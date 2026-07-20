Powell Industries Announces Date and Conference Call for Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

HOUSTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Monday, August 3, 2026 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

What: Powell Industries Fiscal 2026 Q3 Earnings Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central How: Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below Where: powellind.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 11, 2026 and may be accessed by calling 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 3105582#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email POWL@alpha-ir.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contacts: Michael W. Metcalf, CFO Powell Industries, Inc. 713-947-4422 Robert Winters Alpha IR Group POWL@alpha-ir.com 312-445-2870



