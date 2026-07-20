Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

 | Source: Wintrust Financial Corporation Wintrust Financial Corporation

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $461.1 million, or $6.52 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2026 compared to net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2025. This represents a year-to-date net income increase of 20% compared to the same period of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of the year totaled a record $671.6 million, compared to $566.3 million for the first six months of 2025.

The Company reported record quarterly net income of $233.7 million, or $3.30 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $227.4 million, or $3.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2026 totaled a record $341.1 million, as compared to $330.5 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to deliver record results for the first six months of the year. Second quarter 2026 represents the sixth consecutive quarter of record net income for the Company. Strong diversified loan growth funded by robust organic deposit growth highlights the underlying strength of our business model. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and unique market positioning to grow the balance sheet and create long term franchise value.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the second quarter remained within our expected range at 3.52% and we generated record net interest income attributable to strong average earning asset growth. Building on our momentum, we believe consistent balance sheet growth, coupled with a stable net interest margin, should result in net interest income expansion in future quarters.”

Highlights of the second quarter of 2026:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2026, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by $1.6 billion, or 12% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by $2.2 billion, or 15% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $2.5 billion, or 14% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $597.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $579.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven by robust average earning asset growth.
    • Net interest margin decreased to 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to lower loan yields.
  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:
    • A $5.2 million reversal of an FDIC special assessment accrued in the first quarter of 2024. The special assessments were in response to certain bank failures in 2023 and the reversal is based on the FDIC's final determination of losses to its Deposit Insurance Fund.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $13.4 million, or 10 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2026 down from $18.4 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $179.3 million and comprised 0.32% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $182.7 million and 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026.

“Looking ahead, our pipelines remain strong and we believe we are well-positioned to generate consistent balance sheet growth while maintaining our disciplined underwriting standards. We remain committed to growing net interest income and exercising prudent expense management, which position us to deliver positive operating leverage for 2026”, Mr. Crane said.

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2026 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da851221-c088-4baf-a1ec-e1a8c39faf8c

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, driven by a $1.6 billion increase in total loans. The strong loan growth was diversified across all major loan categories, including seasonally higher growth in our Premium Finance Receivables - Property and Casualty portfolio.

Total liabilities increased by $2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, driven by a $2.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the second quarter of 2026 was driven by our diverse customer base and product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances represented 19% of total deposits and average non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.0%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2026, net interest income totaled $597.4 million, compared to $579.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was driven by robust average earning asset growth of $2.1 billion.

Net interest margin was 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2026, down four basis points compared to the first quarter of 2026. The yield on earning assets declined four basis points during the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to a seven basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits remained unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2026. The net free funds contribution in the second quarter of 2026 was flat compared to the first quarter of 2026.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $481.2 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase from $471.6 million as of March 31, 2026. A provision for credit losses totaling $23.1 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $29.6 million recorded in the first quarter of 2026. The provision for credit losses recognized in the second quarter of 2026 reflects stable credit quality and a mostly stable macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, allowance results capture uncertainty related to credit spreads, equity market valuations, consumer & business sentiment, and the job market. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $5.0 million compared to $18.4 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2026. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 10 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 14 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2026. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans were stable compared to prior quarter. Non-performing assets totaled $195.2 million and comprised 0.26% of total assets as of June 30, 2026, as compared to $200.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026. Non-performing loans totaled $179.3 million and comprised 0.32% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $182.7 million and 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $141.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $134.1 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Wealth management revenue decreased by approximately $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by performance based revenues on certain customer relationships which positively impacted results in the first quarter of 2026. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily attributed to higher operational revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized approximately $1.8 million in net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2026 compared to approximately $31,000 in net losses in the first quarter of 2026. The net gains in the second quarter of 2026 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $397.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, increasing $14.9 million, compared to $382.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable at 2.21% in the second quarter of 2026.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by approximately $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the first quarter of 2026. This was primarily driven by higher commissions and incentives expense attributable to an increase in mortgage originations and a full quarter impact of the annual merit increases reflected in base salaries.

