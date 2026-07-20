Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $461.1 million, or $6.52 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2026 compared to net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2025. This represents a year-to-date net income increase of 20% compared to the same period of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of the year totaled a record $671.6 million, compared to $566.3 million for the first six months of 2025.

The Company reported record quarterly net income of $233.7 million, or $3.30 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $227.4 million, or $3.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2026 totaled a record $341.1 million, as compared to $330.5 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to deliver record results for the first six months of the year. Second quarter 2026 represents the sixth consecutive quarter of record net income for the Company. Strong diversified loan growth funded by robust organic deposit growth highlights the underlying strength of our business model. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and unique market positioning to grow the balance sheet and create long term franchise value.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the second quarter remained within our expected range at 3.52% and we generated record net interest income attributable to strong average earning asset growth. Building on our momentum, we believe consistent balance sheet growth, coupled with a stable net interest margin, should result in net interest income expansion in future quarters.”

Highlights of the second quarter of 2026:

Comparative information to the first quarter of 2026, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by $1.6 billion, or 12% annualized.

Total deposits increased by $2.2 billion, or 15% annualized.

Total assets increased by $2.5 billion, or 14% annualized.

Net interest income increased to $597.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $579.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven by robust average earning asset growth. Net interest margin decreased to 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to lower loan yields.

Non-interest expense was impacted by the following: A $5.2 million reversal of an FDIC special assessment accrued in the first quarter of 2024. The special assessments were in response to certain bank failures in 2023 and the reversal is based on the FDIC's final determination of losses to its Deposit Insurance Fund.

Provision for credit losses totaled $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Net charge-offs totaled $13.4 million, or 10 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2026 down from $18.4 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-performing loans totaled $179.3 million and comprised 0.32% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $182.7 million and 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026.

“Looking ahead, our pipelines remain strong and we believe we are well-positioned to generate consistent balance sheet growth while maintaining our disciplined underwriting standards. We remain committed to growing net interest income and exercising prudent expense management, which position us to deliver positive operating leverage for 2026”, Mr. Crane said.

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2026 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da851221-c088-4baf-a1ec-e1a8c39faf8c

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, driven by a $1.6 billion increase in total loans. The strong loan growth was diversified across all major loan categories, including seasonally higher growth in our Premium Finance Receivables - Property and Casualty portfolio.

Total liabilities increased by $2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, driven by a $2.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the second quarter of 2026 was driven by our diverse customer base and product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances represented 19% of total deposits and average non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.0%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2026, net interest income totaled $597.4 million, compared to $579.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was driven by robust average earning asset growth of $2.1 billion.

Net interest margin was 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2026, down four basis points compared to the first quarter of 2026. The yield on earning assets declined four basis points during the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to a seven basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits remained unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2026. The net free funds contribution in the second quarter of 2026 was flat compared to the first quarter of 2026.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $481.2 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase from $471.6 million as of March 31, 2026. A provision for credit losses totaling $23.1 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $29.6 million recorded in the first quarter of 2026. The provision for credit losses recognized in the second quarter of 2026 reflects stable credit quality and a mostly stable macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, allowance results capture uncertainty related to credit spreads, equity market valuations, consumer & business sentiment, and the job market. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $5.0 million compared to $18.4 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2026. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 10 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 14 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2026. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans were stable compared to prior quarter. Non-performing assets totaled $195.2 million and comprised 0.26% of total assets as of June 30, 2026, as compared to $200.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026. Non-performing loans totaled $179.3 million and comprised 0.32% of total loans at June 30, 2026, as compared to $182.7 million and 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $141.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $134.1 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Wealth management revenue decreased by approximately $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by performance based revenues on certain customer relationships which positively impacted results in the first quarter of 2026. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily attributed to higher operational revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized approximately $1.8 million in net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2026 compared to approximately $31,000 in net losses in the first quarter of 2026. The net gains in the second quarter of 2026 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $397.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, increasing $14.9 million, compared to $382.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable at 2.21% in the second quarter of 2026.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by approximately $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the first quarter of 2026. This was primarily driven by higher commissions and incentives expense attributable to an increase in mortgage originations and a full quarter impact of the annual merit increases reflected in base salaries.

