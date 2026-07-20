Williamsburg Leaders Celebrate Opening of Virginia’s Latest Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

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SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williamsburg, Virginia community leaders recently joined Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo in cutting the ribbon at the new Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort located at 4000 Newman Road. The family outdoor entertainment and camping destination joins three other Jellystone Park locations in the state of Virginia in Chincoteague Island, Natural Bridge and Luray.

The former Williamsburg Campground was acquired by Northgate Resorts, which converted it to a Jellystone Park location. Families are now enjoying the resort’s two pools and splashpad, jumping pillows and new attractions such as laser tag. An extensive schedule of Yogi Bear-themed activities, including foam parties and dance parties with the Yogi Bear characters, and celebrations, such as Santa’s Summer Vacation and Halloween Weekends, also are new.

Other attractions and features include gem mining, basketball and gaga ball courts, playgrounds and nature trails. A food truck will be added soon. Golf cart rentals are available.

Guests choose from a wide variety of cabins, ranging from glamping to rustic. The 80-acre, pet friendly resort’s RV and tent sites were updated and a section of the park that had been closed for a number of years was recently renovated and reopened. Rustic cabins located in the lower campground now feature a mini refrigerator, microwave, ceiling fan and coffee maker.

With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing fun, family attractions, activities, and themed weekends that include everything from pools and water slides to mini golf and foam parties to wagon rides and dance parties with Yogi Bear. Unique pet amenities, activities and accommodations are also increasingly becoming part of the Jellystone Park experience.

The park’s ribbon cutting, conducted by the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce, was held Friday, July 10. "We are excited to celebrate the opening of Jellystone Park Williamsburg,” said Terry Banez, CEO, Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce. “Jellystone Park’s commitment to providing an exceptional family- and-pet-friendly experience makes it a fantastic addition to our community.”

According to Joe Sabold, Jellystone Park Williamsburg general manager, all the changes and improvements have been a big hit with guests. “Families love the themed activities, which create even more opportunities to make memories that last a lifetime,” he said. “We’re delighted to bring another family friendly destination to the Williamsburg area and to introduce more kids and parents to Jellystone Park.”

The new location is conveniently located near Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Busch Gardens, and is within an easy drive of Newport News, Norfolk, and Richmond.

Information about the new Williamsburg location and all other Jellystone Park locations including in Chincoteague Island, Luray, and Natural Bridge, Virginia can be found at www.JellystonePark.com.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2054fc30-c596-44b1-bdca-81e1e119fcc9