Advertising and marketing expense in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $20.4 million, which was a $7.2 million increase as compared to the first quarter of 2026. The increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by summer sports sponsorships and other community sponsorship events. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

FDIC insurance totaled $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, a $4.4 million decrease from the first quarter of 2026. This was primarily the result of a reversal of the $5.2 million FDIC special assessment recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The special assessments were in response to certain bank failures in 2023 and the reversal is based on the FDIC's final determination of losses to its Deposit Insurance Fund.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $84.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The effective tax rates were 26.5% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 24.4% in the first quarter of 2026. The effective tax rates were impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $140,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net excess tax benefits of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2026, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2026. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2026 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2026.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were approximately $5.8 billion during the second quarter of 2026. Average balances increased by $361.6 million, as compared to the first quarter of 2026. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the second quarter of 2026, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $3.1 billion, $1.2 billion, and $363.7 million as of June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to $3.0 billion, $1.2 billion, and $362.8 million as of March 31, 2026, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $39.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease as compared to the first quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $49.7 billion of assets under administration, which excludes assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the first quarter of 2026 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2025 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

      % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
1st Quarter
2026		% or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
2nd Quarter
2025
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025
Net income$233,693  $227,388  $195,527 3 %20 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 341,098   330,534   289,322 3  18  
Net income per common share – Diluted 3.30   3.22   2.78 2  19  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.55   0.55   0.50   10  
Net revenue(3) 738,635   713,166   670,783 4  10  
Net interest income 597,366   579,024   546,694 3  9  
Net interest margin 3.50%  3.54%  3.52%(4)bps(2)bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.52   3.56   3.54 (4) (2) 
Net overhead ratio(4) 1.42   1.44   1.57 (2) (15) 
Return on average assets 1.30   1.32   1.19 (2) 11  
Return on average common equity 12.82   12.76   12.07 6  75  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.91   14.89   14.44 2  47  
At end of period         
Total assets$74,668,135  $72,157,433  $68,983,318 14 %8 %
Total loans(5) 55,654,947   54,071,292   51,041,679 12  9  
Total deposits 61,141,275   58,914,382   55,816,811 15  10  
Total shareholders’ equity 7,525,116   7,378,100   7,225,696 8  4  

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $74,668,135  $72,157,433  $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318    
Total loans(1)  55,654,947   54,071,292   53,105,101   52,063,482   51,041,679    
Total deposits  61,141,275   58,914,382   57,717,191   56,711,381   55,816,811    
Total shareholders’ equity  7,525,116   7,378,100   7,258,715   7,045,757   7,225,696    
Selected Statements of Income Data:             
Net interest income $597,366  $579,024  $583,874  $567,010  $546,694 $1,176,390  $1,073,168 
Net revenue(2)  738,635   713,166   714,264   697,837   670,783  1,451,801   1,313,891 
Net income  233,693   227,388   223,024   216,254   195,527  461,081   384,566 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  341,098   330,534   329,811   317,809   289,322  671,632   566,340 
Net income per common share – Basic  3.34   3.26   3.21   2.82   2.82  6.60   5.55 
Net income per common share – Diluted  3.30   3.22   3.15   2.78   2.78  6.52   5.47 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.55   0.55   0.50   0.50   0.50  1.10   1.00 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:             
Performance Ratios:             
Net interest margin  3.50%  3.54%  3.52%  3.48%  3.52% 3.52%  3.53%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.52   3.56   3.54   3.50   3.54  3.54   3.55 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.79   0.78   0.74   0.76   0.76  0.78   0.75 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.21   2.21   2.19   2.21   2.32  2.21   2.32 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.42   1.44   1.45   1.45   1.57  1.43   1.57 
Return on average assets  1.30   1.32   1.27   1.26   1.19  1.31   1.19 
Return on average common equity  12.82   12.76   12.63   11.58   12.07  12.79   12.14 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  14.91   14.89   14.83   13.74   14.44  14.90   14.57 
Average total assets $72,161,723  $70,089,123  $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345 $71,131,148  $64,978,481 
Average total shareholders’ equity  7,474,449   7,387,713   7,166,608   6,955,543   6,862,040  7,431,321   6,662,598 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  92.6%  93.1%  92.4%  92.5%  93.0% 92.8%  92.7%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  91.0   91.8   92.0   91.8   91.4    
Common Share Data at end of period:             
Market price per common share $160.72  $138.94  $139.82  $132.44  $123.98    
Book value per common share  105.26   103.10   102.03   98.87   95.43    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  92.13   89.90   88.66   85.39   81.86    
Common shares outstanding  67,455,414   67,437,300   66,974,913   66,961,209   66,937,732    
Other Data at end of period:             
Common equity to assets ratio  9.5%  9.6%  9.6%  9.5%  9.3%   
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)  8.4   8.5   8.5   8.3   8.0    
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  9.8   9.8   9.6   9.5   10.2    
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  11.1   11.1   11.0   10.9   11.5    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  10.4   10.4   10.3   10.2   10.0    
Total capital ratio(5)  12.4   12.6   12.4   12.4   13.0    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $481,189  $471,591  $460,465  $454,586  $457,461    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.86%  0.87%  0.87%  0.87%  0.90%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  16   16   16   16   16    
Banking offices  210   209   209   208   208    

