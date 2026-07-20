Westrock Coffee Company to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6th, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the “Company") today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, August 6, 2026 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register HERE and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Westrock Coffee Company:

Westrock Coffee is an integrated beverage solutions platform serving the world's largest brands across packaged coffee, tea, ready-to-drink coffee, energy, and functional beverage categories. With our global manufacturing and sourcing footprint, the Company formulates, manufactures, and packages beverages in cans, glass, multi-serve bottles, single-serve capsules, bulk extract, and concentrates, backed by a digitally traceable supply chain. With operations spanning 10 countries, Westrock Coffee partners with brands across retail, foodservice, convenience, CPG, and hospitality to bring beverage programs to market at scale.

For more information, please visit https://investors.westrockcoffee.com.

Contacts

Media:

PR@westrockcoffee.com

Investors:

IR@westrockcoffee.com