Advertising and marketing expense in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $20.4 million, which was a $7.2 million increase as compared to the first quarter of 2026. The increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by summer sports sponsorships and other community sponsorship events. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

FDIC insurance totaled $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, a $4.4 million decrease from the first quarter of 2026. This was primarily the result of a reversal of the $5.2 million FDIC special assessment recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The special assessments were in response to certain bank failures in 2023 and the reversal is based on the FDIC's final determination of losses to its Deposit Insurance Fund.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $84.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The effective tax rates were 26.5% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 24.4% in the first quarter of 2026. The effective tax rates were impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $140,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net excess tax benefits of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2026, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2026. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2026 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2026.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were approximately $5.8 billion during the second quarter of 2026. Average balances increased by $361.6 million, as compared to the first quarter of 2026. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the second quarter of 2026, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $3.1 billion, $1.2 billion, and $363.7 million as of June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to $3.0 billion, $1.2 billion, and $362.8 million as of March 31, 2026, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $39.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease as compared to the first quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $49.7 billion of assets under administration, which excludes assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the first quarter of 2026 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2025 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point

(bp) change

from

1st Quarter

2026 % or

basis point

(bp) change

from

2nd Quarter

2025 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Net income $ 233,693 $ 227,388 $ 195,527 3 % 20 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 341,098 330,534 289,322 3 18 Net income per common share – Diluted 3.30 3.22 2.78 2 19 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.55 0.55 0.50 — 10 Net revenue(3) 738,635 713,166 670,783 4 10 Net interest income 597,366 579,024 546,694 3 9 Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.54 % 3.52 % (4 ) bps (2 ) bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.52 3.56 3.54 (4 ) (2 ) Net overhead ratio(4) 1.42 1.44 1.57 (2 ) (15 ) Return on average assets 1.30 1.32 1.19 (2 ) 11 Return on average common equity 12.82 12.76 12.07 6 75 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.91 14.89 14.44 2 47 At end of period Total assets $ 74,668,135 $ 72,157,433 $ 68,983,318 14 % 8 % Total loans(5) 55,654,947 54,071,292 51,041,679 12 9 Total deposits 61,141,275 58,914,382 55,816,811 15 10 Total shareholders’ equity 7,525,116 7,378,100 7,225,696 8 4

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 74,668,135 $ 72,157,433 $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 Total loans(1) 55,654,947 54,071,292 53,105,101 52,063,482 51,041,679 Total deposits 61,141,275 58,914,382 57,717,191 56,711,381 55,816,811 Total shareholders’ equity 7,525,116 7,378,100 7,258,715 7,045,757 7,225,696 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 597,366 $ 579,024 $ 583,874 $ 567,010 $ 546,694 $ 1,176,390 $ 1,073,168 Net revenue(2) 738,635 713,166 714,264 697,837 670,783 1,451,801 1,313,891 Net income 233,693 227,388 223,024 216,254 195,527 461,081 384,566 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 341,098 330,534 329,811 317,809 289,322 671,632 566,340 Net income per common share – Basic 3.34 3.26 3.21 2.82 2.82 6.60 5.55 Net income per common share – Diluted 3.30 3.22 3.15 2.78 2.78 6.52 5.47 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.55 0.55 0.50 0.50 0.50 1.10 1.00 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.54 % 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.53 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.52 3.56 3.54 3.50 3.54 3.54 3.55 Non-interest income to average assets 0.79 0.78 0.74 0.76 0.76 0.78 0.75 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.21 2.21 2.19 2.21 2.32 2.21 2.32 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.42 1.44 1.45 1.45 1.57 1.43 1.57 Return on average assets 1.30 1.32 1.27 1.26 1.19 1.31 1.19 Return on average common equity 12.82 12.76 12.63 11.58 12.07 12.79 12.14 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 14.91 14.89 14.83 13.74 14.44 14.90 14.57 Average total assets $ 72,161,723 $ 70,089,123 $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 $ 71,131,148 $ 64,978,481 Average total shareholders’ equity 7,474,449 7,387,713 7,166,608 6,955,543 6,862,040 7,431,321 6,662,598 Average loans to average deposits ratio 92.6 % 93.1 % 92.4 % 92.5 % 93.0 % 92.8 % 92.7 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 91.0 91.8 92.0 91.8 91.4 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 160.72 $ 138.94 $ 139.82 $ 132.44 $ 123.98 Book value per common share 105.26 103.10 102.03 98.87 95.43 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 92.13 89.90 88.66 85.39 81.86 Common shares outstanding 67,455,414 67,437,300 66,974,913 66,961,209 66,937,732 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.3 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 8.4 8.5 8.5 8.3 8.0 Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 9.8 9.8 9.6 9.5 10.2 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 11.1 11.1 11.0 10.9 11.5 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 10.4 10.4 10.3 10.2 10.0 Total capital ratio(5) 12.4 12.6 12.4 12.4 13.0 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 481,189 $ 471,591 $ 460,465 $ 454,586 $ 457,461 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.90 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 16 16 16 16 16 Banking offices 210 209 209 208 208

