496  3.26   1,373,023  3.42   1,392,749  3.80   1,344,257  3.97   1,321,404  4.09 
Total interest-bearing deposits  11,394,215  2.80   11,397,987  2.79   11,442,402  3.01   11,482,480  3.41   11,261,657  3.33 
Federal funds purchased  1,549,520  3.74   1,593,215  3.74   1,712,399  4.01   1,640,377  4.46   1,855,860  4.49 
Other borrowings  34,750  4.02   34,750  4.05   59,207  4.21   64,761  4.21   64,750  4.26 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $12,978,485  2.91% $13,025,952  2.91% $13,214,008  3.15% $13,187,618  3.55% $13,182,267  3.50%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing                              
checking  2,923,956      2,728,354      2,768,495      2,651,043      2,633,552    
Other liabilities  168,793      137,231      143,680      122,873      119,829    
Stockholders' equity  1,944,735      1,879,072      1,813,097      1,762,980      1,716,232    
Accumulated other comprehensive                              
loss  (2,164)     (495)     (3,101)     (15,155)     (25,377)   
Total liabilities and                              
stockholders' equity $18,013,805     $17,770,114     $17,936,179     $17,709,359     $17,626,503    
Net interest spread    2.91%    2.84%    2.64%    2.27%    2.30%
Net interest margin    3.63%    3.53%    3.38%    3.09%    3.10%
                               
(1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $4,763, $5,186, $5,464, $6,103, and $4,430 are included in interest income in the second quarter of 2026, first quarter of 2026, fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, and second quarter of 2025, respectively.
(2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(4,830), $(2,713), $(6,311), $(22,574), and $(36,381) for the second quarter of 2026, first quarter of 2026, fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, and second quarter of 2025, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.
 


 

            











    

        

        
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