CAREPORTAL ANNOUNCES MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT: A HALF A MILLION CHILDREN SERVED IN ORGANIZATION’S 11 YEARS

Kansas City, MO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarePortal, a Care-Sharing technology platform that connects children and families in crisis with people who want to help, reached a new milestone in service in May: 500,000 children served.

Since 2015, CarePortal has partnered with communities across the country to have a direct and positive impact on some of society’s most vulnerable. In 2025 alone, CarePortal helped serve more than 117,000 children, generating over $47.5 million in economic impact.

“Because of the tremendous help of our partners, over the past 11 years, we’ve been able to serve half a million children,” said Adrien Lewis, Founder and President of CarePortal. “It is hard to fully comprehend all that has gone into lifting up 500,000 children, and all the people who have been a part of this journey.

“Behind every child served is someone who cared enough to act—a teacher, counselor, medical professional, caseworker, or advocate who recognized a need and stepped forward. What followed reflects the very best of our communities. Churches opened their arms, volunteers gave their time, and businesses, organizations, and community members shared resources so children's needs could be met quickly and with dignity.

“This milestone represents more than 500,000 children served. It represents people from different backgrounds and sectors coming together around a shared commitment to help children and families thrive," Lewis added.

In the midst of the complex Foster Care Crisis, CarePortal’s role is to help mobilize action neighbor-to-neighbor; to connect vulnerable children and families with caring neighbors in their own community. For both prevention and protection, the ultimate goal is for children and families to build a meaningful connection that can lead to on-going supportive relationships.

Since its founding in 2015, CarePortal’s core belief is that technology is most effective when it strengthens relationships rather than replacing them. Innovative technology not only has the ability to improve coordination between public systems and community responders, it can also open the door to networks of caring adults and vital support for youth and foster care.

“Half a million children served is a milestone worth celebrating because it represents what’s possible when communities come together around children and families,” Lewis said. “We believe this is only the beginning. So today, we celebrate. And tomorrow, we keep building toward a world where every child has access to more than enough care.”

For more information about CarePortal and its work in supporting vulnerable children and families, please visit www.careportal.org.

About Careportal

CarePortal™ is a Care-Sharing technology platform that connects children and families in crisis with people who want to help. Described by The Wall Street Journal as the "Uber of Foster Care," CarePortal enables real-time community response by connecting verified needs identified by child welfare professionals with local churches and community members ready to help. As a preventative platform of The Global Orphan Project, CarePortal transforms compassion into action to strengthen families and prevent unnecessary foster care placements.

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https://www.careportal.org/