LGI Homes Unveils New Section at The Meadows with Grand Opening Event in Mebane, North Carolina

MEBANE, N.C., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes proudly announces the grand opening of a new section at The Meadows, an established single-family home community located in Mebane. This exciting expansion offers homebuyers an incredible opportunity to own a thoughtfully designed home featuring modern upgrades, spacious layouts and exceptional value in one of Alamance County's most desirable locations.

The Meadows delivers a lifestyle centered on comfort, convenience and recreation. Ideally situated in Mebane between Burlington and Durham, residents enjoy a welcoming community featuring a resort-style swimming pool, lush green spaces and family-friendly surroundings. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to the Haw River, where hiking, kayaking and year-round outdoor recreation await. Residents can also enjoy nearby golf courses, local breweries and wineries, along with a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options throughout the area.

Conveniently located off US-70 and just minutes from I-40, The Meadows offers easy access to major employment centers and everyday conveniences. Residents can enjoy shopping at Tanger Outlets, explore the vibrant downtown districts of Burlington and Durham, and take advantage of nearby schools, restaurants and entertainment venues.

"The new section at The Meadows gives homebuyers another opportunity to enjoy modern living in one of North Carolina's fastest-growing regions," stated Vice President of Operations Paul DiConsiglio. "With thoughtfully designed homes, included upgrades, outstanding community amenities and a simplified path to homeownership, this community continues to provide exceptional value for families looking to achieve the dream of homeownership."

The new section features a collection of spacious three-, four- and five-bedroom single-family homes, each complete with attached two-car garages and floor plans designed to fit a variety of lifestyles. Every home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome Plus™ package, offering a full suite of upgrades at no additional cost. These enhancements include granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, designer cabinetry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, programmable Honeywell thermostats, energy-efficient features and professionally designed exterior details.

Six thoughtfully designed floor plans are available at The Meadows:

Burton – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,853 sq. ft.

Johnson – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 2,094 sq. ft.

Palmer – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,890 sq. ft.

Rolen – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,294 sq. ft.

Craven – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,397 sq. ft.

Paisley – 4 beds, 3 baths, 2-car garage, 2,500 sq. ft.

With its upgraded interiors, outstanding community amenities, convenient location and welcoming atmosphere, the new section at The Meadows continues to build on the community's reputation as one of the premier places to own a new home in the Mebane area.

A grand opening event with exclusive home savings available will be held on July 25th. Interested buyers are encouraged to call 844-997-3223 ext 263 or visit LGIHomes.com/TheMeadows for more information and to schedule a tour.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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