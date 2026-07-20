FSI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2026 REVENUE

TABER, ALBERTA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces second quarter (Q2), 2026 revenue.

Sales were down in Q2, 2026 compared to Q2, 2025. This was largely due to the onetime Q2, 2025, $2.5million, research and development services number that did not repeat in Q2, 2026. In addition, sales by the FL LLC were very poor. Finally, some shipments were delayed into Q3. As a result, Flexible Solutions’ top line revenue shows a decrease from $11.4 million (Q2, 2025) to $7.4 million (Q2, 2026), down approximately 35.0% year over year.

Mr. Dan O’Brien, CEO, comments, “This was an unusual quarter. We executed well but the numbers reflect an historical anomaly. In the 2025 period we had R&D revenue of $2.5 million. In future periods there are likely to be other R&D revenue but it will be random.” Mr. O’Brien continues, “The Florida LLC, which we have exited from, had very poor sales in the quarter. We believe that we can recover much of the business now that we control the products and sales directly in the territory we obtained.” [See the July 3 news release] Mr. O’Brien concludes, “Some orders from Q2 did not ship until Q3 further damaging the Q2 revenue.”

Complete financial results will be available after market close on Friday, August 14, 2026, concurrent with the Company’s SEC second quarter filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Time, the following business day, Monday, August 17, 2026. See the FSI August 14, 2026 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International

6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4



Company Contacts

Jason Bloom

Toll Free: 800.661.3560

Fax: 403.223.2905

Email: info@flexiblesolutions.com

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