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $595,790  $543,654  $467,874  $565,406  $695,501 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  65   65   64   63   63 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  3,573,915   3,051,665   3,180,553   3,422,452   4,569,618 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  7,587,545   7,244,282   6,236,263   5,274,124   4,885,715 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,196,452   3,270,207   3,343,905   3,438,406   3,502,186 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  65,815   63,786   63,770   63,445   273,722 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  294,629   292,044   291,881   282,755   282,087 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  407,495   383,405   340,745   333,883   299,606 
Loans, net of unearned income  55,654,947   54,071,292   53,105,101   52,063,482   51,041,679 
Allowance for loan losses  (402,952)  (390,651)  (379,283)  (386,622)  (391,654)
Net loans  55,251,995   53,680,641   52,725,818   51,676,860   50,650,025 
Premises, software and equipment, net  778,958   777,603   781,611   775,425   776,324 
Lease investments, net  363,664   362,766   360,646   301,000   289,768 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,666,474   1,596,617   1,617,682   1,614,674   1,610,025 
Receivable on unsettled securities sales        835,275   978,209   240,039 
Goodwill  797,219   797,658   797,960   797,639   798,144 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  88,119   93,040   97,999   105,297   110,495 
Total assets $74,668,135  $72,157,433  $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $11,796,736  $12,112,891  $11,423,701  $10,952,146  $10,877,166 
Interest-bearing  49,344,539   46,801,491   46,293,490   45,759,235   44,939,645 
Total deposits  61,141,275   58,914,382   57,717,191   56,711,381   55,816,811 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,450,680   3,451,309   3,451,309   3,151,309   3,151,309 
Other borrowings  370,736   340,647   477,966   579,328   625,392 
Subordinated notes  298,820   298,717   298,636   298,536   298,458 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Payable on unsettled securities purchases              39,105 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,627,942   1,520,712   1,684,663   1,589,761   1,572,981 
Total liabilities  67,143,019   64,779,333   63,883,331   62,583,881   61,757,622 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  425,000   425,000   425,000   425,000   837,500 
Common stock  67,581   67,563   67,062   67,042   67,025 
Surplus  2,560,427   2,546,754   2,534,024   2,521,306   2,495,637 
Treasury stock  (14,882)  (13,970)  (9,156)  (9,150)  (9,156)
Retained earnings  4,907,788   4,719,561   4,537,539   4,356,367   4,200,923 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (420,798)  (366,808)  (295,754)  (314,808)  (366,233)
Total shareholders’ equity  7,525,116   7,378,100   7,258,715   7,045,757   7,225,696 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $74,668,135  $72,157,433  $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318 
                     

