Canon U.S.A. Announces Dominic Janney as CEO of Canon Financial Services

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that Canon Financial Services, Inc. (CFS) President Dominic Janney has also been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of CFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Mr. Janney, who has served as President of CFS since January 2022, will now hold the dual title of President and CEO.

Mr. Janney brings more than 30 years of equipment leasing and financing experience to his expanded role. Since joining Canon in 2009, he has held several key leadership positions within CFS, including Senior Vice President of Sales and Servicing, where he successfully led initiatives to tap into new vertical markets and significantly increase business volume. As President and CEO, he will continue to steer CFS as it further evolves to build meaningful partnerships, provide creative financial solutions, and stimulate profitable growth.

“In today’s evolving economic landscape, providing competitive financing solutions is essential to supporting our customers’ growth,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Mr. Janney’s industry expertise and strategic leadership will strengthen Canon Financial Services as we continue to meet evolving market needs and help our customers invest with confidence.”

For more information about Canon U.S.A., visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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