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 595,790 $ 543,654 $ 467,874 $ 565,406 $ 695,501 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 65 65 64 63 63 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,573,915 3,051,665 3,180,553 3,422,452 4,569,618 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 7,587,545 7,244,282 6,236,263 5,274,124 4,885,715 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,196,452 3,270,207 3,343,905 3,438,406 3,502,186 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 65,815 63,786 63,770 63,445 273,722 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 294,629 292,044 291,881 282,755 282,087 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 407,495 383,405 340,745 333,883 299,606 Loans, net of unearned income 55,654,947 54,071,292 53,105,101 52,063,482 51,041,679 Allowance for loan losses (402,952 ) (390,651 ) (379,283 ) (386,622 ) (391,654 ) Net loans 55,251,995 53,680,641 52,725,818 51,676,860 50,650,025 Premises, software and equipment, net 778,958 777,603 781,611 775,425 776,324 Lease investments, net 363,664 362,766 360,646 301,000 289,768 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,666,474 1,596,617 1,617,682 1,614,674 1,610,025 Receivable on unsettled securities sales — — 835,275 978,209 240,039 Goodwill 797,219 797,658 797,960 797,639 798,144 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 88,119 93,040 97,999 105,297 110,495 Total assets $ 74,668,135 $ 72,157,433 $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,796,736 $ 12,112,891 $ 11,423,701 $ 10,952,146 $ 10,877,166 Interest-bearing 49,344,539 46,801,491 46,293,490 45,759,235 44,939,645 Total deposits 61,141,275 58,914,382 57,717,191 56,711,381 55,816,811 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,450,680 3,451,309 3,451,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 Other borrowings 370,736 340,647 477,966 579,328 625,392 Subordinated notes 298,820 298,717 298,636 298,536 298,458 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Payable on unsettled securities purchases — — — — 39,105 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,627,942 1,520,712 1,684,663 1,589,761 1,572,981 Total liabilities 67,143,019 64,779,333 63,883,331 62,583,881 61,757,622 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 425,000 425,000 425,000 425,000 837,500 Common stock 67,581 67,563 67,062 67,042 67,025 Surplus 2,560,427 2,546,754 2,534,024 2,521,306 2,495,637 Treasury stock (14,882 ) (13,970 ) (9,156 ) (9,150 ) (9,156 ) Retained earnings 4,907,788 4,719,561 4,537,539 4,356,367 4,200,923 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (420,798 ) (366,808 ) (295,754 ) (314,808 ) (366,233 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,525,116 7,378,100 7,258,715 7,045,757 7,225,696 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 74,668,135 $ 72,157,433 $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 822,981 $ 797,889 $ 822,494 $ 832,140 $ 797,997 $ 1,620,870 $ 1,566,359 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,169 4,615 5,607 4,757 4,872 10,784 9,118 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 20,916 19,150 27,190 34,992 34,317 40,066 71,083 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 5 64 77 75 276 69 455 Investment securities 105,716 100,278 95,461 86,426 78,053 205,994 150,069 Trading account securities — — — — — — 11 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,625 5,564 5,497 5,444 5,393 