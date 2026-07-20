Red Cat Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced the date for the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Red Cat will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2026, and will host a live Video Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom at Red Cat’s Investor Relations website at ir.redcatholdings.com/news-events. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available on Red Cat’s investor relations website beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, and Christian Morrison, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

August 17, 2026 – Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Power 1x1 Conference

September 15, 2026 – Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN





Management will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings at the investor conferences. Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Red Cat executives should contact their respective conference representatives.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026 and the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, Red Cat’s preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC and the other filings that Red Cat makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

Source: Red Cat Holdings, Inc.