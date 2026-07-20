CBIZ to Announce Second-Quarter and First-Half 2026 Results on July 29, 2026

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the “Company”), a leading professional services advisor to the middle market, will announce its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2026, after markets close on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Grisko and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview.

Investors can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210297/10463b768f5 to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Registration will be open throughout the live call, although participants are encouraged to join approximately 10 minutes before the start time to avoid delays.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 9,500 team members across 23 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations: Chris Sikora, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Finance, chris.sikora@cbiz.com

Media: Amy McGahan, Director of Corporate & Strategic Communications, amy.mcgahan@cbiz.com

CBIZ, Inc., Cleveland, Ohio, (216) 447-9000