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$822,981 $797,889  $822,494  $832,140 $797,997$1,620,870 $1,566,359
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,169  4,615   5,607   4,757  4,872 10,784  9,118
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 20,916  19,150   27,190   34,992  34,317 40,066  71,083
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 5  64   77   75  276 69  455
Investment securities 105,716  100,278   95,461   86,426  78,053 205,994  150,069
Trading account securities              11
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,625  5,564   5,497   5,444  5,393 11,189  10,700
Brokerage customer receivables              78
Total interest income 961,412  927,560   956,326   963,834  920,908 1,888,972  1,807,873
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 325,033  309,187   332,178   355,846  333,470 634,220  653,703
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 28,218  27,701   26,408   26,007  25,724 55,919  51,165
Interest on other borrowings 3,121  4,026   5,956   6,887  6,957 7,147  13,749
Interest on subordinated notes 3,739  3,719   3,737   3,717  3,735 7,458  7,449
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 3,935  3,903   4,173   4,367  4,328 7,838  8,639
Total interest expense 364,046  348,536   372,452   396,824  374,214 712,582  734,705
Net interest income 597,366  579,024   583,874   567,010  546,694 1,176,390  1,073,168
Provision for credit losses 23,134  29,594   27,588   21,768  22,234 52,728  46,197
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 574,232  549,430   556,286   545,242  524,460 1,123,662  1,026,971
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 39,883  42,059   39,365   37,188  36,821 81,942  70,863
Mortgage banking 27,438  23,396   22,625   24,451  23,170 50,834  43,699
Service charges on deposit accounts 21,240  20,970   20,402   19,825  19,502 42,210  38,864
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,845  (31)  1,505   2,972  650 1,814  3,846
Fees from covered call options 4,793  4,669   5,992   5,619  5,624 9,462  9,070
Trading gains (losses), net 70  10   (257)  172  151 80  87
Operating lease income, net 18,804  19,154   16,365   15,466  15,166 37,958  30,453
Other 27,196  23,915   24,393   25,134  23,005 51,111  43,841
Total non-interest income 141,269  134,142   130,390   130,827  124,089 275,411  240,723
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 234,089  228,447   222,557   219,668  219,541 462,536  431,067
Software and equipment 39,288  35,654   36,096   35,027  36,522 74,942  71,239
Operating lease equipment 11,187  10,987   11,034   10,409  10,757 22,174  21,228
Occupancy, net 21,153  20,566   20,105   20,809  20,228 41,719  41,006
Data processing 10,659  11,266   11,809   11,329  12,110 21,925  23,384
Advertising and marketing 20,432  13,218   13,792   19,027  18,761 33,650  31,033
Professional fees 9,342  7,375   8,280   7,465  9,243 16,717  18,287
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,921  4,958   4,999   5,196  5,580 9,879  11,198
FDIC insurance 6,640  10,990   10,562   11,418  10,971 17,630  21,897
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 786  207   2,162   262  505 993  1,148
Other 39,040  38,964   43,057   39,418  37,243 78,004  76,064
Total non-interest expense 397,537  382,632   384,453   380,028  381,461 780,169  747,551
Income before taxes 317,964  300,940   302,223   296,041  267,088 618,904  520,143
Income tax expense 84,271  73,552   79,199   79,787  71,561 157,823  135,577
Net income$233,693 $227,388  $223,024  $216,254 $195,527$461,081 $384,566
Preferred stock dividends 8,367  8,367   8,367   13,295  6,991 16,734  13,982
Preferred stock redemption         14,046     
Net income applicable to common shares$225,326 $219,021  $214,657  $188,913 $188,536$444,347 $370,584
Net income per common share - Basic$3.34 $3.26  $3.21  $2.82 $2.82$6.60 $5.55
Net income per common share - Diluted$3.30 $3.22  $3.15  $2.78 $2.78$6.52 $5.47
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.55 $0.55  $0.50  $0.50 $0.50$1.10 $1.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding 67,434  67,246   66,970   66,952  66,931 67,341  66,829
Dilutive potential common shares 852  851   1,143   1,028  888 852  903
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 68,286  68,097   68,113   67,980  67,819 68,193  67,732
                      

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(1)
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2026(2)		Jun 30,
2025
Balance:           
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$265,203 $249,350 $217,136 $211,360 $192,63326%38%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 142,292  134,055  123,609  122,523  106,97325 33 
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$407,495 $383,405 $340,745 $333,883 $299,60625%36%
            