11,189 10,700 Brokerage customer receivables — — — — — — 78 Total interest income 961,412 927,560 956,326 963,834 920,908 1,888,972 1,807,873 Interest expense Interest on deposits 325,033 309,187 332,178 355,846 333,470 634,220 653,703 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 28,218 27,701 26,408 26,007 25,724 55,919 51,165 Interest on other borrowings 3,121 4,026 5,956 6,887 6,957 7,147 13,749 Interest on subordinated notes 3,739 3,719 3,737 3,717 3,735 7,458 7,449 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 3,935 3,903 4,173 4,367 4,328 7,838 8,639 Total interest expense 364,046 348,536 372,452 396,824 374,214 712,582 734,705 Net interest income 597,366 579,024 583,874 567,010 546,694 1,176,390 1,073,168 Provision for credit losses 23,134 29,594 27,588 21,768 22,234 52,728 46,197 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 574,232 549,430 556,286 545,242 524,460 1,123,662 1,026,971 Non-interest income Wealth management 39,883 42,059 39,365 37,188 36,821 81,942 70,863 Mortgage banking 27,438 23,396 22,625 24,451 23,170 50,834 43,699 Service charges on deposit accounts 21,240 20,970 20,402 19,825 19,502 42,210 38,864 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,845 (31 ) 1,505 2,972 650 1,814 3,846 Fees from covered call options 4,793 4,669 5,992 5,619 5,624 9,462 9,070 Trading gains (losses), net 70 10 (257 ) 172 151 80 87 Operating lease income, net 18,804 19,154 16,365 15,466 15,166 37,958 30,453 Other 27,196 23,915 24,393 25,134 23,005 51,111 43,841 Total non-interest income 141,269 134,142 130,390 130,827 124,089 275,411 240,723 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 234,089 228,447 222,557 219,668 219,541 462,536 431,067 Software and equipment 39,288 35,654 36,096 35,027 36,522 74,942 71,239 Operating lease equipment 11,187 10,987 11,034 10,409 10,757 22,174 21,228 Occupancy, net 21,153 20,566 20,105 20,809 20,228 41,719 41,006 Data processing 10,659 11,266 11,809 11,329 12,110 21,925 23,384 Advertising and marketing 20,432 13,218 13,792 19,027 18,761 33,650 31,033 Professional fees 9,342 7,375 8,280 7,465 9,243 16,717 18,287 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,921 4,958 4,999 5,196 5,580 9,879 11,198 FDIC insurance 6,640 10,990 10,562 11,418 10,971 17,630 21,897 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 786 207 2,162 262 505 993 1,148 Other 39,040 38,964 43,057 39,418 37,243 78,004 76,064 Total non-interest expense 397,537 382,632 384,453 380,028 381,461 780,169 747,551 Income before taxes 317,964 300,940 302,223 296,041 267,088 618,904 520,143 Income tax expense 84,271 73,552 79,199 79,787 71,561 157,823 135,577 Net income $ 233,693 $ 227,388 $ 223,024 $ 216,254 $ 195,527 $ 461,081 $ 384,566 Preferred stock dividends 8,367 8,367 8,367 13,295 6,991 16,734 13,982 Preferred stock redemption — — — 14,046 — — — Net income applicable to common shares $ 225,326 $ 219,021 $ 214,657 $ 188,913 $ 188,536 $ 444,347 $ 370,584 Net income per common share - Basic $ 3.34 $ 3.26 $ 3.21 $ 2.82 $ 2.82 $ 6.60 $ 5.55 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 3.30 $ 3.22 $ 3.15 $ 2.78 $ 2.78 $ 6.52 $ 5.47 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.10 $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding 67,434 67,246 66,970 66,952 66,931 67,341 66,829 Dilutive potential common shares 852 851 1,143 1,028 888 852 903 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 68,286 68,097 68,113 67,980 67,819 68,193 67,732

