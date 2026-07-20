Park Dental Partners Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call 

MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK), a leading dental resource organization, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results the next day on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

A live webcast of the call will be accessible by registering using the link below or through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.parkdentalpartners.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for a limited time following the call.

Conference Call Details

About Park Dental Partners, Inc.

Park Dental Partners, Inc., and its subsidiaries (NASDAQ:PARK) is a dental resource organization that has put patients first since the establishment of its general dentistry group in 1972. The Company provides comprehensive business support services, including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities, and equipment, to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices. The Company has 222 affiliated doctors across 87 practice locations in three states. The Company’s clinical support team consists of approximately 990 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated doctors in operating their practices. The mission of our affiliated dental practices since inception has been to ensure patients enjoy the benefits of a lifetime of good oral health. This mission continues to be the driving force behind our organization today.

Park Dental Partners is based in Roseville, MN. For more information, please visit parkdentalpartners.com.