Core loans:           
Commercial           
Commercial and industrial$7,802,625 $7,620,239 $7,267,505 $7,135,083 $7,028,24710%11%
Asset-based lending 1,628,319  1,558,089  1,512,888  1,588,522  1,663,69318 (2)
Municipal 866,012  839,633  868,958  804,986  771,78513 12 
Leases 3,114,901  3,002,014  2,921,366  2,834,563  2,757,33115 13 
Commercial real estate           
Residential construction 52,590  53,097  54,753  60,923  59,027(4)(11)
Commercial construction 2,294,566  1,959,375  2,013,244  2,273,545  2,165,26369 6 
Land 308,509  311,470  341,585  323,685  304,827(4)1 
Office 1,607,275  1,652,482  1,688,614  1,578,208  1,601,208(11) 
Industrial 3,405,641  3,323,977  3,167,768  2,912,547  2,824,88910 21 
Retail 1,475,949  1,469,658  1,436,252  1,478,861  1,452,3512 2 
Multi-family 3,299,607  3,565,419  3,445,507  3,306,597  3,200,578(30)3 
Mixed use and other 1,826,470  1,826,808  1,793,013  1,684,841  1,683,867(0)8 
Home equity 491,782  471,264  480,525  484,202  466,81517 5 
Residential real estate           
Residential real estate loans for investment 4,411,357  4,319,941  4,171,439  4,019,046  3,814,7158 16 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 76,334  83,036  84,706  75,088  80,800(32)(6)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 55,001  62,189  61,087  49,736  53,267(46)3 
Total core loans$32,716,938 $32,118,691 $31,309,210 $30,610,433 $29,928,6637%9%
            
Niche loans:           
Commercial           
Franchise$1,300,935 $1,293,639 $1,298,493 $1,298,140 $1,286,2652%1%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,897,762  1,800,972  1,515,003  1,204,661  1,232,53022 54 
Community Advantage - homeowners association 516,782  526,274  532,027  537,696  526,595(7)(2)
Insurance agency lending 1,153,975  1,122,361  1,128,446  1,140,691  1,120,98511 3 
Premium Finance receivables           
U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,744,361  7,127,234  7,308,054  7,502,901  7,378,34035 5 
Canada property & casualty insurance 867,662  763,097  875,362  863,391  944,83655 (8)
Life insurance 9,312,521  9,196,382  9,023,642  8,758,553  8,506,9605 9 
Consumer and other 144,011  122,642  114,864  147,016  116,50570 24 
Total niche loans$22,938,009 $21,952,601 $21,795,891 $21,453,049 $21,113,01618%9%
            
Total loans, net of unearned income$55,654,947 $54,071,292 $53,105,101 $52,063,482 $51,041,67912%9%

(1) NM - Not Meaningful.
(2) Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2026(1)		 Jun 30,
2025
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$11,796,736  $12,112,891  $11,423,701  $10,952,146  $10,877,166 (10)% 8%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,742,269   5,987,258   6,233,753   6,710,919   6,795,725 51  (1)
Wealth management deposits(2) 1,349,949   1,670,620   1,907,647   1,600,735   1,595,764 (77) (15)
Money market 23,083,225   21,714,267   21,368,924   20,270,382   19,556,041 25  18 
Savings 6,597,516   6,942,565   6,905,216   6,758,743   6,659,419 (20) (1)
Time certificates of deposit 11,571,580   10,486,781   9,877,950   10,418,456   10,332,696 41  12 
Total deposits$61,141,275  $58,914,382  $57,717,191  $56,711,381  $55,816,811 15% 10%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 19%  20%  20%  19%  19%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11   10   11   12   12    
Wealth management deposits(2) 2   3   3   3   3    
Money market 38   37   37   36   35    
Savings 11   12   12   12   12    
Time certificates of deposit 19   18   17   18   19    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $5,548,778 3.57%
4-6 months  3,389,412 3.49 
7-9 months  1,458,932 3.43 
10-12 months  604,775 3.38 
13-18 months  413,060 3.50 
19-24 months  72,439 2.84 
24+ months  84,184 2.61 
Total $11,571,580 3.51%
       