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From(1) (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026(2) Jun 30,

2025 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 265,203 $ 249,350 $ 217,136 $ 211,360 $ 192,633 26 % 38 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 142,292 134,055 123,609 122,523 106,973 25 33 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 407,495 $ 383,405 $ 340,745 $ 333,883 $ 299,606 25 % 36 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 7,802,625 $ 7,620,239 $ 7,267,505 $ 7,135,083 $ 7,028,247 10 % 11 % Asset-based lending 1,628,319 1,558,089 1,512,888 1,588,522 1,663,693 18 (2 ) Municipal 866,012 839,633 868,958 804,986 771,785 13 12 Leases 3,114,901 3,002,014 2,921,366 2,834,563 2,757,331 15 13 Commercial real estate Residential construction 52,590 53,097 54,753 60,923 59,027 (4 ) (11 ) Commercial construction 2,294,566 1,959,375 2,013,244 2,273,545 2,165,263 69 6 Land 308,509 311,470 341,585 323,685 304,827 (4 ) 1 Office 1,607,275 1,652,482 1,688,614 1,578,208 1,601,208 (11 ) — Industrial 3,405,641 3,323,977 3,167,768 2,912,547 2,824,889 10 21 Retail 1,475,949 1,469,658 1,436,252 1,478,861 1,452,351 2 2 Multi-family 3,299,607 3,565,419 3,445,507 3,306,597 3,200,578 (30 ) 3 Mixed use and other 1,826,470 1,826,808 1,793,013 1,684,841 1,683,867 (0 ) 8 Home equity 491,782 471,264 480,525 484,202 466,815 17 5 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 4,411,357 4,319,941 4,171,439 4,019,046 3,814,715 8 16 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 76,334 83,036 84,706 75,088 80,800 (32 ) (6 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 55,001 62,189 61,087 49,736 53,267 (46 ) 3 Total core loans $ 32,716,938 $ 32,118,691 $ 31,309,210 $ 30,610,433 $ 29,928,663 7 % 9 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,300,935 $ 1,293,639 $ 1,298,493 $ 1,298,140 $ 1,286,265 2 % 1 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,897,762 1,800,972 1,515,003 1,204,661 1,232,530 22 54 Community Advantage - homeowners association 516,782 526,274 532,027 537,696 526,595 (7 ) (2 ) Insurance agency lending 1,153,975 1,122,361 1,128,446 1,140,691 1,120,985 11 3 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,744,361 7,127,234 7,308,054 7,502,901 7,378,340 35 5 Canada property & casualty insurance 867,662 763,097 875,362 863,391 944,836 55 (8 ) Life insurance 9,312,521 9,196,382 9,023,642 8,758,553 8,506,960 5 9 Consumer and other 144,011 122,642 114,864 147,016 116,505 70 24 Total niche loans $ 22,938,009 $ 21,952,601 $ 21,795,891 $ 21,453,049 $ 21,113,016 18 % 9 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 55,654,947 $ 54,071,292 $ 53,105,101 $ 52,063,482 $ 51,041,679 12 % 9 %

(1) NM - Not Meaningful.

(2) Annualized.



TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026(1) Jun 30,

2025 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,796,736 $ 12,112,891 $ 11,423,701 $ 10,952,146 $ 10,877,166 (10) % 8 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,742,269 5,987,258 6,233,753 6,710,919 6,795,725 51 (1 ) Wealth management deposits(2) 1,349,949 1,670,620 1,907,647 1,600,735 1,595,764 (77 ) (15 ) Money market 23,083,225 21,714,267 21,368,924 20,270,382 19,556,041 25 18 Savings 6,597,516 6,942,565 6,905,216 6,758,743 6,659,419 (20 ) (1 ) Time certificates of deposit 11,571,580 10,486,781 9,877,950 10,418,456 10,332,696 41 12 Total deposits $ 61,141,275 $ 58,914,382 $ 57,717,191 $ 56,711,381 $ 55,816,811 15 % 10 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 19 % 20 % 20 % 19 % 19 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11 10 11 12 12 Wealth management deposits(2) 2 3 3 3 3 Money market 38 37 37 36 35 Savings 11 12 12 12 12 Time certificates of deposit 19 18 17 18 19 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.



TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of June 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 5,548,778 3.57 % 4-6 months 3,389,412 3.49 7-9 months 1,458,932 3.43 10-12 months 604,775 3.38 13-18 months 413,060 3.50 19-24 months 72,439 2.84 24+ months 84,184 2.61 Total $ 11,571,580 3.51 %

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 2,412,081 $ 2,247,083 $ 2,842,829 $ 3,276,683 $ 3,308,199 Investment securities(2) 10,832,538 10,616,617 10,084,138 9,377,930 8,801,560 FHLB and FRB stock(3) 292,325 291,972 284,643 282,338 282,001 Liquidity management assets(4) $ 13,536,944 $ 13,155,672 $ 13,211,610 $ 12,936,951 $ 12,391,760 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 402,175 317,047 357,672 295,365 310,534 Loans, net of unearned income(4) (5) 54,491,469 52,845,685 52,193,637 51,403,566 49,517,635 Total earning assets(4) $ 68,430,588 $ 66,318,404 $ 65,762,919 $ 64,635,882 $ 62,219,929 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (405,743 ) (391,810 ) (404,075 ) (410,681 ) (398,685 ) Cash and due from banks 519,586 534,189 517,616 495,292 478,707 Other assets 3,617,292 3,628,340 3,615,808 3,582,543 3,540,394 Total assets $ 72,161,723 $ 70,089,123 $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,453,420 $ 6,081,218 $ 6,133,333 $ 6,687,292 $ 6,423,050 Wealth management deposits 1,485,347 1,858,560 1,925,808 1,604,142 1,552,989 Money market accounts 22,000,942 21,156,125 20,475,659 19,431,021 18,184,754 Savings accounts 6,707,916 6,921,251 6,814,263 6,723,325 6,578,698 Time deposits 10,938,312 9,782,112 10,045,136 10,319,719 9,841,702 Interest-bearing deposits $ 47,585,937 $ 45,799,266 $ 45,394,199 $ 44,765,499 $ 42,581,193 FHLB advances(3) 3,450,773 3,451,312 3,203,483 3,151,310 3,151,310 Other borrowings 358,511 442,200 547,507 614,892 593,657 Subordinated notes 298,757 298,661 298,576 298,481 298,398 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 51,947,544 $ 50,245,005 $ 49,697,331 $ 49,083,748 $ 46,878,124 Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,273,344 10,963,887 11,080,254 10,791,709 10,643,798 Other liabilities 1,466,386 1,492,518 1,548,075 1,472,036 1,456,383 Equity 7,474,449 7,387,713 7,166,608 6,955,543 6,862,040 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 72,161,723 $ 70,089,123 $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 Net free funds/contribution(6) $ 16,483,044 $ 16,073,399 $ 16,065,588 $ 15,552,134 $ 15,341,805

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 20,921 $ 19,214 $ 27,267 $ 35,067 $ 34,593 Investment securities 106,346 100,864 96,122 87,101 78,733 FHLB and FRB stock(1) 5,625 5,564 5,497 5,444 5,393 Liquidity management assets(2) $ 132,892 $ 125,642 $ 128,886 $ 127,612 $ 118,719 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,169 4,615 5,607 4,757 4,872 Loans, net of unearned income(2) 825,092 799,915 824,628 834,294 800,197 Total interest income $ 964,153 $ 930,172 $ 959,121 $ 966,663 $ 923,788 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 32,318 $ 29,666 $ 31,681 $ 40,448 $ 37,517 Wealth management deposits 6,823 8,941 10,011 8,415 8,182 Money market accounts 165,035 155,299 163,585 169,831 155,890 Savings accounts 25,729 30,672 34,371 38,844 37,637 Time deposits 95,128 84,609 92,530 98,308 94,244 Interest-bearing deposits $ 325,033 $ 309,187 $ 332,178 $ 355,846 $ 333,470 FHLB advances(1) 28,218 27,701 26,408 26,007 25,724 Other borrowings 3,121 4,026 5,956 6,887 6,957 Subordinated notes 3,739 3,719 3,737 3,717 3,735 Junior subordinated debentures 3,935 3,903 4,173 4,367 4,328 Total interest expense $ 364,046 $ 348,536 $ 372,452 $ 396,824 $ 374,214 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,741 ) (2,612 ) (2,795 ) (2,829 ) (2,880 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(3) 597,366 579,024 583,874 567,010 546,694 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,741 2,612 2,795 2,829 2,880 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) $ 600,107 $ 581,636 $ 586,669 $ 569,839 $ 549,574

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(3) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.



TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.48 % 3.47 % 3.81 % 4.25 % 4.19 % Investment securities 3.94 3.85 3.78 3.68 3.59 FHLB and FRB stock(1) 7.72 7.73 7.66 7.65 7.67 Liquidity management assets 3.94 % 3.87 % 3.87 % 3.91 % 3.84 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.15 5.90 6.22 6.39 6.29 Loans, net of unearned income 6.07 6.14 6.27 6.44 6.48 Total earning assets 5.65 % 5.69 % 5.79 % 5.93 % 5.96 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.01 % 1.98 % 2.05 % 2.40 % 2.34 % Wealth management deposits 1.84 1.95 2.06 2.08 2.11 Money market accounts 3.01 2.98 3.17 3.47 3.44 Savings accounts 1.54 1.80 2.00 2.29 2.29 Time deposits 3.49 3.51 3.65 3.78 3.84 Interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.90 % 3.15 % 3.14 % FHLB advances 3.28 3.26 3.27 3.27 3.27 Other borrowings 3.49 3.69 4.32 4.44 4.70 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 4.97 4.94 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 6.22 6.24 6.53 6.83 6.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.81 % 2.81 % 2.97 % 3.21 % 3.20 % Interest rate spread(2) (3) 2.84 % 2.88 % 2.82 % 2.72 % 2.76 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(4) 0.68 0.68 0.72 0.78 0.78 Net interest margin (GAAP)(3) 3.50 % 3.54 % 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.52 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.52 % 3.56 % 3.54 % 3.50 % 3.54 %

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for six months ended, Interest

for six months ended, Yield/Rate

for six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 2,330,038 $ 3,413,538 $ 40,135 $ 71,538 3.47 % 4.23 % Investment securities(2) 10,725,174 8,606,730 207,210 151,439 3.90 3.55 FHLB and FRB stock(3) 292,149 281,853 11,189 10,700 7.72 7.66 Liquidity management assets(4) (5) $ 13,347,361 $ 12,302,121 $ 258,534 $ 233,677 3.91 % 3.83 % Other earning assets(4) (5) (6) — 6,533 — 92 — 2.84 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 359,846 298,688 10,784 9,118 6.04 6.16 Loans, net of unearned income(4) (5) (7) 53,673,123 48,680,160 1,625,007 1,570,765 6.11 6.51 Total earning assets(5) $ 67,380,330 $ 61,287,502 $ 1,894,325 $ 1,813,652 5.67 % 5.97 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (398,815 ) (387,092 ) Cash and due from banks 526,847 477,571 Other assets 3,622,786 3,600,500 Total assets $ 71,131,148 $ 64,978,481 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,268,347 $ 6,235,661 $ 61,985 $ 71,117 1.99 % 2.30 % Wealth management deposits 1,670,923 1,563,675 15,764 16,788 1.90 2.17 Money market accounts 21,580,867 17,884,615 320,334 302,264 2.99 3.41 Savings accounts 6,813,994 6,529,345 56,401 73,560 1.67 2.27 Time deposits 10,363,406 9,625,117 179,736 189,974 3.50 3.98 Interest-bearing deposits $ 46,697,537 $ 41,838,413 $ 634,220 $ 653,703 2.74 % 3.15 % FHLB advances(3) 3,451,041 3,151,310 55,919 51,165 3.27 3.27 Other borrowings 400,124 587,930 7,147 13,749 3.60 4.72 Subordinated notes 298,709 298,353 7,458 7,449 5.04 5.04 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 7,838 8,639 6.23 6.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 51,100,977 $ 46,129,572 $ 712,582 $ 734,705 2.81 % 3.21 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,119,470 10,687,733 Other liabilities 1,479,380 1,498,578 Equity 7,431,321 6,662,598 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 71,131,148 $ 64,978,481 Interest rate spread(5) (8) 2.86 % 2.76 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (5,353 ) (5,779 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(9) $ 16,279,353 $ 15,157,930 0.68 0.79 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(5) $ 1,176,390 $ 1,073,168 3.52 % 3.53 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 5,353 5,779 0.02 0.02 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(5) $ 1,181,743 $ 1,078,947 3.54 % 3.55 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(5) SeeTable 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(6) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(7) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(8) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(9) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis

Points +100 Basis

Points -100 Basis

Points -200 Basis

Points Jun 30, 2026 (2.4 )% (1.1 )% (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Mar 31, 2026 (0.8 ) (0.1 ) (1.0 ) (1.9 ) Dec 31, 2025 (1.6 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.8 ) Sep 30, 2025 (2.3 ) (0.8 ) 0.0 (0.4 ) Jun 30, 2025 (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 )





Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Jun 30, 2026 (0.2 )% (0.1 )% (0.2 )% (0.4 )% Mar 31, 2026 (0.1 ) 0.0 (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Dec 31, 2025 (0.0 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Sep 30, 2025 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Jun 30, 2025 0.0 0.0 (0.1 ) (0.4 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Management has taken action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates to stabilize net interest margin following the rise in short term interest rates in 2022 and 2023. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive-fixed swaps to hedge variable-rate loan exposures. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of June 30, 2026 One year or

less

From one to

five years

From five to

fifteen years

After fifteen

years

Total

(In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 615,590 $ 4,170,452 $ 2,191,702 $ 53,448 $ 7,031,192 Variable rate 11,248,473 1,646 — — 11,250,119 Total commercial $ 11,864,063 $ 4,172,098 $ 2,191,702 $ 53,448 $ 18,281,311 Commercial real estate Fixed rate $ 930,512 $ 2,655,051 $ 341,069 $ 70,710 $ 3,997,342 Variable rate 10,262,509 10,692 64 — 10,273,265 Total commercial real estate $ 11,193,021 $ 2,665,743 $ 341,133 $ 70,710 $ 14,270,607 Home equity Fixed rate $ 8,900 $ 982 $ 29 $ 6 $ 9,917 Variable rate 481,865 — — — 481,865 Total home equity $ 490,765 $ 982 $ 29 $ 6 $ 491,782 Residential real estate Fixed rate $ 18,332 $ 7,134 $ 63,647 $ 1,042,536 $ 1,131,649 Variable rate 133,698 822,226 2,455,119 — 3,411,043 Total residential real estate $ 152,030 $ 829,360 $ 2,518,766 $ 1,042,536 $ 4,542,692 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate $ 8,456,306 $ 155,717 $ — $ — $ 8,612,023 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 8,456,306 $ 155,717 $ — $ — $ 8,612,023 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate $ 22,418 $ 82,894 $ — $ — $ 105,312 Variable rate 9,207,209 — — — 9,207,209 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 9,229,627 $ 82,894 $ — $ — $ 9,312,521 Consumer and other Fixed rate $ 47,737 $ 7,565 $ 1,185 $ 838 $ 57,325 Variable rate 86,686 — — — 86,686 Total consumer and other $ 134,423 $ 7,565 $ 1,185 $ 838 $ 144,011 Total per category Fixed rate $ 10,099,795 $ 7,079,795 $ 2,597,632 $ 1,167,538 $ 20,944,760 Variable rate 31,420,440 834,564 2,455,183 — 34,710,187 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 41,520,235 $ 7,914,359 $ 5,052,815 $ 1,167,538 $ 55,654,947 Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives(1) (6,900,000 ) Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 34,620,235 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors(2) $ 22,627,412 12- month CMT(3) 8,176,185 Prime 3,125,303 Fed Funds 546,049 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 130,340 Other 104,898 Total variable rate $ 34,710,187

(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates and those that have matured as of June 30, 2026. The $6.90 billion of cash flow hedging derivatives includes receive fixed swaps, collars and floors of which $5.95 billion were impacting the cash flows of loans indexed to one-month SOFR as of June 30, 2026.

(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.



Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c540cd1-ff96-4980-bba0-73e86ea12545

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $20.0 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $8.2 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR 12- month

CMT Prime Second Quarter 2026 (1 ) bps 30 bps — bps First Quarter 2026 (3 ) 20 — Fourth Quarter 2025 (44 ) (20 ) (50 ) Third Quarter 2025 (19 ) (28 ) (25 ) Second Quarter 2025 — (7 ) —

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES