Puerto Rico’s Day at The Ballpark Continues 2026 Series with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Discover Puerto Rico celebrates Puerto Rico’s baseball legacy in Arlington —

Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark continues its 2026 nationwide series on July 21 at Globe Life Field as the Chicago White Sox visit the Texas Rangers. Presented by Discover Puerto Rico and produced by 21 Events, the event honors Puerto Rico’s extraordinary contributions to the game of baseball while celebrating the Island’s culture, traditions, and enduring connection to America’s pastime.

Since its debut in 2023, Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark has grown into a signature national series recognizing Puerto Rican players while introducing fans across the country to the spirit, history, and experiences that define Puerto Rico. Through baseball, the series creates meaningful opportunities to celebrate the Island’s heritage and inspire visitors to experience Puerto Rico firsthand.

The Texas celebration will feature an evening of Puerto Rico-themed activations, including an on-field tribute honoring former Puerto Rican Rangers Legend outfielder, Rubén Sierra; a ceremonial first pitch by Jorge L. Pérez, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico; a scoreboard presentation; hospitality experiences; fan engagement activities; and additional in-stadium signage and elements highlighting Puerto Rico’s lasting impact on the game.

“Baseball has always been woven into Puerto Rico’s identity, and our players have left an incredible mark on the game for generations,” Pérez said. “Honoring someone like Rubén Sierra is about recognizing not only an outstanding career, but also the passion, talent, and pride that Puerto Rican players have brought to baseball throughout our history. It is an honor to celebrate that legacy with fans in Texas.”“Rubén Sierra represents an era of Puerto Rican baseball that inspired countless young players both on the Island and throughout the United States,” said Ralph Paniagua, Managing Director of 21 Events. “His accomplishments with the Texas Rangers and throughout his Major League career made him one of Puerto Rico’s great ambassadors for the game. Recognizing legends like Rubén is exactly what Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark was created to do.”

Following the Texas event, Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark will continue its 2026 series with celebrations in Colorado, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, expanding the program’s mission of honoring Puerto Rico’s baseball legacy while promoting the Island as a premier destination for culture, sports, and travel.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island’s diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico’s visitor economy and the community at large to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About 21 Events, Inc.

21 Events, based in Puerto Rico, produces events that celebrate Puerto Rico, its culture, and the achievements of its people. Through sports, entertainment, experiential marketing, and strategic partnerships, 21 Events develops programs that connect audiences with Puerto Rico while creating meaningful experiences that honor the Island’s history, traditions, and global influence.

About latinobaseball.com

Founded in 1992, LatinoBaseball.com is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of Latino baseball throughout the Caribbean and the United States. Through original storytelling, historical preservation, and special events, LatinoBaseball.com continues to celebrate the players and moments that have shaped the game for generations.





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