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $2,412,081  $2,247,083  $2,842,829  $3,276,683  $3,308,199 
Investment securities(2)  10,832,538   10,616,617   10,084,138   9,377,930   8,801,560 
FHLB and FRB stock(3)  292,325   291,972   284,643   282,338   282,001 
Liquidity management assets(4) $13,536,944  $13,155,672  $13,211,610  $12,936,951  $12,391,760 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  402,175   317,047   357,672   295,365   310,534 
Loans, net of unearned income(4) (5)  54,491,469   52,845,685   52,193,637   51,403,566   49,517,635 
Total earning assets(4) $68,430,588  $66,318,404  $65,762,919  $64,635,882  $62,219,929 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (405,743)  (391,810)  (404,075)  (410,681)  (398,685)
Cash and due from banks  519,586   534,189   517,616   495,292   478,707 
Other assets  3,617,292   3,628,340   3,615,808   3,582,543   3,540,394 
Total assets $72,161,723  $70,089,123  $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $6,453,420  $6,081,218  $6,133,333  $6,687,292  $6,423,050 
Wealth management deposits  1,485,347   1,858,560   1,925,808   1,604,142   1,552,989 
Money market accounts  22,000,942   21,156,125   20,475,659   19,431,021   18,184,754 
Savings accounts  6,707,916   6,921,251   6,814,263   6,723,325   6,578,698 
Time deposits  10,938,312   9,782,112   10,045,136   10,319,719   9,841,702 
Interest-bearing deposits $47,585,937  $45,799,266  $45,394,199  $44,765,499  $42,581,193 
FHLB advances(3)  3,450,773   3,451,312   3,203,483   3,151,310   3,151,310 
Other borrowings  358,511   442,200   547,507   614,892   593,657 
Subordinated notes  298,757   298,661   298,576   298,481   298,398 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $51,947,544  $50,245,005  $49,697,331  $49,083,748  $46,878,124 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  11,273,344   10,963,887   11,080,254   10,791,709   10,643,798 
Other liabilities  1,466,386   1,492,518   1,548,075   1,472,036   1,456,383 
Equity  7,474,449   7,387,713   7,166,608   6,955,543   6,862,040 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $72,161,723  $70,089,123  $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345 
           
Net free funds/contribution(6) $16,483,044  $16,073,399  $16,065,588  $15,552,134  $15,341,805 

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $20,921  $19,214  $27,267  $35,067  $34,593 
Investment securities  106,346   100,864   96,122   87,101   78,733 
FHLB and FRB stock(1)  5,625   5,564   5,497   5,444   5,393 
Liquidity management assets(2) $132,892  $125,642  $128,886  $127,612  $118,719 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  6,169   4,615   5,607   4,757   4,872 
Loans, net of unearned income(2)  825,092   799,915   824,628   834,294   800,197 
Total interest income $964,153  $930,172  $959,121  $966,663  $923,788 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $32,318  $29,666  $31,681  $40,448  $37,517 
Wealth management deposits  6,823   8,941   10,011   8,415   8,182 
Money market accounts  165,035   155,299   163,585   169,831   155,890 
Savings accounts  25,729   30,672   34,371   38,844   37,637 
Time deposits  95,128   84,609   92,530   98,308   94,244 
Interest-bearing deposits $325,033  $309,187  $332,178  $355,846  $333,470 
FHLB advances(1)  28,218   27,701   26,408   26,007   25,724 
Other borrowings  3,121   4,026   5,956   6,887   6,957 
Subordinated notes  3,739   3,719   3,737   3,717   3,735 
Junior subordinated debentures  3,935   3,903   4,173   4,367   4,328 
Total interest expense $364,046  $348,536  $372,452  $396,824  $374,214 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,741)  (2,612)  (2,795)  (2,829)  (2,880)
Net interest income (GAAP)(3)  597,366   579,024   583,874   567,010   546,694 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,741   2,612   2,795   2,829   2,880 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) $600,107  $581,636  $586,669  $569,839  $549,574 

