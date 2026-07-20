Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2027 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2026. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e9q3pu9z at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $18,312,000 for the 2027 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2026 compared to $15,400,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter ended June 1, 2025 and $24,187,000 for the 2026 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 1, 2026. Net earnings for the 2027 fiscal year first quarter were $3,533,000 compared to $2,080,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter and $3,838,000 for the 2026 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2027 fiscal year first quarter was $4,576,000 compared to $2,963,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter and $5,171,000 for the 2026 fiscal year fourth quarter.

During the 2027 fiscal year first quarter, the 2026 fiscal year first quarter and the 2026 fiscal year fourth quarter the Company had no special items.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the 2027 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter and $0.19 for the 2026 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required conference ID for attendance by phone is 13761820.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, July 27, 2026. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e9q3pu9z and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13761820.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at

https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses a non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com



Performance table (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2026 June 1, 2025 March 1, 2026 Sales $ 18,312 $ 15,400 $ 24,187 Net Earnings $ 3,533 $ 2,080 $ 3,838 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.19 Diluted Earnings per Share: Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.19 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,878 19,919 20,166 Diluted 21,228 19,968 20,418

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands - unaudited):

May 31, 2026 March 1, 2026 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 89,407 $ 89,368 Accounts Receivable, Net 10,842 10,974 Inventories 7,801 7,411 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,000 918 Total Current Assets 109,050 108,671 Fixed Assets, Net 21,472 21,828 Operating Right-of-use Assets 243 256 Other Assets 13,589 11,473 Total Assets $ 144,354 $ 142,228 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,504 $ 3,681 Accrued Liabilities 1,792 1,598 Operating Lease Liability 45 44 Income Taxes Payable 1,790 634 Total Current Liabilities 7,131 5,957 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 262 273 Deferred Income Taxes 5,926 6,009 Other Liabilities 40 39 Total Liabilities 13,359 12,278 Shareholders’ Equity 130,995 129,950 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 144,354 $ 142,228 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.27 $ 6.22

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2026 June 1, 2025 March 1, 2026 Net Sales $ 18,312 $ 15,400 $ 24,187 Cost of Sales 11,936 10,682 17,252 Gross Profit 6,376 4,718 6,935 % of net sales 34.8 % 30.6 % 28.7 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,361 2,299 2,343 % of net sales 12.9 % 14.9 % 9.7 % Earnings from Operations 4,015 2,419 4,592 Interest and Other Income: Interest and Other Income 786 355 455 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 4,801 2,774 5,047 Income Tax Provision 1,268 694 1,209 Net Earnings $ 3,533 $ 2,080 $ 3,838 % of net sales 19.3 % 13.5 % 15.9 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2026 June 1, 2025 March 1, 2026 GAAP Net Earnings $ 3,533 $ 2,080 $ 3,838 Adjustments: Income Tax Provision 1,268 694 1,209 Interest and Other Income (786 ) (355 ) (455 ) Depreciation 469 456 472 Stock Option Expense 92 88 107 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,576 $ 2,963 $ 5,171



