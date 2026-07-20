Miami, United States, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

My Derma Dream Expands Beauty Technology Portfolio With Launch of Myoglow Multi-modal Skin Sculpting Device

Miami, United States, July 20th, 2026, Financewire

My Derma Dream, a developer of non-invasive beauty technology, today announced the release of MyoGlow , a handheld multi-modal skin-tightening device designed for at-home dermal maintenance. The cordless hardware integrates four distinct dermatological modalities—triple-spectrum LED light therapy, electroporation, thermal regulation, and sonic massage—into a single ergonomic unit calibrated to address tissue laxity, structural sagging, and localized fluid retention.

The launch targets the expanding consumer segment seeking infrastructure-independent alternatives to clinical body contouring and specialized aesthetic appointments. By engineering a non-invasive, multi-functional tool, the brand aims to provide localized dermal stimulation across key regions including the arms, legs, neck, and face without the recovery periods or capital expenditures associated with surgical interventions.

Multi-Layered Technical Architecture

The MyoGlow device is engineered to deliver simultaneous structural treatments to target the underlying causes of epidermal crepiness and underactive muscular tone:

Triple-Spectrum LED Phototherapy: The optical array delivers targeted light wavelengths calibrated for specific dermal responses. The red light spectrum stimulates deep cellular pathways associated with collagen synthesis; the amber light spectrum assists with microcirculation and localized tone; and the blue light spectrum targets surface texturing to manage rough or crepey epidermal areas.

The optical array delivers targeted light wavelengths calibrated for specific dermal responses. The red light spectrum stimulates deep cellular pathways associated with collagen synthesis; the amber light spectrum assists with microcirculation and localized tone; and the blue light spectrum targets surface texturing to manage rough or crepey epidermal areas. Electroporation Technology: Utilizing low-voltage electrical impulses, the device temporarily lowers cell-wall resistance to open micro-channels within the lipid barrier. This non-invasive mechanism enhances the transdermal absorption depth of specialized topical applications, such as the companion firming serums, maximizing active ingredient delivery without needle deployment.

Utilizing low-voltage electrical impulses, the device temporarily lowers cell-wall resistance to open micro-channels within the lipid barrier. This non-invasive mechanism enhances the transdermal absorption depth of specialized topical applications, such as the companion firming serums, maximizing active ingredient delivery without needle deployment. Targeted Thermal Therapy: The integrated heating elements maintain a gentle, controlled warmth designed to promote local vasodilation, increasing the delivery of oxygenated blood flow and nutrients to targeted tissue zones while encouraging natural lymphatic drainage to counteract localized puffiness.

The integrated heating elements maintain a gentle, controlled warmth designed to promote local vasodilation, increasing the delivery of oxygenated blood flow and nutrients to targeted tissue zones while encouraging natural lymphatic drainage to counteract localized puffiness. Sonic Vibration Massage: A low-noise mechanical oscillation engine generates high-frequency sensory vibrations upon direct dermal contact. This mechanical movement stimulates superficial tissue structures, assisting with muscle contouring and tension relaxation.

Ergonomic Design and Product Safety Parameters

Constructed from skin-safe, durable composites, the lightweight device features a rechargeable, wire-free configuration intended for quick 5-to-10-minute applications within existing morning or evening self-care regimens. The system is engineered to function across diverse skin profiles, including mature, sensitive, and hyperpigmented tissue, without inducing surface burns or secondary irritation.

"Traditional approach structures for localized tissue laxity and fluid accumulation frequently require repetitive clinic visits and specialized monitoring equipment," stated an executive spokesperson for My Derma Dream. "The engineering concept behind MyoGlow condenses verified light, thermal, and mechanical technologies into a consumer-operated device. By focusing on localized collagen stimulation and enhanced epidermal absorption pathways, the tool offers a scalable, sustainable approach to managing skin resilience and contours from home."

Clinical Contraindications and Structural Restrictions

To maintain precise consumer safety, the manufacturer highlights specific physiological boundaries governing the deployment of electro-sonic beauty hardware. The MyoGlow device is strictly contraindicated for individuals diagnosed with epilepsy, active malignancies, or severe cardiovascular conditions. It should not be utilized by individuals fitted with pacemakers, internal cardiac defibrillators, metal implants, or extensive dental bridges within the active treatment zone. Furthermore, application is restricted for pregnant demographics and individuals within a 3-to-4-week post-treatment window following professional injectable procedures. The device is water-resistant for sanitization but is not submersible and cannot be operated within wet environments such as showers or baths.

About My Derma Dream

My Derma Dream is an advanced beauty technology company specializing in the research, design, and distribution of non-invasive personal care hardware. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company focuses on translating professional clinical modalities into accessible, consumer-guided platforms that operate independently of ongoing subscription matrices, prioritizing user autonomy, manufacturing safety compliance, and research-backed dermal maintenance.

Corporate Communications Matrix: My Derma Dream Media Relations MyoGlow Product Operations Division Authorized Retail Gateway: mydermadream.com Inbound Corporate Inquiries: support@mydermadream.com

https://reviewbold.com/buymyoglow

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