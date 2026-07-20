J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES FISCAL 2026 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (Nasdaq: JJSF) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 27, 2026, before the stock market opens on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can pre-register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.jjsnack.com/investors/ or directly at here.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com