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(3) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.48% 3.47% 3.81% 4.25% 4.19%
Investment securities 3.94  3.85  3.78  3.68  3.59 
FHLB and FRB stock(1) 7.72  7.73  7.66  7.65  7.67 
Liquidity management assets 3.94% 3.87% 3.87% 3.91% 3.84%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.15  5.90  6.22  6.39  6.29 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.07  6.14  6.27  6.44  6.48 
Total earning assets 5.65% 5.69% 5.79% 5.93% 5.96%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.01% 1.98% 2.05% 2.40% 2.34%
Wealth management deposits 1.84  1.95  2.06  2.08  2.11 
Money market accounts 3.01  2.98  3.17  3.47  3.44 
Savings accounts 1.54  1.80  2.00  2.29  2.29 
Time deposits 3.49  3.51  3.65  3.78  3.84 
Interest-bearing deposits 2.74% 2.74% 2.90% 3.15% 3.14%
FHLB advances 3.28  3.26  3.27  3.27  3.27 
Other borrowings 3.49  3.69  4.32  4.44  4.70 
Subordinated notes 5.02  5.05  4.97  4.94  5.02 
Junior subordinated debentures 6.22  6.24  6.53  6.83  6.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.81% 2.81% 2.97% 3.21% 3.20%
           
Interest rate spread(2) (3) 2.84% 2.88% 2.82% 2.72% 2.76%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(4) 0.68  0.68  0.72  0.78  0.78 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(3) 3.50% 3.54% 3.52% 3.48% 3.52%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.52% 3.56% 3.54% 3.50% 3.54%

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for six months ended,		Interest
for six months ended,		Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2025
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$2,330,038  $3,413,538 $40,135  $71,538 3.47% 4.23%
Investment securities(2) 10,725,174   8,606,730  207,210   151,439 3.90  3.55 
FHLB and FRB stock(3) 292,149   281,853  11,189   10,700 7.72  7.66 
Liquidity management assets(4) (5)$13,347,361  $12,302,121 $258,534  $233,677 3.91% 3.83%
Other earning assets(4) (5) (6)    6,533     92   2.84 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 359,846   298,688  10,784   9,118 6.04  6.16 
Loans, net of unearned income(4) (5) (7) 53,673,123   48,680,160  1,625,007   1,570,765 6.11  6.51 
Total earning assets(5)$67,380,330  $61,287,502 $1,894,325  $1,813,652 5.67% 5.97%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (398,815)  (387,092)      
Cash and due from banks 526,847   477,571       
Other assets 3,622,786   3,600,500       
Total assets$71,131,148  $64,978,481       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$6,268,347  $6,235,661 $61,985  $71,117 1.99% 2.30%
Wealth management deposits 1,670,923   1,563,675  15,764   16,788 1.90  2.17 
Money market accounts 21,580,867   17,884,615  320,334   302,264 2.99  3.41 
Savings accounts 6,813,994   6,529,345  56,401   73,560 1.67  2.27 
Time deposits 10,363,406   9,625,117  179,736   189,974 3.50  3.98 
Interest-bearing deposits$46,697,537  $41,838,413 $634,220  $653,703 2.74% 3.15%
FHLB advances(3) 3,451,041   3,151,310  55,919   51,165 3.27  3.27 
Other borrowings 400,124   587,930  7,147   13,749 3.60  4.72 
Subordinated notes 298,709   298,353  7,458   7,449 5.04  5.04 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  7,838   8,639 6.23  6.87 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$51,100,977  $46,129,572 $712,582  $734,705 2.81% 3.21%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,119,470   10,687,733       
Other liabilities 1,479,380   1,498,578       
Equity 7,431,321   6,662,598       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$71,131,148  $64,978,481       
Interest rate spread(5) (8)      2.86% 2.76%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (5,353)  (5,779)(0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(9)$16,279,353  $15,157,930    0.68  0.79 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(5)   $1,176,390  $1,073,168 3.52% 3.53%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    5,353   5,779 0.02  0.02 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(5)   $1,181,743  $1,078,947 3.54% 3.55%

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(5) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(6) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(7) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(8) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(9) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Jun 30, 2026 (2.4)% (1.1)% (0.1)% (0.1)%
Mar 31, 2026 (0.8) (0.1) (1.0) (1.9)
Dec 31, 2025 (1.6) (0.5) (0.5) (0.8)
Sep 30, 2025 (2.3) (0.8) 0.0  (0.4)
Jun 30, 2025 (1.5) (0.4) (0.2) (1.2)


Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Jun 30, 2026 (0.2)% (0.1)% (0.2)% (0.4)%
Mar 31, 2026 (0.1) 0.0  (0.1) (0.3)
Dec 31, 2025 (0.0) 0.1  (0.1) (0.2)
Sep 30, 2025 (0.2) (0.1) 0.1  (0.1)
Jun 30, 2025 0.0  0.0  (0.1) (0.4)
             

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Management has taken action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates to stabilize net interest margin following the rise in short term interest rates in 2022 and 2023. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive-fixed swaps to hedge variable-rate loan exposures. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of June 30, 2026One year or
less
 From one to
five years
 From five to
fifteen years
 After fifteen
years
 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$615,590  $4,170,452 $2,191,702 $53,448 $7,031,192
Variable rate 11,248,473   1,646      11,250,119
Total commercial$11,864,063  $4,172,098 $2,191,702 $53,448 $18,281,311
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$930,512  $2,655,051 $341,069 $70,710 $3,997,342
Variable rate 10,262,509   10,692  64    10,273,265
Total commercial real estate$11,193,021  $2,665,743 $341,133 $70,710 $14,270,607
Home equity         
Fixed rate$8,900  $982 $29 $6 $9,917
Variable rate 481,865         481,865
Total home equity$490,765  $982 $29 $6 $491,782
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$18,332  $7,134 $63,647 $1,042,536 $1,131,649
Variable rate 133,698   822,226  2,455,119    3,411,043
Total residential real estate$152,030  $829,360 $2,518,766 $1,042,536 $4,542,692
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$8,456,306  $155,717 $ $ $8,612,023
Variable rate          
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$8,456,306  $155,717 $ $ $8,612,023
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$22,418  $82,894 $ $ $105,312
Variable rate 9,207,209         9,207,209
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$9,229,627  $82,894 $ $ $9,312,521
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$47,737  $7,565 $1,185 $838 $57,325
Variable rate 86,686         86,686
Total consumer and other$134,423  $7,565 $1,185 $838 $144,011
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$10,099,795  $7,079,795 $2,597,632 $1,167,538 $20,944,760
Variable rate 31,420,440   834,564  2,455,183    34,710,187
Total loans, net of unearned income$41,520,235  $7,914,359 $5,052,815 $1,167,538 $55,654,947
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives(1) (6,900,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$34,620,235         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors(2)        $22,627,412
12- month CMT(3)         8,176,185
Prime         3,125,303
Fed Funds         546,049
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         130,340
Other         104,898
Total variable rate        $34,710,187

(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates and those that have matured as of June 30, 2026. The $6.90 billion of cash flow hedging derivatives includes receive fixed swaps, collars and floors of which $5.95 billion were impacting the cash flows of loans indexed to one-month SOFR as of June 30, 2026.
(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c540cd1-ff96-4980-bba0-73e86ea12545

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $20.0 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $8.2 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month
CMT		 Prime 
Second Quarter 2026 (1)bps30 bps bps
First Quarter 2026 (3) 20    
Fourth Quarter 2025 (44) (20) (50) 
Third Quarter 2025 (19) (28) (25) 
Second Quarter 2025   (7)   
           

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,Jun 30, Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025  2026   2025 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $471,591  $460,465  $454,586  $457,461  $448,387 $460,465  $437,060 
Provision for credit losses  23,134   29,594   27,588   21,768   22,234  52,728   46,197 
Other adjustments  (90)  (50)  71   (88)  180  (140)  184 
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  10,837   8,428   12,894   21,597   6,148  19,265   15,870 
Commercial real estate  707   7,260   5,625   144   5,711  7,967   6,165 
Home equity           27   111     111 
Residential real estate  163   350      26     513    
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  5,403   7,431   8,354   6,860   6,346  12,834   13,460 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance           18        12 
Consumer and other  172   180   203   174   179  352   326 
Total charge-offs  17,282   23,649   27,076   28,846   18,495  40,931   35,944 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  1,710   1,419   956   1,449   1,746  3,129   2,675 
Commercial real estate  5   6   4   241   10  11   22 
Home equity  16   303   28   104   30  319   246 
Residential real estate  1   1   1   1   2  2   138 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  2,076   3,437   4,275   2,459   3,335  5,513   6,822 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                    
Consumer and other  28   65   32   37   32  93   61 
Total recoveries  3,836   5,231   